Procter & Gamble: Is The Beauty Group Director's Resignation Reflective Of A Shrinking Business Through The Rest Of The Company?

A recent resignation highlights the problems that Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) are having with their declining top line not only for the entire company, but within every single individual segment. Fierce competition is eating into sales, with certain brands showing declining customer loyalty. Compounded with an expanding payout ratio, rising debt and high valuations, the stock is a high risk.

On Wednesday May 17th, Procter & Gamble filed an 8-k with the SEC announcing the resignation of their beauty group director, Patrice Louvet. Now, this is not TMZ or a celebrity gossip magazine so I can't tell you whether he left for personal reasons or if he was pushed out due to the business unit's poor performance. As a follow-up to Josh Arnold's PG article, called Procter & Gamble: Dividend Hits Keep Coming, I want to dissect the various Global Business Units (GBU's) and expand on how they are contributing to the stagnant revenue numbers.

First let's start with the Global Beauty segment. In 2016, this segment comprised 18% of PG's net sales and 20% of PG's net income. This group primarily contains products for hair, skin and armpits. Think of some of the common hygiene products in your bathroom-- things like shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, soap and body wash. I'm sure we've all heard of some of the brands in this segment. I'm talking about Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Old Spice, Safeguard and Olay. From an outsider looking in, these would seem like solid brands with great growth potential because of the household name status. But alas, competition is fierce. In the Beauty Care industry, PG only claims a 17.04% market share. While still the leader, there are 4 formidable contenders. Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) has almost 9% market share between their beauty and fragrance segments, Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) is doing very well with its Skin Care, Makeup, Fragrance and Hair Care groups for about an almost 14% market share, and Coty (NYSE:COTY) has 6.23%. Perhaps more alarming, revenues for PG's Global Beauty business unit are steadily declining. Net sales went from $13,401 in 2014 to $12,608 in 2015 to $11,477 in 2016 [all numbers in millions]. Net Earnings from Continuing Operations trend down in the same fashion, from $2,300 to $2,181 to $1,975.

Maybe even more disconcerting is the fact that the rest of the company looks almost the same. Not one segment has grown revenue in this 3-year span, and the total company numbers at the bottom of the chart reflect that. In the other segments, PG is facing pressures from competition that are slowly chipping away at their market leadership. The Harvard Business Review defines a market share of 40% or higher as a key metric for extremely high ROI. Each level of 10% less than 40% and the competitive advantages shrink pretty linearly, according to their research.

For PG, their bigger profit generating segment Home and Fabric care only has a market share of 10.62%. That segment earns 27% of the company's net income and 32% of their revenue- making it the top revenue producing business unit. Yet you can see in the chart above Home and Fabric's revenue decline was one of the more worse offenders. On the bright side, PG's other big money maker Baby and Family Care has a solid 32.85% market share in that space. However, Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) is keeping them honest with the #2 spot at 16.26% market share. The Baby and Family Care unit has lost more than 10% of revenue in just a couple years, just like Home and Fabric care and Beauty. In my opinion, it will take much to dethrone PG in Baby and Family Care. Once a company has taken such a big market share lead, it's tough for competitors to put up a good fight. Even the ones who do can be quickly eliminated by being swallowed up by PG in an acquisition. You'll usually see the #1 and #2 businesses in an industry stay relatively put-think of the way Coke (NYSE:KO) and Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) has been for generations. Plus they have extremely strong brands in this segment, like Luvs and Pampers Diapers for the babies, Always and Tampax for the women, and Bounty and Charmin for the rest of us.

The problem for Procter & Gamble is that Baby and Family Care isn't as profitable of an industry as Home and Fabric Care. Like I said earlier, with only a 10.62% market share the future here is anyone's guess. This particular segment is basically a toss-up between PG, Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) at 6.98% market share and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at 7.04%.

The recent slipping by PG in this segment is particularly alarming. Now I'm no cleaning expert, but I feel that cleaning brands are much more dispensable than say a "comfort brand" like Pampers or Charmin. When it comes to picking a PG cleaning brand like Downy, Gain or a competitor's, there is likely a much bigger influence from margins and sheer numbers rather than emotional brand loyalty. Which means that any competitive advantage there can be fleeting. It can become a race to the bottom in industries like that, just look at what Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has done. Competition on margins is usually fiercely destructive to the companies involved.

Finally, an article about PG wouldn't be complete without a discussion on the dividend. Here's how it's looked over the last 10 years.

PG data by YCharts

This is getting problematic. With a payout ratio getting so close to 100%, there's really only a few options. Either the company fixes their earnings problem, gets into more debt, or cuts the dividend.

PG data by YCharts

We see that in the last couple of years, debt to equity has increased by about 10%. So we have a 10% drop in revenue and a 10% increase in debt. Obviously it hasn't been looking good lately. But to be fair to current shareholders, the company has had an outstanding dividend track record for very many years. Shouldn't we give it some room for a turnaround?

All things considered, this is not a company I'd look to jump into right now. In addition to all of this analysis, the company also has high valuations. If I were a current shareholder, I wouldn't jump ship just yet. What we see here are little warning signs, but I don't see them as red flags yet. Were earnings to drop negative, debt to equity to shoot up, or the dividend payment cease altogether, I'd change my tune and urge you to get out. But for right now, this is a short-term problem with the potential to be a long term one. You never know. Maybe a new Beauty Group Director is exactly what the shot in the arm that the company needs. Maybe leadership needs a new strategy, or maybe the problem is with marketing. Let's watch and see.

