AGT Food's Recent Stumble Has Created Some Indigestion But Also An Opportunity As Expectations Reset

I had my concerns with AGT Food and Ingredients (OTCPK:AGXXF) (AGT.TO) back in October due to issues with the valuation and popularity of the stock and management's questionable strategic decisions, but I wasn't really expecting the 30% fall in the shares that has taken place. A lot of issues were pressuring the shares, including concerns about global harvest levels and harvest quality, Indian import actions, and growing impatience with the slow ramp of the Minot business, but the surprisingly weak first quarter results took 20% out of the stock relatively quickly.

Here, with AGT Food, we have a good example of the challenges that come with "buy the dip" advice. Stocks don't pull back 20%-plus relative to their benchmark index because everything is going awesome with the company. The trick, then, is to separate investor panic from real issues that mean investors should avoid a stock.

I am worried that AGT will have a rough year, as although I expect the second half of 2017 to be stronger, there will likely be some follow-on turbulence in the second quarter and maybe into the third. I also still don't really like the expansion of the bulk handling business, and I think there are some valid concerns as to whether the potential of the Minot-based ingredient business hasn't been overestimated by investors and sell-side analysts. All of that said, today's price assumes only mid-single-digit revenue growth and low single-digit FCF margins, and if AGT can ultimately lift margins closer to 5%, a fair value above C$36 is still in play.

Investors should be aware that the Canadian shares of AGT Food offer far greater liquidity and should be relatively easy to buy through most brokerages.

Bumper Crops Put A Thumping On AGT

AGT's core sourcing/processing business is a little odd in that this value-add business can make money in periods of strong prices or weak prices, but it still has meaningful market risk and sensitivity. Revenue in the processing business rose 6% in the first quarter but came in well below many sell-side estimates on an 8% decline in volume. Worse still, gross margin in this segment (the largest by a wide margin) fell more than four and a half points, and EBITDA fell by more than half.

A lot of things conspired to go wrong for AGT this quarter, though there were hints of trouble back in the fall of 2016. Several growing regions, including India and Australia, had very healthy lentil harvests, while Canada's harvest was not only smaller than expected but also much lower in quality. Making matters worse, India continued to push for fumigation with an agent that is banned in most Western countries and Pakistan adopted a similar import restriction on a temporary basis. Although India and Canada have a waiver in place (and have for some time), it still sent ripples of chaos throughout the market. All told, prices got exceptionally weak (down 40% in some cases), and some of AGT's clients were unable or unwilling to meet their contractual commitments. It also didn't help that the low quality of the Canadian harvest hampered AGT's ability to make money by "upgrading" shipments and generating a higher sales price.

It wasn't just the processing business that had a rougher quarter, though. There was some disappointment too in the Food Ingredient and Packaged Food business, where volumes were up 12% but pricing/mix was soft. Gross margin in AGT's highest margin business fell more than three points, with EBITDA down 10% and EBITDA margin down two and a half points. As has been the case for a little while now, AGT saw more intense competition from lower-priced corn-based starch and fiber byproducts, and the African business was hurt at least in part by a drought.

Revisiting Minot

AGT will be ramping its fourth fractionation line at its Minot plant, a plant designed to convert lentils and other pulses into ingredients for animal/pet and human food. Pulses have a lot to offer food manufacturers, as they are a high-fiber, low-fat, no-gluten source of protein that can be used in a wide range of consumer products - from beverages to noodles to snack foods and processed meats. The idea, then, is that this facility would convert lentils and other pulses into much higher value-added products, allowing AGT to reap much stronger margins than it could from the processing and distribution businesses.

Thus far, actual results have fallen short of the more bullish expectations. Despite a partnership with Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), AGT is still seeing a very large percentage of the volumes from this business go to the pet food market - where the margins are still better than in its traditional lines of business but not as good as they would be for human food. Part of the problem is that the flavor of pulse/legume-derived products can be noticeable (if not strong) and off-putting, and de-flavoring is not always a straightforward process. Another part of the problem is that global packaged food companies are slow to change recipes and risk alienating customers.

It's also worth noting that the Minot-based ingredients business is not all there is to the AGT food business - the company has a growing pasta operation (largely based in Turkey) and an African food business based in South Africa, as well as a smaller packaged food business. The ingredients business certainly provides the "sizzle" here, but the weakness in Africa this quarter is a good reminder that there are other moving parts.

Bulk Handling - An Opportunity, Sure, But A Good One?

I'm still not sold on AGT's recent efforts to grow its bulk handling and distribution business, as I don't think that going head-to-head with companies like Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) and Cargill in the low-margin bulk handling market is a great way to generate good returns on capital.

On the positive side, there is a cogent strategy and worthwhile assets supporting it. The company's smaller, regionally-dispersed terminals and short-line rail lines are well-placed in Saskatchewan, and the Delisle terminal can serve as a value-added central hub to send "hook and haul" trains to Canadian National's (NYSE:CNI) yard in Saskatoon. Sending one train a week, 45 weeks out of the year, would be enough to drive an incremental $10 million or so in EBITDA. What's more, the location of AGT's terminals should give it a sourcing edge and enhance its sorting operations.

There are also some diversification benefits. AGT appears to have close to 25% share of lentil processing in Canada, but the bulk handling operations could put another 10% or so of the market in play, albeit at lower margins. AGT is also handling a lot more than its traditional pulse crops - about 25% of the volume so far is in durum wheat (a significant crop in Western Canada), and there are opportunities to not only grow this business but also expand into other grains and oilseeds as well.

As I said, I'm skeptical. The margins in this business are very low, and that's true even for well-established operators like Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM). Low-margin businesses can still generate worthwhile returns on investment (by running large volumes through fixed assets that don't need a lot of incremental investment to support), but I just don't believe it's a business that will generate attractive returns on capital for AGT, and I question whether the company's narrow potential moat in Saskatchewan will have any real lasting value.

The Opportunity

It's hard to come with fresh eyes to a story that you've followed for years, but it can be worthwhile to try. In the case of AGT, would I be favorably inclined toward another company with a lousy track record on free cash flow, relatively high debt, and a long-term strategy that I think has some problems? While I do believe the company's core sorting/processing business is valuable and that the Minot-based ingredients business has a lot of potential, why hasn't the company been able to do more with it so far?

Then again, it's worth remembering that AGT operates in businesses where scale is critical, and this is a company that has grown from less than C$100 million in revenue in 2007 to just under C$2 billion last year. With scale comes the opportunity to generate better performance, and I still expect that to be the case here.

I've revised my expectations a little lower, and I am nervous about 2017, but I still believe long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 5.5% to 6.5% is attainable. I'm looking for AGT to generate long-term FCF margins of close to 5%, and that may be my most bullish risk; ADM gets to 5% FCF margin in its best years, though Ingredion has made it into the high single-digits. With that, then, I think a big swing factor for AGT is maintaining the profitability and cash generation of the processing business and "sweetening" it with meaningfully greater contributors from the much higher margin food and ingredients operations. If AGT can do all of that, several years of double-digit FCF growth would be in store.

The Bottom Line

My revised fair value of over C$36 still suggests a lot of upside in these shares, enough upside that I'm a little concerned that I'm giving management and the company too much benefit of the doubt. Still, I know how the markets can be when a once-loved growth story disappoints, and despite some questionable decisions, I don't think AGT is broken. Approach with caution, but I think AGT may just be worth a look here again at these levels.

