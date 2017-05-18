Tracking Lou Simpson's SQ Advisors Portfolio - Q1 2017 Update

SQ Advisors has just fourteen positions. The top three holdings are Liberty Global, Brookfield Asset Management, and Charles Schwab, and they add up to almost one-third of the entire portfolio.

This quarter, Simpson's US long portfolio value increased 10.37% from $2.37B to $2.62B. The number of holdings decreased from 15 to 14. The top five positions represent around 50% of the US long assets: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK), Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), and Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA).

Since inception in 2011, SQ Advisors have held a very concentrated portfolio of 10-15 positions. Lou Simpson classifies his investing philosophy as being more in the "scuttlebutt" mold. To know more about that investing style, check out the book Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits and Other Writings.

New Stakes:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC): SBAC is a 5.33% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between $103 and $121, and the stock currently trades at $134.

Note: SBA Communications did a REIT conversion transaction in January - the deal was structured as a merger with its REIT subsidiary. The stock has returned ~25% YTD.

Stake Disposals:

Liberty Global LiLAC (NASDAQ:LILAK): LILAK was a small 0.88% stake that came about as a result of the spin-off of Liberty LiLAC Group (Latin American assets of the parent company) from Liberty Global in July 2015. Q3 2016 saw a whopping ~480% stake increase at prices between $27 and $37. There was an about-turn last quarter: a ~20% reduction at prices between $19.33 and $28.74. The disposal this quarter happened at prices between $21 and $27.50. The stock is now at $20.33.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC): WFC was a large ~10% position as of Q3 2016. The stake was almost sold out last quarter at prices between $43.75 and $57.50. The minutely small remainder stake was disposed of this quarter. The last significantly large purchase was in Q1 2014, when a ~13% increase happened at prices between $44 and $50. The stock currently trades at $52.24.

Stake Decreases:

Liberty Global: LBTYK is currently the largest position at 11.34% of the US long portfolio. It was established in Q3 2014 at prices between $40 and $43. Q3 2015 saw a ~60% increase at prices between $41 and $51. The stock currently trades well below those ranges at $28.77. For investors attempting to follow SQ Advisors, Liberty Global is a good option to consider for further research. There was a marginal trimming this quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management: BAM is the second-largest position at 10.85% of the US long portfolio. The original position is from Q2 2012 at prices between $17.50 and $21.50. Q1 2015 saw a ~50% increase at prices between $32.50 and $36.50, and the following quarter saw a further ~60% increase at prices between $34 and $38. Q3 2015 also saw another ~25% increase at prices between $29.50 and $36. There was an about-turn in 2016: a ~40% overall reduction at prices between $27.50 and $36. The stock currently trades at $37.31. There was a ~6% further trimming this quarter.

Note: BAM stock split 3-for-2 on May 11, 2015. Also, Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was spun off in July 2016. The prices quoted above are adjusted for those transactions.

Charles Schwab: SCHW stake was increased by ~50% during the period from Q4 2011 to Q4 2013 at prices between $11 and $26. Q1 2014 saw an about-turn as the stake was reduced by 20% at prices between $23.50 and $28.50. The following five quarters saw a combined ~80% increase at prices between $25 and $33.50. There was a ~38% selling last quarter at prices between $31 and $40.50. The stock currently trades at $38.12. The position is now Simpson's third-largest stake at 9.81% of the US long portfolio. There was a minor ~8% trimming this quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway: BRK.B is a large (top-five) ~9.5% of the portfolio position. The original stake was increased by roughly 40% in Q1 2012 at prices between $76 and $82. The position was further increased in the next several quarters. Recent activity follows: Q1 2014 saw a ~26% increase at prices between $109 and $125. The six quarters through Q4 2015 had also seen a combined ~25% increase. There was an about-turn in 2016: a 1/3rd overall reduction at prices between $126 and $166. This quarter saw another ~20% reduction at prices between $159 and $177. The stock currently trades at $161.

Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME): AME is a fairly large ~7% of the US long portfolio stake. The position was established in Q2 2015 at prices between $52 and $55 and increased by ~350% the following quarter at prices between $51 and $57.50. Last quarter saw a ~30% selling at prices between $44 and $51, and that was followed with a similar reduction this quarter at prices between $49 and $55. The stock currently trades at $59.47.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN): ALSN is a fairly large 6.67% portfolio stake purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $26 and $29 and increased by ~30% the following quarter at prices between $26.50 and $30.50. There was a ~17% trimming last quarter at prices between $27 and $35. The stock is currently at $36.63. There was a very minor ~3% reduction this quarter.

Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO): CABO was a very small 0.78% stake established in Q3 2016. Last quarter saw a huge ~550% increase at prices between $570 and $624. The stock currently trades above that range at $670. There was a marginal reduction this quarter. The stake is now at 5.22% of the portfolio.

Stake Increases:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), and Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL): These three positions purchased last quarter saw increases this quarter. AAPL is a fairly large 6.78% portfolio stake established at prices between $106 and $118, and the stock is now well above that range at $150. There was a ~7% increase this quarter. The ~5% TYL position was purchased at prices between $141 and $171 and increased by ~25% this quarter at prices between $145 and $161. It currently goes for $166. HXL is ~4% portfolio stake established at prices between $42 and $55 and increased by ~20% this quarter at prices between $50 and $55.91. The stock is now at $49.76.

Axalta Coating Systems and Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST): These two positions established in Q3 2016 saw substantial increases this quarter. AXTA is a fairly large ~7.5% stake established at prices between $26 and $29 and increased by ~12% this quarter. The stock is currently at $31.16. ST is a ~5% portfolio position purchased at prices between $34.50 and $40 and increased by ~20% last quarter at prices between $35.50 and $41. This quarter saw another ~15% increase at prices between $39.50 and $44.50. The stock currently trades at $39.24.

Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC): WBC is a fairly large 5.37% of the portfolio position established in Q1 2016 at prices between $85 and $107. The stock currently trades at $116. H2 2016 had seen a ~9% trimming at prices between $87 and $114. Last quarter saw another ~13% selling at prices between $96 and $114. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Simpson's US stock holdings in Q1 2017:

