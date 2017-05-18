More Pain Ahead If These Levels Fail To Hold

And 300 on Tesla. If these levels fail to hold - more pain for stocks.

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is back in the middle of the 2300-2400 range. So, what's next? Let's look at these indicators:

This is an update on my three indicators to follow:

1) The reflation indicator: the yields on 10Y Treasury Note (NYSEARCA:TLT) failed to hold the key level of 2.30%, and currently are right at the major support at just above 2.20%. If this support is broken, the yields are going towards the major psychological level of 2%. In this case, the yield curve will narrow significantly enough to cause the increased risk of a recession. More pain for stocks if the 2.20% level on TNotes fails to hold.

2) The high beta indicator: the Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM) is at the bottom of the range, pushing on a major support at 1350. So, this is an important level to watch. If the 1350 level on Russell fails to hold, more pain for broader stock market (NYSEARCA:DIA).

3) The Tesla sentiment indicator: I use the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock to gauge the investor sentiment, given its' status as "a bubble basket stock". So, Tesla made the double top at 325, with significant support at 300. If the 300 level on Tesla fails to hold, I expect a contagion effect on a broader stock market as the sentiment changes.

I am also updating on the market leadership indicators:

The broader stock market has been led by FANG stocks: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG). These stocks are still in an uptrend, but it's important to monitor their performance relative to the broader markets. I am also closely following the semiconductor stocks (NYSEARCA:SMH) (NASDAQ:SOXX), which have also provided strong leadership to Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Implications

If the above mentioned levels fail to hold, the S&P 500 will likely visit the important support at 2300.

At this point, I will update with - the buy the dip, or sell the deeper correction analysis.

