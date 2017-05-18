Where To Find Value In Retail

Many retail companies have been killed but some are still going strong.

The retail sector, to say the least, has not been the best performing as of late. Brick and mortar stores are closing at record pace including some of who were once the most popular, including: J.C. Penny's (NYSE:JCP), Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS), Macy's (NYSE:M), Sports Authority, American Eagle (NYSE:AEO), and plenty more.

People have been losing faith in these retailers and the stock price shows. We live in a world where consumers value convenience over everything else and visiting physical locations to buy goods is becoming a thing of the past. Revenues have been declining as more and more people are opting to shop online. Because of this, store closings have been sharply increasing. Many of these struggling companies have also failed to adapt to the current state and have not developed successful e-commerce platforms.

Some characteristics that may make a company immune to this trend are:

Offering a product or service that needs consultation or more visual appraisal. Offering an experience or incentive to visit the physical locations. Having the ability to pivot to a more web-based sales platform.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

The first stock I believe fits one of these categories is Home Depot. As a home improvement retailer, they fit into category #1 listed above. Not everyone is a handyman. People often need some more knowledgeable opinions when purchasing these items. Theses products are also ones that need more visual inspection before purchasing.

Home Depot has also been significantly outperforming the rest of the retail sector. The below graph shows a comparison of the total return in an 10 year investment in HD vs XRT (the SPDR S&P Retail ETF).

The two had very similar returns until around late 2014 where XRT stayed flat and HD took off.

Revenues have grown 14% from the years of 2014-2016 while other retailers, like Macy's saw them fall 8%.

This 14% increase came in a time when online sales went from only 4.9% to 5.9% (pg. 20), but still have the fouth highest in the US. This is further proof that Home Depot can survive the growth of e-commerce.

Their latest 10Q was very positive as well. They reported sales of $23.9 billion, a 4.9 percent increase from the first quarter of fiscal 2016 and net earnings were $2.0 billion, or $1.67 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $1.8 billion, or $1.44 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2016. Based on its year-to-date performance, the Company reaffirmed its fiscal 2017 sales growth guidance and expects sales will be up approximately 4.6 percent and comp sales will be up approximately 4.6 percent. The Company also raised its diluted earnings-per-share growth guidance for the year and now expects diluted earnings-per-share growth after anticipated share repurchases of approximately 11.0 percent from fiscal 2016 to $7.15.

Consistently beating or meeting earnings expectations also helps fuel growth, which HD has been consistently doing.

They are also currently trading at a very reasonable p/s of 2.035 and p/e of 24.21 making HD an attractive investment.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco belongs on this list for a few different reasons. One, visiting Costco is different a different experience compared to visiting most retailers. Just some of the characteristics that separate it from the pack are:

$4.99 rotisserie chicken cooked right in front of customer (Dr. Oz claims it may be one of the healthiest processed foods out there) - Costco sells 60 million of these chicken a year at very little margin. These chickens are used to get the customers foot in the door by offering a quick and cheap dinner. This option is not lacking in the popularity section, having its own Facebook page with almost 10,000 likes. The $1.50 hot dog is almost as popular and has been listed at the same price for 25 years.

The extremely popular in-house Kirkland brand and small amount of items - Costco usually only sells one brand per item, giving customers an easy choice and forces vendors to compete for the single spot.

The warehouse setting - A, huge, wide open space makes customers walk past a variety of other products than those they are looking for with no signs on aisles. For example, fresh fruit is always kept at the back of the store increasing the chance a customer sees another item they like along the way

Very affordable bulk prices.

Well off and loyal members - Costco has membership renewal rate of 90.6% and an average earning of $100,000 a year.

Employees love their jobs (92% approval on Glassdoor.com)- Paying $20.86 an hour, well above similar companies, and offering health insurance, the demand for Costco jobs is not likely to declinine soon.

Costco is the US's largest seller of wine, with more than $1 billion in revenue annually. Alcohol is one item that will always be sold in person and Costco is very well positioned in the market.

These incentives are likely to keep the customers coming into the stores for a long time.

The price of COST has also been consistently growing over the years, outperforming the XRT on a total return basis by a large margin.

