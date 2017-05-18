PIMCO Closed-End Earnings And UNII - April

April figures for the PIMCO CEFs are out and they continue the weak trend realized in the last several months. Coverage ratios range from 68% (PGP) to 116% (PCM) but the general trend is lower.

MBS Market Backdrop

Our bread-and-butter (for now) PIMCO hedged taxable, closed-end funds released their monthly non-GAAP figures. These funds are focused heavily on structured credit in the non-agency MBS space.

For the top level, closed-end fund analysis, the share of the yield curve is our primary consideration for investment considerations. Funds with leverage borrow short and lend long. We've shown the YCharts' 10-2 year yield spread chart hundreds of times, which is a signal of the probability of distribution cuts.

At the fund level, the PIMCOs are heavily into the non-agency MBS trade whereby financial crisis-vintage busted MBS are held for the carry trade. These are higher-yielding securities (given their subprime rating) in an area of the market that is seeing yield compression. High-yield bond spreads continue to tighten which helps increase the attractiveness of the non-agency MBS sector. Lastly, there is little to no new issuance of these securities, and with many being paid off, equating to negative float trends, prices are being pushed up.

The trends in the housing market continue to point towards higher MBS prices. Below is a chart of the delinquency rates on single-family homes, which is also providing a backstop to non-agency MBS pricing.

In addition, FHFA loan-to-value ratios continue to show a similar trend to the delinquency rate. LTVs are now around 65%, down substantially from over 90% in 2011-2012. LTVs are improving as the labor market improves and wages start rising, but more importantly, due to higher home prices. As those home prices increase, the net equity in the home rises.

The problem for the non-agency MBS investor is that the larger amount of equity, along with the better employment market, are finally allowing 2005-2007 vintage subprime mortgages to refinance. Why is this a problem?

When the mortgage is refinanced, it is pulled out of the pool of mortgages and the security receives "par" for it. PIMCO and many others bought these securities back in the depths of the financial crisis for cents on the dollar in many cases. Today, the spreads and many of the prices have recovered thanks to the healing in the housing market.

Despite the tight spreads and higher prices, we still believe that the space has one of the best risk-adjusted returns in the entire market. The space will continue to benefit from:

Improving credit fundamentals

Supply constraints

Strong technicals

As we expect the 10-year yields to rise from here, the non-agency MBS space should provide very strong risk-adjusted returns via high yields, low duration, and higher pricing from supply constraints.

PIMCO Closed-end Fund Complex

The funds (PCI, PDI, PFN, PFL, PKO, PCM, PTY, PCN) continue to perform well despite the lower coverage ratios so far in 2017. We would recommend investors take a longer view on the funds and follow their UNII balances and NAV changes. In the case of UNII, the data point is likely not as useful here given the large amount of potential realizable gains held in derivatives in PIMCOs funds. Once realized, we could see large increases in UNII balances.

During April, five taxable funds saw improvement in their coverage ratios while six saw further erosion.

Below are the changes in NAV, net of the distributions paid, of most of their taxable funds.

Dec 31 NAV May 15 NAV chg UNII Chg YTD PCM 9.63 9.98 3.6% 0.04 PTY 13.59 14.46 6.4% -0.08 PCN 14.22 14.89 4.7% -0.04 PCI 21.25 22.34 5.1% -0.09 PDI 25.86 27.2 5.2% 0.01 PKO 23.3 24.58 5.5% 0.01 PFL 10.79 11.28 4.5% -0.05 PFN 9.69 10.1 4.2% -0.03

The fund's performance on NAV isn't being generated by strong net investment income (the interest generated on the underlying bond portfolio). Instead, the gains in NAV are the gains in the prices of the non-agency MBS held in the portfolios as they benefit from lower supply and better housing fundamentals. In addition, the funds also likely have unrealized gains in derivative positions meant to hedge higher interest rates.

The question going forward is how much of the prepayments of the MBS held are cannibalizing their underlying net investment income generation. In other words, it's great that the fund gets paid off at 'par' (or adjusted par based on already foreclosed mortgages) which boosts the NAV, but that is cash that now has to be reinvested into an equally-yielding security in order to maintain the NII generation. If they cannot find similar opportunities, over time as more and more of this occurs, the NII production will fall to the point where the fund has to cut its distribution.

We would note that in the first half of 2016, coverage ratios were roughly where they are today. In June, PIMCO received their Countrywide settlement which was deployed into the funds and substantially improved the numbers. It remains to be seen this year whether the funds will receive the same kind of one-time settlement (PIMCO is part of several more class-action lawsuits on mortgage originators).

(Source: PIMCO, Alpha Gen Capital)

Yield Hunting Members Only

Here we detail much more data and recommendations.

Conclusion

We go through some in -depth analysis of the NAVs of the taxable funds to arrive at the true yields. Last month, we highlighted PTY as a solid performer with some fund-specific strong attributes, even though the fund is expensive. Since then, the shares are up mid-single digits.

Note: To get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just click on the "follow" button next to my profile and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield

In April 2016, we launched our marketplace service Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Investing dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid the froth associated with most of the equity market. We encourage investors to utilize the free two-week trial in order to benefit from our yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas. Our goal is to construct a "low-maintenance portfolio" with a yield in excess of 8% on a tax-equivalent basis with capital gain optionality. The core portfolio is now up 24.6% over the trailing year through the end of April and generates a high-single-digit yield, while taking approximately half the risk of the S&P 500 on price and one-third on NAV. For safe and reliable income streams, check out our unique marketplace service.