Black Earth Farming's (BLERF) CEO Richard Warburton on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good day and welcome to the Black Earth Farming First Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Richard Warburton. Please go ahead, sir.

Richard Warburton

Thank you, Jasmine. Good morning and welcome to the Black Earth Farming 2017 and Q1 webcast. I’m Richard Warburton CEO of the company; with me is Rostislav Samotsvetov, our.

Our plan today is to swiftly move through our Q1 financials and operational matters. Obviously there is a slightly different background to today's webcast and our reporting as we have agreed frame agreement in Q1 to sell our Russian operations and consequently we will endeavour to focus on the relevant information that pertains to the transaction which we will also take time before summarizing and taking questions. Rostislav please lead us on the financials.

Rostislav Samotsvetov

Good morning, everyone. First I would like to start with highlights – first quarter figures. We have improved volume sales to 121 thousand tons. We have revenue gains this quarter $22.7 million. However, growth profit after distribution cost is negative minus $5.5 million and because of that and [indiscernible] our business, we come to net loss of $9.4 million for the first quarter 2017. I will give you more detail on the next slide.

First of all, I'd like to note that there are certain new implication in our counting this quarter. Basically we are so under IFRS 5 condition and our assets are 25 as current and continue, similarly most of our financial results this relates to Russian part of our business is shown as results from discontinued operations in our interest dent. However, I will focus on management figures, while presented year results.

In this, first of all a couple of words about on foreign exchange. We have unusual situation of ruble strengthening this time, it’s particularly – at the stage its 27% compared to last year average and on closing rate we have out of recession since December of 7.6%. This is not set of our business because we have logical in ruble, while our revenue is dollar linked to logics now.

We have as result pick up by 18% versus the same quarter in last year. We have accelerated sales program to clear our balances deferred taxes. Sales and exchange indeed here in not our favour, we have higher share of sunflower.

On sales price, unfortunately it declined significantly. Corn is 10% down year-over-year, sunflower 14% down versus 2016. We have a slight pick up on average sales price, but it is solely due to the mix effects.

On production cost. We have large effect of cost of sales, negative minus $7.9 million versus last year. And it's explained by four key effects. We have physical sales growth versus previous year. We have growth in healthier production costs, as we described in annul report and largely due to the key effect. Sales also negatively impacted our result by $2.5 million. And finally we had short term from our ruble appreciation. Lower accounts have accelerated in the ruble terms and have negative impact of depreciation of $0.6 million.

We received less stake subsidies this quarter because support by government decreased, also distribution becomes very selective. And we benefited from hedging operation and foreign exchange income. Net, we added negative in this of $8.9 million and net loss of $9.4 million. As you know, in Q1 we usually receive negative results because the market to market our inventory and compare our over hedge.

However, this time we have even more negative bottom line first of all because prices have declined significantly, second, we have negative cost effects that I described in past.

On balance sheet and cash flows. As I mentioned before we have encountered implication in all our assets now current. We have 245 hectares per square with average price of 158 hectares. As you saw now real value is much higher and we have – our significant fixed assets are building and machinery. Most of the difference in balance sheet is driven by exchange rate difference.

Our cash is up by $7 million that with previous year, and this from of the deposit we received for the deal. We have finished goods and inventory because we accelerated our sales program and our inventory last [indiscernible] and our foreign trader. And we have reinvented our bio assets because of the growth in our certain area in this year.

On cash flow, operating cash flow is $3.2 million, slightly bellow last year, largely because of working capital movement and the working capital is fully affected in transaction and investment activity basically from deposit fixed for the deal. We expected our bond covenant of 75%, our bad debt which raised and below that. We have improvement on net debt by $7.6 million versus previous year. This is report of our financials and back to Richard.

Richard Warburton

Thanks, Rostislav. Some various words to update on operations. The remaining 1300 hectares of corn, sunflower that we didn’t get before some cover were finally harvested in actually relatively good conditions in mid April and in terms of spring seeding for 2017 we are experiencing a relatively favourable spring so far, with good progress with 97% through assets in mid May.

