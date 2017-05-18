How To Take Option Data And Trade Stocks Off It

The higher the volatility, the wider the ranges that a stock will stretch.

Option market attempts to project what future volatility will be.

Volatility matters. Traders rely on this on this lifeline to make money in the markets. However, market volatility is cyclical and mean reverting. In other words, volatility can get high at times, but eventually retraces lower.

Like the old saying goes: markets take the stairs up and the elevator down.

The statistic used to measure volatility in stocks is the standard deviation.

Yes, that standard deviation, the they have been teaching us throughout school. Now, if you need a refresher that's fine.

Assume the odds of a stock price going up are 50/50 and the odds it going down are also 50/50. The standard deviation tells us how much returns will deviate from the mean.

The higher the volatility, the wider the ranges that a stock will stretch. On the other hand, low volatility stocks generally move in tight ranges.

Now, you might hear someone on television say that the 30-day volatility in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is 40%

But what the heck does that number mean?

Volatility is expressed in annualized terms.

However, to break it down to something that day traders can understand is a simple procedure.

We simply divide 0.40 by 15.87 and you get 0.031. Expressed in percentage terms, that is 3.1%

In other words, 40% annualized volatility is broken down into 3.1% daily.

Using standard deviation, the statistic is saying 68% of the time: the stock will move within a range of (+/-) 3.1%

Now, 98% of the time (2 standard deviations), the stock will move within a range of 6.2% (3.1 multiplied by 2)

Quick recap: The 15.87 figure from earlier is the square root of the number of trading days. Always divide the annualized volatility number by that figure to convert it to daily terms.

Volatility is measured using historical price data of stock returns. However, the option market implies volatility. In other words, the option market attempts to project what future volatility will be.

If this doesn't make sense, don't worry, check out these examples:

Source: livevol

On April 2, 2017, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced its Q2 2017. Generally, an earnings event has a lot of uncertainty around it. After all, it's an opportunity for the company to update investors on its recent performance and outlook on the future.

That said, those looking to trade options need to be aware of that. You see, stock owners are buying puts for protection, and some are selling out their stock and buying calls because the risk is defined.

And of course, you have speculators who are buying and selling options in hopes of scoring big.

In the chart above you'll see the number 14.7% highlighted, that is the average implied volatility for Apple options. Look over to the right of that and you'll see it dropped 5.96 points.

Why?

Well a lot of the uncertainty in the stock has faded. After all, the company has updated investors on its performance and guidance. Analysts have digested the information and are making updates on their recommendations and price targets.

The IV mean had a 52-week high of 28.2 and a 52-week low of 12.7. So at 14.7, we can comfortably say that options in Apple are relatively cheap right now.

Remember, to express these terms into daily terms, take that number and divide it by 15.87, which comes out to 0.9%. In other words, the volatility in Apple is so low, that the option market anticipates that 68% of the time, the stock will trade within a (+/-) 0.9% range.

That's right. Less than 1% folks.

Check this one out, this is FitBit (NYSE:FIT) the day of earnings:

Source: livevol

As you can see, the IV mean is at 81.52%, very close to the 52-week highs. What does that mean?

The option market sees a lot of uncertainty going into Q1 2017 earnings, and options are expensive. Going into the event, the option market was implying a 16% move.

However, after the earnings are released, you can expect to see the option premiums get sucked out, as uncertainty will subside, as it did for Apple options.

Now, even if you don't trade options, paying attention to these kind of numbers can help you with day trading. For example, you can use them as levels for mean reversion trading. Even entries and exits, similar to Bollinger bands.

If you're a swing trader, this information can be used to position size and manage risk.

We are still in the thick of earnings season, have some fun and check out what the option market is implying on your favorite stocks.

