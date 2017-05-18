Risk Arbitrage Today: Another Bidding War?

Norsat International

There may be only one Straight Path (NYSEMKT:STRP) this year, but that doesn't mean there won't be other more modest bidding wars. One potential bidding war centers around Norsat International (NYSEMKT:NSAT). On March 27, Norsat entered into a definitive agreement with Hytera Communications to be acquired for $10.25 per share in cash.

Three weeks later, Norsat received a proposal from Privet Fund Management for $11 per share in cash. The proposal was an unsolicited, conditional, non-binding one which was subject to conditions, including due diligence and financing. It was not the first time Privet had offered to buy Norsat.

Then, on Monday, Privet's offer became more serious. It sent Norsat an updated unsolicited, proposal which is not subject to any due diligence or financing conditions. Privet also indicated that it is prepared to sign a definitive agreement on terms and conditions substantially identical to the existing arrangement agreement with Hytera, with the exception a price of $11 per share versus Hytera's $10.25 per share.

Norsat says its special committee will review and consider if the Privet proposal is a "Superior Proposal". If, after completing the review, they determine that the offer by Privet is a Superior Proposal, Hytera will then have a period of five business days to offer to amend the terms of the Arrangement Agreement.

Privet is a hedge fund sponsor based in Atlanta. Hytera is a provider of professional mobile radio communications headquartered in China.

Norsat International Inc. is a provider of unique and customized communication solutions for remote and challenging applications. Its market cap is approximately $63 million. The stock is trading just short of the $11 higher bid as of this writing. For the record, there aren't any listed options on NSAT.

MoneyGram

MoneyGram (NYSE:MGI), which was in a bidding war itself recently, announced on Tuesday that its shareholders had approved its merger with Ant Financial. One month ago, MoneyGram and Ant Financial entered into an amended merger agreement under which Ant Financial would acquire MoneyGram for $1.2 billion, which works out to $18.00 per share in cash.

Euronet (NASDAQ:EEFT) had previously topped MoneyGram's original offer with a $1 billion bid. It also tried to make a case to MoneyGram that getting CFIUS approval might not be so easy for Ant Financial. Ant is a Chinese company which operates Alipay, China's largest online payment provider.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of the year.

For its part, if Ant-MoneyGram runs into trouble with CFIUS, Euronet could re-enter.

We are disappointed with the decision of the MoneyGram Board of Directors, because we firmly believe our offer provided a more certain path to closing and was better for the company, better for consumers, better for shareholders and better for the long-term security interest of our country. We will follow-up, if any developments arise



- Mike Brown, CEO, Euronet

InvenSense

Shareholders of InvenSense (NYSE:INVN) were set to vote on Wednesday to approve the company's merger with TDK Corporation (OTCPK:TTDKF). TDK is paying a purchase price of approximately $1.3 billion in cash, or $13.00 per share. Assuming a positive vote, the deal is expected to complete shortly after.

Tuesday's Pre-Arbs

Each Tuesday, we will highlight a stock or two that have been rumored to be bought. Likely it will be companies that have been exploring strategic alternatives. We keep a database of these pre-arb deals, with the trick being compartmentalizing which ones will end in deals and which won't. Today, let's look at Fidelity & Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL) and WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD).

Fidelity & Guaranty Life

Fidelity & Guaranty Life is back in the M&A discussion. Last month, FGL ended its deal to be acquired by China's Anbang Insurance Group after regulatory approval dragged on and on. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that private equity firms Blackstone Group and Ares management are two of the bidders interested in buying FGL. Citing sources, Bloomberg says the two firms are preparing to make a new round of bids after submitting offers for FGL last month. Reports last month had mentioned Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) as a possible bidder. Bloomberg says Athene's offer at that time was deemed to be too low, but the company may not be out of the running.

After calling off the Anbang deal, FGL had said it would consider strategic alternatives. The stock is trading at an all-time high.

WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD's auction to sell itself is moving forward. The Fly reports that according to Dealreporter, the bidding for WebMD has moved to the second round. The report says bids were slightly higher than initially expected, and management is seeking a 20% premium to the stock's current level, which would be about $66.

In January, the Financial Times reported that WebMD had been speaking to several companies about selling itself. However, the Financial Times added that people familiar with the situation said WebMD could scrap all plans and "not do anything" following a strategic review of all of its available options.

