Cisco Drops, Yield Pops

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) reported third quarter results that beat estimates, but unfortunately revenue guidance sent shares lower nevertheless. This, in turn, means that Cisco's yield has increased quite a lot, which makes the company's shares more attractive for income investors.

Cisco's after hours trading price of $31 was the lowest shares have been trading at recently:

The last time Cisco was trading at $31 was in February, the company's stock has been trading roughly ten percent above that price since.

The company's Q3 results came in better than expected: Revenues totaled $11.9% (down by 0.5% yoy), which beat expectations by $40 million, and earnings per share totaled $0.60, which beat estimates by 3%.

When looking at Cisco's results for the most recent quarter, we see that the company's revenue decline did not lead to an earnings decline as well -- much the contrary: Despite sales dropping, the company's net income and earnings per share were up year on year, for both the adjusted as well as the GAAP results.

For an investor, the ultimate result he should focus on is the bottom line: The value of a share of a company is mainly decided by the earnings per share number, as long as that remains growing, share prices will likely grow as well. For income investors the focus on EPS makes sense as well, since higher EPS allow for higher dividends per share, which allows for steady income growth.

As Cisco apparently is able to grow its EPS despite some top line contraction, I don't see a reason to worry at all -- it would be worrisome if the company's profitability declines, however. Cash flow from operations, which is also a relevant factor concerning the company's ability to finance acquisitions, dividends and share repurchases, was up ten percent year on year to $3.4 billion -- we can thus say that the most relevant metrics (cash flow generation and earnings per share) are looking pretty solid, despite a small top line contraction.

The same holds true for the upcoming fourth quarter:

Cisco guides to a revenue decline of 5%, whereas profitability will likely be relatively unchanged -- Cisco has a history of beating their own guidance (as they did in the most recent quarter), thus EPS will likely come in above $0.61. Cisco had guided for EPS of $0.58 in the previous quarter, but actual EPS came in two cents above that -- if Cisco has been conservative with its guidance again, then the actual EPS number could hit $0.63 (versus a guidance midpoint of $0.61), which would mean that earnings would come in flat year on year.

Stable earnings are not great, but, I believe, not a reason for a sell-off of eight percent, especially when a company is already cheap, such as Cisco.

CSCO PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Shaving off another 8% of these already low valuations gets us to a trailing PE ratio of 16, a PE ratio (2017) of 13.0 and a PE ratio (2018) of 12.5. These valuations sound pretty compelling versus a broad market that is trading very close to its all time highs, with trailing PE ratios of well above 24.

The pain of shareholders that held Cisco's shares before the drop is the pleasure for those seeking to buy shares of Cisco, as they get a big discount and a higher initial dividend yield when they buy now: At $0.29 per share per quarter the annual dividend yield is 3.75% for those buying after the big share price drop -- roughly twice the broad market's yield, and that yield comes from a company with a strong dividend growth track record and a low payout ratio. Further dividend growth (well outpacing the rate of inflation) can be expected here.

Takeaway

A forecasted 5% revenue drop is not great, but profitability should remain roughly steady (as Cisco likely has been very conservative with guidance again). The many acquisitions Cisco makes position the company well for future growth, and the megatrend of the IoT should benefit the company as well.

Cisco has already been rather cheap, now it got even cheaper, which makes the current price attractive -- especially so for income investors, who get a high initial dividend yield coupled with strong dividend growth rates and a low payout ratio.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSCO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.