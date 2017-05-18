Brazil Crashes: Lessons Learned

The US stock market fell sharply on Wednesday on political intrigue. But leave it to an emerging market to feel the need to one-up the US. While US stocks fell less than 2%, Brazil (EWZ) managed a full-on collapse. For the trading session, Brazil was just down 3% or so on Wednesday - but an after-hours shocker caused a total breakdown later that evening, with Brazil finishing Wednesday's extended session fully 14% lower than it had closed on Tuesday:

Keep in mind, you're looking at a country ETF. We're not talking about some struggling highly-levered firm like Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), but rather the whole country! The ETF's top three holdings include two banks and a beer company - this isn't the most volatile set of assets, and yet the ETF went into freefall.

What went wrong? Reuters has the details:

The chairman of meatpacking giant JBS SA secretly recorded his discussion with Brazilian President Michel Temer about payments to jailed former House Speaker Eduardo Cunha in return for his silence, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday. The paper reported, without saying how it obtained the information, that JBS Chairman Joesley Batista and his brother, Chief Executive Wesley Batista, presented the recording to prosecutors as part of plea bargain negotiations. JBS also hired a law firm to discuss a leniency deal with the U.S. Department of Justice, O Globo reported. JBS declined to comment immediately. Temer's representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Temer government had already been struggling to maintain popular support, as the economy - contrary to the rosy assertions generally found in western media - continues to struggle. Headlines such as this one from March: Brazil's worst-ever recession unexpectedly deepens in late 2016, highlight the disconnect between on the ground conditions and the optimism of analysts and investors from abroad.

It had been suggested that Brazil might finally start growing again in 2017 after more than two years of brutal economic contraction; however, growth estimates are again on the slide. Yes, some positive factors, such as improving exports and a rapidly falling inflation rate appeared to be helping. But ultimately, unemployment remains widespread, the currency is overvalued - limiting competitiveness, and vast social problems remain. As one SA commenter put it last week:

Brazilian stocks had exploded higher in 2016 on hopes that Temer would be able to snap Brazil out of its socialist phase. Stocks more than doubled off the lows:

EWZ data by YCharts

Yet the actual economy didn't grow any, and the country's government and fiscal situation remain dismal. Temer managed to come to power without being elected, instead he took office in a controversial power maneuver that was widely decried as a coup. Temer hilariously said at the time that: "There is no coup whatsoever happening here in Brazil." It's not news until it's been officially denied, as the adage goes.

Previous president Rousseff was stripped from power for allegations related to the infamous corruption scandal. This just led to one set of corrupt officials being replaced with another. It was widely thought that Temer was involved in just as much if not more dirty stuff; though the proof of this is finally available thanks to Wednesday's smoking gun.

How I Traded It Badly

I was short Brazil via the 3x Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:BRZU) and options from 2015-onward. This started off as a great trade - there's nothing like shorting a three times levered ETF to make money when a trade goes south.

BRZU data by YCharts

Now, clearly, this was a very nice and profitable trade. However, I kept adding to my position as it declined, and I didn't cover until late in 2016, so I left a great deal of money on the table. And had I tried to stay short, I would have endured a lot more pain waiting for this day of reckoning to finally arrive.

Why didn't I cover near the lows in January-February 2016? I was, at that time, pounding the table to buy other LatAm emerging stocks, such as those of Colombia and Peru. So why didn't I cover my Brazil short then?

Simply, I let my confidence in the political scene blind me. Rousseff was still in power then, and even if a conservative took over, I figured their time in office would be short. I've lived in Latin American countries long enough to be suspicious of people in New York and London suggesting that a "new era" has dawned politically around these parts. One reformer president can't change a country's political DNA, particularly if said reformer comes to power by dubious means and is involved in the same corruption scandal that toppled his predecessor.

Brazil is currently ranked at just #140th in the world in economic freedom, that's a truly horrendous showing. Brazil ranks well behind such economic paragons as China, Russia, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo in the index. A country that doesn't guarantee economic rights is likely to treat foreign capital badly sooner or later. You can trade these countries, but they tend to stink as long-term investments.

Given Temer's dubious background, the likelihood of the socialists returning to power in 2018, and the fact that the recession and social unrest continued to drag on, it seemed likely that Brazilian stocks would remain in the doldrums. Instead, a powerful emerging market tide lifted all boats, and global fund flows more than offset individual country factors. Other neighboring countries with modest economic performance also put in jaw-dropping returns; Peru, for example, was up 70% in 2016 as well.

My mistake then? I figured that faraway investors in North America would care about Brazilian politics. The Temer government had been taking more heat in recent months, but the market didn't care even in the slightest. I kept watching with increasing awe as bad news piled up and yet Brazilian stocks didn't move down even slightly. It wasn't until the decisive blow finally came Wednesday that Brazilian stocks suddenly came unglued as political risk went from zero to one in peoples' minds in about an hour.

In an odd sort of way, we seem to have gotten the same effect (to a far smaller degree) in the United States. The Trump trade has been taking on water for many weeks now. I looked on with increasing surprise that the market kept ignoring Trump's increasingly poor approval ratings, inability to get healthcare passed, infighting among his advisors, etc. Then, suddenly, on what seems like a relatively minor story Wednesday, it all came to a head and markets tanked on now-relevant Trump risk.

My conclusions: It remains difficult to time market sell-offs based on political factors. Yes, politics matter, but it's hard to tell when the market will finally react. And beware of fund flows. In this increasingly ETF-driven world with rising correlations, assets can trade at perplexing levels for long periods of time before getting hit with a sudden dose of reality. Particularly for short sellers, make sure your time horizon is sufficient to wait out whatever development you're planning to profit from.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.