Lawndale Capital Management Announces Voting Intent On Willbros Group's 2017 Proposals

May 17, 2017



Lawndale Capital Management, LLC and its affiliated funds are >5% shareholders and Form 13D filers of Willbros Group, Inc. (NYSE: WG), a specialty energy infrastructure contractor serving both the oil & gas and power generation industries.



In connection with Willbros Group's 2017 Annual Meeting to be held on June 1, 2017, the company has put forth two proposals that would further address governance improvements requested by Lawndale in its September 12, 2016 13D filing.

Proposal #1, to amend Willbros' Certificate of Incorporation to eliminate supermajority voting requirements, will require approval from 75% of total outstanding Willbros shares to pass. Should Proposal #1 pass, Proposal #2, to declassify Willbros' board so that directors are elected to one-year terms rather than 3-year terms, will require approval from a majority of total outstanding Willbros shares. Should Proposal #1 fail to pass, Proposal #2 will also require approval from 75% of total outstanding Willbros shares to pass.



Lawndale intends to vote its shares FOR all proposals put forth at Willbros' 2017 Annual meeting, as follows:



Proposal 1: FOR - Amendment to eliminate supermajority voting requirements

Proposal 2: FOR - Amendment to declassify the Board of Directors

Proposal 3: FOR - Election of Directors Gary Gates and Daniel Lonergan

Proposal 4: FOR - Approval of Named Executive Officer compensation ("Say-On-Pay")

Proposal 5: ONE-YEAR - "Say-on-Pay" Frequency vote

Proposal 6: FOR - The Willbros Group 2017 Stock and Incentive Compensation Plan

Proposal 7: FOR - Ratification of auditors





Last year, a proposal to de-stagger Willbros' board terms failed to obtain the necessary 75% supermajority approval threshold by a narrow margin. (Willbros June 3, 2016 8-K)



Andrew Shapiro, Managing Member and President of Lawndale Capital Management, LLC issued the following statement:

"Proposals 1 and 2 are essential improvements to Willbros' corporate governance and should serve to help the company's valuation as well as its standing with potential customers. A majority vote requirement is a more appropriate best practices in governance standard. We encourage shareholders to join us and vote for these needed changes. We remind all shareholders that returning one's ballot sufficiently before the June 1st meeting date is important because failing to vote on these measures is the same as a vote against them."

The proxy for Willbros Group's June 1, 2017 Annual meeting can be found at this LINK on the SEC's EDGAR website

For more information on Willbros, please visit the company's web site at www.willbros.com



Lawndale is not soliciting to obtain or to vote any other WG shareholder's proxy, but we encourage all WG shareholders to join Lawndale's vote FOR Proposals #1 and #2 to improve Willbros' governance.



About Lawndale Capital Management, LLC

Lawndale Capital Management, LLC, is a San Francisco Bay Area-based Investment Advisor that manages activist/relational hedge funds, which have created value for more than 24 years in small- and micro-cap companies. Lawndale's multiple approaches to active shareownership support a repeatable and value-oriented investment process deployed across the capital structure in contrarian, special situation and event-driven investments. Lawndale deploys a unique combination of legal, equity and credit skills with boardroom and corporate governance expertise to engage the management, board of directors, and shareholders of its portfolio companies in a productive relational dialogue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WG,.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawndale is not soliciting to obtain or to vote any other WG shareholder's proxy, but we encourage all WG shareholders to join Lawndale's vote FOR Proposals #1 and #2 to improve Willbros' governance. Funds I manage are long WG as well as short several series of WG call options. These funds or its affiliates may buy or sell securities of these and related issuers at any time.