This consistent revenue and EPS growth has fueled confidence in the stock. This growth and consistency may be able to keep Costco out group of dying retail companies.

With a price to sales ratio of only .616, Costco remains a safe buy now, on the current dip, and long term.

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT)

Wal-Mart is on this list for some of the same reasons as COST, such as affordable prices and size of the store, but also for one the others haven't been as active in: online retail. Wal-Mart has been aggressively expanding its e-commerce business in hopes of keeping pace with the seismic shift away from most brick-and-mortars. US e-commerce sales were $398 billion in 2016 and expected to grow significantly in the future.

Many of the products Wal-Mart offers are very capable of being sold online, so they are well-suited to join the race.

In June 2016, Wal-Mart announced a strategic alliance with JD.com ("JD") and the sale to JD of certain assets relating to Yihaodian, their e-commerce operations in China, including the Yihaodian brand, website and application in exchange for approximately 5 percent of JD's outstanding ordinary shares on a fully diluted basis. The sale resulted in the recognition of a $535 million noncash gain in the International segment. Subsequently, during fiscal 2017, the Company purchased $1.9 billion of additional JD shares, representing an incremental ownership percentage of approximately five percent, for a total ownership of approximately ten percent of JD's outstanding ordinary shares. JD is a growing powerhouse in Chinese e-commerce. More about JD can be found here. A strategic alliance between the two can be extremely profitable and a way to excel in the extremely competitive and lucrative e-commerce market.

In talking about CapEx, the company 10k said:

"We continued to focus on seamlessly integrating the digital and physical shopping experience for our customers and expanding in digital retail in each of our segments during fiscal 2017 . Our fiscal 2017 accomplishments in this area include continuing to roll out our new web platform in the U.S. and open new e-commerce dedicated fulfillment centers, as well as growing "Online Grocery" to over 600 pickup locations in over 100 U.S. markets."

They have also planned to slow new store openings in the coming year instead spending more on growing their online presence. In September 2016, Wal-Mart acquired Jet.com, a US based e-commerce company for $2.4 billion. The acquisition was made in hopes of accelerating their progress towards competing with e-commerce giant Amazon. Jet.com was one of the fastest growing and most innovative e-commerce companies in the US.

"We're looking for ways to lower prices, broaden our assortment and offer the simplest, easiest shopping experience because that's what our customers want," said Doug McMillon, president and CEO, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

Some other activity WMT has had in this area are:

Acquiring Shoebuy.com, an online footwear retailer, and Moosejaw.com, an online seller of outdoor apparel and gear. Those retailers and ModCloth continue operating as separate websites.

Launching free two-day shipping for orders of $35 or more at Wal-Mart.com, Jet.com and many of its other sites.

Boosting the stock on its virtual shelves. At the start of 2016, the Wal-Mart.com had 8 million items for sale; today it has more than 35 million items.

Launching a program that allows in-store customers to go online or check their phone app to see a list of items they have bought, then reorder those items online.

Rolling out a groceries program whereby customers order items online and then have the groceries loaded into their vehicle at a Wal-Mart store.

Forming a division called Store No. 8 that's intended to hatch new online retail approaches and businesses.

Wal-Mart has been off to a great start in online sales. Being behind only Apple and Amazon, they are positioned very well to keep growing.

While revenue and EPS have been stagnant, I believe the CapEX spending puts WMT in a great place for future growth.

Earnings for the near term and even in 2018 are meager but the real growth is expected to start in 2019. E-commerce is a huge industry and only in the beginning stages as it is a fairly new concept. I expect innovation to be abundant in the coming years and there is no reason why Wal-Mart, the world's biggest retailer, can't be the one to making this progress. Amazon needs a true competitor and Wal-Mart and perfectly situated to fit that role. As Amazon continues to increase brick-and-mortar exposure, i expect the two to embark on converging paths and continue to dominate markets.

In a market where retail is the recipient of more shorts than most other industries, there in not enough attention being paid to the companies that are surviving. I believe HD, COST, and WMT have survived the storm and will continue to be very profitable and great investments for the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, WMT, COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.