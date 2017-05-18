What To Do During A Selloff - Cramer's Mad Money (5/17/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Wednesday, May 17.

The market cannot go up continuously and selloffs are natural. Cramer gave his three rules on what investors should do on a down day.

First, investors need to figure out the cause of the decline. The earnings reports were good so that cannot be the reason for the market going down on Wednesday. Cramer has been saying that Trump and Congress need to come together and until that happens, investors should not be optimistic about the tax reform or the infrastructure stimulus. "People are starting to worry that this political morass could hurt the economy, especially since many stocks, like the banks, are up because investors expect the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates. But if the data gets weaker because of Washington, then the Fed might delay those hikes and the bank stocks will get pounded even harder than they were today. So, the financials are at the epicenter of this downturn, and rule No. 1 is stay away, at all times, from the blast zone," said Cramer.

In a selloff that is created by the scenario of a slowing economy, buy dividend yielding secular growth stocks. This is where the money goes during a selloff.

Don't be anxious to buy the former market winners. "These are the stocks of companies that should benefit from a slowdown because they have great growth with or without a slowing U.S. economy. They also tend to be companies that truly benefit from a weaker dollar, since they have a lot of business overseas. So you can imagine that their stocks should theoretically go higher here. We can't begrudge anyone who sells here. On days like Wednesday, people are eager to sell to take profits after a big gain," said Cramer.

"On days like today, I've got three simple rules: stay away from the blast zone, buy stocks of companies with good yields that do better in a slowdown, and keep your bat on your shoulder. Let the sellers walk you to first. You don't need to swing for the fences. You just need to get on base. Believe me, with patience, you'll score soon enough," he added.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

When the market undergoes a selloff, many stocks that don't deserve to go down are also caught in the blast zone. This is a good thing as opportunities are created to buy high quality stocks at lower prices. Consider Stanley Black & Decker. "Here's a high quality company that's benefiting from some big changes from management, like the acquisition of Newell Brands' tool business and then Sears' Craftsman brand. The numbers have been excellent," said Cramer.

The stock has rallied 17% in 2017. They had two good quarters and gave good guidance for 2017 due to which the stock rallied. Their acquisition of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) tool division and Sears' (NASDAQ:SHLD) craftsman division will be accretive to earnings. The company's analyst day was bullish where the management forecasted doubling revenue by 2022.

The stock is down $5 from its 52-week high due to the announcement of a 6.5M equity unit offering. "To me, the weakness here seems misguided. I don't know if the sellers simply don't understand how these equity units work or if they just want to take profits, but either way, you're setting up to get an opportunity to a buy a high quality stock into some unjustified weakness given how strong the business is," said Cramer.

The company is not required to pay dividends or interest on equity units. "I wouldn't necessarily recommend the equity units for homegamers; call me conservative, but I don't like buying something that we can't turn around and sell if the facts change. However, I think the common stock is absolutely worth buying into this weakness. Stanley Black & Decker is doing this equity offering to finance a pair of acquisitions that will substantially bolster the earnings in the not-too-distant future," added Cramer.

The recent pullback makes the company trade at 17 times next year's earnings. "Stanley Black & Decker's stock was on fire, right up until the company announced the equity unit offering last week, and then, of course, today's selloff didn't help anything. I think you need to view any continued weakness here as a rare opportunity to buy a very high quality stock coming down from its all-time high at a discount to its excellent future prospects," concluded Cramer.

The game of fear

Stocks sold off on Wednesday when Trump and former FBI director James Comey made headlines. "Now, granted, I always say that bulls make money, bears make money, and hogs get slaughtered. But that doesn't mean you need to throw away a stock entirely because you can't take the pain on days like today or you're worried about the implications of this seemingly endless Trump scandal – as if the business of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has anything to do with Flynn or Comey or the rest of the grist from the White House mill," said Cramer.

Don't let fear drive you out of good stocks. Consider Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), which is owned by Cramer's trust and that went up on Wednesday. On a closer look, Cramer realized that there are motivated buyers behind Starbucks' rise. "What did Starbucks do wrong that I wanted to sell it other than the action in the overall market made me nervous?" questioned Cramer. The company is tackling traffic issues and the business is getting better.

Since Starbucks resisted falling on a down day, one cannot give up on the stock. It's time to buy. "But what matters to me is that I don't want to be shaken out by this period of underperformance any more than I wanted to be shaken out of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) during its swan dive at this exact time last year," said Cramer.

Cramer said he doesn't want to sell and then look back later at the stock with the reason of Trump and Comey. "That's not how you invest. It is how you panic, though, and there you go: no one ever made a dime panicking," he concluded.

CEO interview - Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

The stock of Tri Pointe is up 8% in 2017. With rates expected to rise in 2017, Cramer interviewed CEO Doug Bauer to find out the impact on the housing market and his company.

Bauer said that Tri Pointe is not sensitive to interest rate movements. The demand for homes is on the rise. "There's demand across all segments - entry-level, move-up, to luxury. And the demand is real. I mean, it's across not only the 25-35 year old, the millennials, but also the active adult and the Gen Xs in between. So it's very broad-based," he added.

He commented on Starwood Capital selling their stake in Tri Pointe. Bauer said that their exit has got nothing to do with the company's performance. In fact, he believes that the stock is undervalued by 20% and the company is buying back their own shares.

The company also faced labor issues. "The key to solving the labor issue long term, though, is really, as an industry is getting into the high schools and getting a better educational component to the construction business. It's been politically incorrect to talk about going to vocational schools. And not everybody goes to college, right? We know that. So there's a great opportunity for students today to create a great living and not incur that student debt," said Bauer.

CEO interview - DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

The stock of DexCom rallied on the news that the company's glucose monitoring products will be covered under Medicare. Since then, the stock has given up most of its gains due to rising competition. Cramer interviewed president and CEO Kevin Sayer to hear more.

Sayer said the process of getting the product under Medicare has been stalled by implementation processes in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. "CMS has been very cooperative in trying to get this through. In our case, what happened is we got something called a joint directive where the criteria are outlined, but the coverage decisions are not yet in the system," he added. Soon, the patients will be able to file their claims.

Cramer asked about competition from Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), to which Sayer said that artificial pancreas has been under development for years. The patients require glucose monitoring right now and that's what DexCom provides.

He also commented on company's partnership with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). "We've licensed a lot of technology and, actually, a lot of brain power – some incredibly smart people – to miniaturize our products and to make them more efficient, lower cost, and enable them to communicate with numerous things. If you can put something that's the size of a penny on your body and wear it and measure glucose continuously, as we look at the future and diabetes management and pre-diabetes management and type 2 diabetes, this is a solution, we believe, that'll work for everybody," he said.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG): Rents are coming down. Get out of the stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS): Cramer did not like their conference call. They are in trouble for a couple of quarters due to their inventory. Don't buy.

