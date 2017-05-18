Esperion Therapeutics: Up, Up, And Away?

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) web site states that the company is a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing non-statin low density lipoprotein cholesterol-lowering (LDL-C) therapies. Three phase 3 studies are underway with nice preliminary results. LDLs are regarded as the harmful type of cholesterol when elevated levels are present. As described by the Center for Disease Control, LDL-C forms plaques that can build up in arteries and lead to heart disease and stroke. Bempedoic acid, its lead product, was confirmed by FDA in March 2017 to have an approval pathway and the company plans to submit its regulatory filings for manufacturing and NDA in the first half of 2019, pending readout of its global pivotal phase 3 trial expected in quarter two of 2018.

Cholesterol is essential for the body. It is important in regulating membrane fluidity and permeability, and helps regulate mammalian responses to changes in temperature. Most of the body's cholesterol is synthesized (two-thirds) while the other 33 percent is usually ingested. Thus diet is sometimes mistakenly identified as the culprit in hypercholesterolemia, when in fact the body's metabolism (and potential genetic influences) is primarily responsible for cholesterol level regulation. Exercise has been shown to modulate LDL and HDL differently, but high to moderate intensity resistance training provides a notable increase in HDL concomitant with a decrease in LDL. It is only when cholesterol accumulates in the wrong places (like in the blood vessels) that it causes serious health issues, which might require pharmacological intervention.

Esperion's bempedoic acid is unique in that it should prove to be a cost-effective therapy for cholesterol regulation as a once-daily oral pill. Some recently developed cholesterol medications are estimated to have costs over 14000 dollars per year per patient, as reported by JAMA August 16, 2016. The company, according to CEO Tim Mayleben, is developing a dual combination oral bempedoic acid and ezetimibe combination, and a phase 2 trial testing a triple-combination therapy with bempedoic acid, ezetimibe, and atorvastatin is initiated as well. Top-line results for the phase 2 triplet oral therapy are expected in late 2017.

ESPR describes the mechanism for inhibiting cholesterol biosynthesis in the liver as bempedoic acid gets converted to a coenzyme A derivative inhibiting ATP citrate lyase, an enzyme involved in cholesterol and fatty acid synthesis. Not only is cholesterol synthesis lowered, LDL receptor activity in the liver is increased as well, lowering LDL-C concentrations in the blood. The results from phase 2 studies show reduction of up to 30% LDL-C for bempedoic acid alone, up to 50% reduction in combination with ezetimibe, and an additive 20% to several statins that have been tested. Interestingly, bempedoic acid was shown to lower high sensitivity C-reactive protein, associated with inflammation and cardiovascular disease. Naturally, it is also showing evidence of ameliorating severity and complications associated with atherosclerosis.

The initial plan of ESPR is to gain approval in the U.S. and Europe for bempedoic acid for patients that do not respond to current cholesterol mediating medications, including statins, which must be carefully evaluated for benefits to risks for each patient. Statin drugs on the market (which also serve as competitors for the market) include lipitor (NYSE:PFE), lescol (Novartis, NVS), altoprev (Andrx Pharmaceuticals), livalo (Kowa Pharmaceuticals), pravachol (Brystol-Myers, BMY), crestor (AstraZeneca, AZN), and zocor (Merck, MRK). Populations of potential patients include those with atherosclerosis, cardiovascular metabolic risk factors, and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Cash on hand was reported as slightly over 205 million as of end of March 2017. Research and development expenses were approximately 36 million dollars in the first quarter, with approximately 5 million in general expenses for a total of 44 million. This leaves the company with estimates of enough money to burn through early 2019, as some clinical trials regarding safety (cardiovascular readouts) start to resolve later this year. ESPR has about 2.5 million dollars in debt.

ESPR has a low number of outstanding shares (22.5 million). An ideal time to add shares would be after an offering might occur if they decide to dilute. This is always a risk in biotechnology stocks. But the stock price is solid and the market cap of approximately 816 million dollars should support a nice offering price at the very least without killing shareholders. Moreover, the company may not remain independent that long, as it is rumored that Pfizer (PFE) may pull the trigger on Esperion. The hypothesis being that since PFE pulled the plug on its cholesterol control candidate PCSK9, it may choose to replace that candidate in its therapeutic arsenal. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) all have PCSK9 inhibitors approved by FDA for treatment of high cholesterol since 2015.

One Stifel analyst refers to the first phase 3 clinical trial results and FDA positive forward guidance as a de-risking event for the stock. With a long-standing target of more than 60 dollars per share, this analyst is notably higher than most of the others. With the massive market and the cost-effective approach employed by Esperion's cholesterold lowering candidates, it is certainly regarded by Strong Bio as a bullish contender amidst steep competition. With a market cap around 800 million the upside here is impressive. Moreover, the stock has recently run up and may swoon coming down the stretch into its final approvals, if FDA ultimately grants permission to market. This will be a watchlist candidate for us if any downward volatility comes into play, sometimes associated with big pharma accumulation.

Risks specific to ESPR definitely include FDA related approval and regulatory risks and delays. Manufacturing to large scale and GMP compliance standards is an obstacle that investors should not take for granted, even for PFE, although that would de-risk the manufacturing hurdles to some degree. Cholesterol lowering medications sometimes have long-term health complications that rear their ugly head late in clinical trials. Moreover, sometimes lowering cholesterol in and of itself does not provide clinical benefit, as in the case of Lilly (LLY) and evacetrapib. Combined with the fact that these are the only candidates in the pipeline, and that leaves a low but not entirely invisible possibility that the stock could retract significantly if bempedoic acid would have an unexpected complication. This might be one of the reasons why the company is looking at dual and triple therapies as a way of augmenting some risk with the other candidates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.