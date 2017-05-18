Multimedia Weekly Digest: Investment Ideas

Every week we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Welcome to the ninth instalment of SA Multimedia's Digest, where we combine videos and podcasts from across Seeking Alpha's contributor base into a single weekly article.

This week we focus on investment strategies and what sectors some authors are focusing on. Marijuana is increasingly being legalized for recreational purposes; malware is on the rise, and with that, so too the fortunes of cyber security firms. And gold is a constant, but especially so in this volatile market.

For TD Wealth, marijuana and malware are two of the hottest sectors:

In April, the Canadian government announced a plan to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes. David Mau, Portfolio Manager, TD Asset Management, talks to Sara D'Elia about the emerging marijuana market, investment opportunities and shares his top pick.

Increased incidents of cyber fraud have made cyber security one of the hottest tech sectors in recent years. David Prince, Founder, Harbinger Capital Markets Research, talks to Kim Parlee about the most active firms in cybersecurity and his take on the sector.

As for gold, VanEck sees a healthy gold market, but asks the obvious question:

Recently, gold has being going up and gold stocks have been going down. What has been going on?

Dr. Leanne Baker, former mining analyst at Solomon Smith Barney and current director of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM), talked to Chris Martenson to help identify which gold and silver mining companies are worth considering.

Start by focusing on the longstanding fund managers. A number of these investors have very good track records and do a great job of providing investor commentary on a week-to-week or month-or-month basis. Look at mutual funds like the Tocqueville Fund run by John Hathaway, or at Frank Holmes' fund down in San Antonio. That's where I think investors who don't want to do the nitty-gritty of looking at individual companies should start. If you're interested in investing in individual companies, you have to start with the publicly available information. You can get pretty much everything you need from the reports that the companies put out. They have to report their reserves. They have to report their cost structure. They report the grades of their reserve bases. You can get into as much detail as you want looking at whether they are mining lower grades, higher grades, and on and on and on.

