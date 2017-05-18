Wall Street Breakfast: Push To Repeal Net Neutrality

Economy

Following Wall Street's worst day of 2017... Global equities took another hit overnight after Reuters reported at least 18 calls between Russian officials and advisers to the Trump campaign (including Michael Flynn) during the last seven months of the presidential election. The DOJ has meanwhile appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the Russia investigation, adding pressure on President Trump and turmoil to Capitol Hill.

Looking to calm some of the storm, President Trump on Wednesday met with four candidates to lead the FBI, including Acting Director Andrew McCabe, former Sen. Joe Lieberman, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating and ex-FBI official Richard McFeely. Trump has promised a "fast decision" for a new director, telling reporters on Saturday that he thinks "the process is going to move quickly."

Japan's economy picked up speed in the first three months of 2017, extending its most recent stretch of growth under Shinzo Abe to five quarters and marking the longest expansion in a decade. Stronger global demand, especially for tech-related items, and an improvement in household spending helped GDP beat forecasts and rise 2.2% on an annualized basis.

Details on China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative remain scarce, but Pakistani newspaper Dawn has given a look into how comprehensive it really is. Beijing is set to invest more than $55B in its neighbor, building power plants, roads and railways that connect China to the Arabian Sea. The projects could account for 20% of the country's GDP over the next five years and boost growth by about 3 percentage points.

"I believe profoundly in the overhaul of the Europe," French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters last night, before meeting with the European Council President and stating he was "counting" on him for the revamp. "Europe needs your energy, imagination and courage," Donald Tusk responded. "Hope for a Europe that protects, wins and looks to the future."

A fresh political crisis is hitting Brazil, reminiscent of last year's impeachment saga, following reports that President Temer was secretly recorded discussing hush money pay-offs to a jailed associate. According to O Globo, the tapes were presented to prosecutors as part of a plea bargain by Joesley and Wesley Batista, brothers who run the country's biggest meat-packing firm JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY).

Is the Iran deal still intact? The Trump administration has taken a step to adhere to the nuclear agreement by signing a sanctions waiver for Tehran, as stipulated in the pact. At the same time it's ratcheting up other sanctions related to human rights abuses and the country's ballistic missile program a day ahead of elections across the Islamic Republic.