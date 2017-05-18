Why Indexing Wins

The authors suggest that this is not solely a function of fees, but could also be driven by positive skewness in markets.

In most years, equity fund managers fail, on average, to beat their benchmark. Last year was no exception as only 19% of U.S. large-cap managers managed to outperform the index. The most common answer to this perennial underperformance is the high cost of active management, but new research suggests that there may be another important explanation.

In "Why Indexing Works," J.B Heaton, N.G. Polson, and J.H. White develop a simple model that simulates the returns of a number of stocks that compose a given equity index. In the author's model, they impose a distribution of returns with positive skewness. This model, like the real world they sought to emulate, generates a small subset of winning stocks that significantly outperform other members of the index and represent a disproportionate contribution to average portfolio returns.

If this sounds familiar to readers, the skewness of returns over long-time intervals was discussed in a February article entitled "Why Many Investors Fail." That article referenced a paper by Arizona State University's Henrick Bessembinder's entitled "Do Stocks Outperform Treasury Bills?" We know that the simple answer to Bessembinder's titular question is a resounding "yes." Over long-time intervals, the equity market has, on average, paid an investor a premium for taking equity risk.

In tracking nearly 26,000 stocks, Bessembinder found that a whopping 58% of stocks failed to outperform Treasury bills over their lifetimes in the dataset. On average, stocks outperform over long-time intervals, but the median stock in the U.S. equity market has actually produced negative alpha, an average return that trailed risk-free Treasury bills. This is a stat that should be of great interest to stock pickers out there.

Much of that paper focused on the fact that while the equity market generates above average returns on average, the fact that the median stock failed to generate a return above T-bills was a function of positive skewness in the cross-sectional distribution of stock returns.

To illustrate this point on skewness, Heaton, Polson, and White included a simplified example in their recent paper. They created a hypothetical index that included five stocks. Let's call these stocks A, B, C, D, E. There are then 15 possible one or two stock portfolios, and I have tabled these portfolios below. Stocks A-D return 10%, and Stock E returns 50%.

The equal-weighted average of the five stocks is (10% * 4 + 50%)/5 = 18%. The average return of the 15 portfolios is also 18%. However, the median return is just 10%. Ten out of fifteen portfolios underperform the average return, and just five out of fifteen portfolios beat the average return. You were twice as likely to underperform than outperform.

Of course, some readers would counter that they would have selected at least a modest allocation to Stock E, and beat the market. After all, picking from the 15 portfolios above is not random chance. The industry and individual investors devote tremendous resources to trying to separate winning stocks from the herd. The authors put it more eloquently: "The non-symmetric shape of the distribution of returns means that random selection - which we might think of as a plausible lower bound on the quality of active management - will deliver a median return that is worse than the average of the full index of the securities." To the researchers, fundamental research can help security selection and close the gap between median and average returns, but active managers are playing from behind.

My "5 Ways to Beat the Market" series, features five factor tilts that have generated long-run outperformance relative to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). We know many active fund managers have failed to beat this index, but a suite of passive strategies has accomplished this feat over the past quarter century. In this ongoing series, each of the strategies in some way constructs a portfolio that should address the skewness inherent in stock market returns.

Equal-weighting (NYSEARCA:RSP) was shown in our simple 15 portfolio example to generate higher than median returns. By including all constituents in an index, the portfolio will, by definition, not miss entirely those stocks that have positively skewed returns. If those stocks happen to have a relatively smaller capitalization, then equal-weighting will own more of these stocks than traditional capitalization-weighted indices.

Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL, SDY) are stocks that have paid steadily increasing dividends over long-time intervals. The ability of these stocks to continue to increase shareholder payouts suggests that they are less likely to end up in the end of the distribution weighing on portfolio returns. If a company can pay increasing dividends through multiple business cycles, it is more likely to produce the compounding returns that place it in the positive tail of the return distribution.

Low Volatility (SPLV, USMV) stocks are similarly unlikely to end up in the negative part of the distribution. Periodic rebalancing based on trailing realized variance will weed out stocks whose variability has been rising. That increased variability signals a wider assortment of outcomes, including negative results. Lower volatility stocks have narrower ranges of outcomes, and will avoid the -100% return that was the modal long-run return in the Bessembinder dataset.

Value (NYSEARCA:RPV) stocks are inherently looking for skewness. By choosing stocks that are priced attractively by a number of fundamental measures, investors are looking for stocks with limited downsides (cheap prices) relative to their upsides. Value stocks may then close the inherent performance gap between median and mean returns by offering higher upside relative to downside.

Size (NYSEARCA:IJR) is one of the great mysteries of factor investing. Many counter that size has not produced outperformance since Rolf Banz highlighted the anomaly in the early 1980s. I would counter that combining size and quality still leads to market-beating performance. My choice of the S&P 600 as the size benchmark instead of the more frequently referenced Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) is due to its inclusion rules that require profitability for four trailing quarters. Similarly, I have shown that low volatility small caps (NYSEARCA:XSLV) have produced tremendous outperformance over long-time intervals. Some stocks with small market capitalizations might simply be bad businesses. By infusing a quality or low volatility element, you can more readily select the small-cap stocks with the staying power to compound returns and reach the positive side of the distribution of returns.

There are many investors on Seeking Alpha who are trying to select stocks that give them the best chance to capture this positive skewness. A concentrated position in a stock with positive skew (Portfolio E) can trounce the market return. Picking those stocks over long-time intervals has proven difficult for professional investors. Hopefully, this article helped illustrate why that might be the case, and potentially offered portfolio tilts that can shade our portfolios towards the favorable distribution of returns.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, IJR, XSLV, RPV, SPLV, USMV, NOBL, SDY, RSP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.