A greater significance is as Rostislav mentioned is the work has been come into crop prices as we have been selling 2016 harvest into these markets and these prices, crop prices are a variable factor for the anticipated transaction consideration.

In general, a depressing picture, but internationally and domestically another record global harvest, grains up 5% on the year according to the last estimate from the international grain council, a huge 8% increase in stocks. A similar picture on oil seeds and prices consequently at lows as this data is factored in.

In Russia 2016 grains up 16% from the year to a record 119 million metric tons, against a consumption increase of 1% to 2% and exports running at about the same level as the prior year. And consequently that means a predicted huge end of season stock position up some 54%.

Prices down year-on-year. In ruble terms and also generally in dollar terms the exception being really weak and also lower than our year end valuation levels. Some flat production in Russia, up strongly up 14% on the year and high oil and meal stocks combined with an improved tax increase in the Turkish market, as meant some gas prices are down hard in both ruble in dollar terms and also there are hard versus year end devaluations.

We're also apart from some malting barley which has been held in a trading company and in some rented elevations after the [indiscernible] no great concern about the sale of Africa [ph] bank consignment and known crop hedges remaining in place as crop hedges.

Turning to transaction. Just to refresh people on the 13th of February we entered into a frame agreement to sell our Russian operations and distribute proceeds to shareholders. The purchaser is involved on so cost invest. We've paid a $10 million deposit on the 16th Feb.

We press released on the 13th of February and gave a distribution range SEK7.2 to SEK7.5 per share fully diluted. We have been steadily working through the sale process. We received shareholder approval on the 23rd of March, somewhat later than anticipated, we received regulatory approval from the FAS, the Russian anti-monopoly body and we're now working towards completion which is a multi-stage process involves signing of the Russian SBA with a notary receipt of funds and registration of the process with the Russian tax authorities and our plan is that we will press release when we are through the completion process in its entirety rather and each and every stage.

Whilst that's going on, we are working with Odyssey’s [ph] on the completion balance sheet before the final adjustment to the sale proceeds. We’ve also made public that we have taken active steps to hedge the dollar SEK position at which the deal is very sensitive too. We are not providing high levels of detail on the hedge positions at this stage as we view it is a continuing process, except to say that we have a decent proportion of the proceeds covered but not all of them at the moment, as I am sure many of you are aware the SEK is relatively strong. So the opportunity is not bad.

Most of the risk to do the related transaction is now FX related and to deal with certain costs to completion, plus the completion adjustment process itself, establishment of the completion balance sheet.

In terms of guidance. Our intention is to update our guidance on the timing of distribution when we announce completion and on the distribution proceeds and we'll update that range when we have the results from the completion balance sheet adjustment.

Once we get through completion we will announce a combined AGM, EGM date to consider the distribution proceeds by means of redemption. Once that’s hopefully agreed there will be a period of trading the redemption shares, then the redemption takes place and then we move towards the listing.

So just to summarize, the main independent quarter is lower in 2016 due to harvest crop sale prices. The transaction is progressing on plan and working through the various stacks. We are largely on plan, although the fast approval took a little longer than we expected.

The transaction risks narrowing down as we move through the through the process. Further guidance will be - will come forward from us at completion announcement on timing and on the actual distribution proceeds when we have finalize the conversion balance sheet.

So I think that’s where we believe, that includes the formal presentation part of the webcast and we will be happy to take any questions that participants may have.

Richard Warburton

Okay. We have a question by mail from Russell Booth. And the question is based on FX and crop prices. Does the SEK7.2 to SEK7.5 and distribution range remain? Well, as I think I may clear Russell, we are not going to provide further guidance on that until we have a completion balance sheet in a more advanced stage. And then we will press release and update.

Richard Warburton

Okay. Thanks, Jasmine. If there are no further questions, we will just thank every - all the participants for dialling in and we'll conclude the webcast. Thank you.

