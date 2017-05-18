Almadex Minerals And The Highly Prospective Gold Porphyry Project

Almadex Minerals (OTCQB:AXDDF) was spun out from Almaden Minerals (NYSEMKT:AAU) in 2015. It holds the exploration assets and royalties that the Poliquin family has built over their career as prospectors and geologists. The Poliquin family has a reputation for finding economic ore bodies and have a number of economic ore discoveries in their respective careers. The Poliquin family has rolled all of the royalties from previous discoveries and bundled those up-coming cash flow streams with prospective exploration assets in eastern Mexico, cash, gold, and a drilling team owned and operated by the company. By 2016, they had begun drilling on their first (of over 20) prospects and over the course of the year had returned multiple significant drill holes.

In early 2017 the company did a financing round at c$1.35 per unit, this financing was oversubscribed, indicated significant interest in the market to participate in the upcoming drill campaign. The stock is currently trading at c$1.14 (84 cents US), providing an acceptable entry point. They have a market capitalization of c$54m and just under c$10m of cash, gold and securities on their balance sheet. The company owns its own drilling fleet which allows it greater freedom to test targets as they develop more places to drill on the property. The El Cobre property is near significant infrastructure, making a discovery significantly less expensive to develop into a mine.

The chart above shows how Almadex had a significant share price increase as they announced their initial discovery hole, and then as they continued to release positive results. The price has consolidated a bit following the financing and the recent pullback in gold prices. As gold begins to rebound, I believe Almadex is one of the best ways to participate in a rising gold price environment, with the combination of drill results and increasing interest in gold investment opportunities resulting in a positive environment for Almadex stock.

At a recent presentation (5/17) for the Metals Investor Forum, Morgan Poliquin the CEO of the company said they recently found a stockwork sheeted porphyry zone that was the 'best outcrop I've ever found in my life' at 7:06 in the video. They will follow up and drill this shortly! I own the stock. I'm confident putting my money with Morgan and letting him run the show, they have the cash, the drills and they will have a steady stream of news over the coming year.

In summary, Almadex is drilling out a discovery they made last year. The CEO has a history of success. The infrastructure is all in place. The company has plenty of cash for the year and is currently drilling on the property. Here are a few of their drill results thus far:

6/1/16

8/8/16

8/17/16

10/24/16

11/9/16

12/15/16

2017 results continued...

This is a high risk and high reward investment and has key features to mitigate risks when speculating in mineral exploration:

CEO earned his PHd studying the geology of Eastern Mexico and has applied that knowledge to stake ground and make discoveries in the region over the past 20 years.

Management owns significant shares in the company.

Management recently joint ventured out some properties to Abacus Mining and Wolverine Minerals. While I don't expect these properties to add value immediately, it demonstrates that other exploration teams would rather spend their money on the extra projects that Almadex has, rather than develop their own projects.

Purchasing stock now is at a reasonable discount to the recent financing price, given the half warrants included.

Infrastructure is in place nearby, making any discovery significantly more viable.

Almadex has a number of royalties on non-producing properties. These are previous discoveries they've helped define, and the properties are moving towards production. At some point they will provide cash flow to Almadex.

If Almadex drills and spends all the money and they do not discover high enough grade or enough tonnage to make the ore body economic, the stock will likely decline, as the company will revert from a 'discovery play' to an 'exploration play'. I'd expect the stock to decline to the 20-40 cent range if drill results turn out poorly going forward and the company has to move on to their next project. If the current discovery is expanded, the sky is the limit at this point. They have had compelling results at the El Cobre property and it is on a large package of land where they could continue to define resources for an extended period of time.

Almadex can be less liquid than other investments. Limit orders are suggested to avoid unexpected prices on transactions. Average daily volume has only been around 30k dollars worth of stock recently. By using limit orders over a period of time, an investor can accumulate a position in the stock without overtly impacting the price. Purchasing over a period of time can have the added benefit of averaging out purchase price and is highly suggested. Purchasing into periods of weakness, as we have experienced over the last couple months is a perfect time to gradually add to a position in a stock like Almadex.

A timeframe for this investment, as far as I see it, goes as follows: I want to own it during the current gold bull market, as interest in gold related investments will potentially drive up the premium investors are willing to pay for a 'discovery/exploration' company. Discovering more viable ounces of gold and pounds of copper in the gound will further add to the value of Almadex. In the past, management has spun-out the exploration assets (currently, Almadex) and kept the mineral development project in the company that made the discovery.

As a mineral exploration company moves from exploration/discovery phase into mine planning and development, new valuation models are applied by the financial community. By splitting off the exploration assets from the development asset, it allows the investment community to choose which risk profile they prefer. The management of Almadex is conscious of all these aspects of the business and will provide their investors with multiple options to exit the company as those options evolve during the ongoing future of the company. Their previous company, Almaden is an example of an how Almadex could look in a few years (although they have different types of projects and Almadex has the royalty portfolio).

The company has a c$56m market cap and around c$10m in liquid assets. From comparisons to other companies that values their exploration package and drills around c$12-16m and the development project at El Cobre around c$28-36mm. If they have to move on from El Cobre, expect that c$28m+ to get cut from the value of the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXDDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.