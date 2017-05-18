At Hell's Gates

Accepting things the way that they are, and wishing them to be otherwise, is the tenth of an inch between Heaven and Hell. - The Wizard

MarketWatch on April 17, 2017:

Here's What to Do: Mark Grant

I am also getting quite concerned about the equity markets. The S&P 500 Index is up some 11 percent since the U.S. elections. Regardless of the ever-loftier valuations, and more loftier banter in the financial press, this is not going to go on much longer. We are passing into Alan Greenspan's "Irrational Exuberance" land of make-believe, once again.

I suppose it's like the ticking crocodile, isn't it? Time is chasing after all of us. - J.M. Barrie, Peter Pan.

On November 8 and 9 I called for buying equities and I am now changing my position. There is very little room to run from here and I would be taking some profits and thanking the gods of the marketplace for them. I now prefer my "Cash Flow Investing Strategy" where corporate bonds and closed-end bond funds are used, in tandem, to produce yields of 7.00 percent to 7.50 percent.

The yields are locked in at inception and, while credit issues are always present, and the sponsors can change the monthly payouts on the closed-end bond funds, the risk factor is far less than equities now. You have to know what you are doing and I utilize very specific strategies for both the bonds and the funds, but I am quite happy to receive 500 basis points and more over the 10-year Treasury, in what I believe is a very conservative manner, to produce income. The monthly income is also quite useful, if you don't need the cash, for adjusting to the markets, whatever they may hold in store.

Here is one more type of insurance.

I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful. - Warren Buffett.

Take your pick.

I believe my warning, one month ago, was appropriate. Since Mr. Trump's election, last November, equities have skyrocketed and now the "gravity," of his situation, may send the rocket plunging back towards Earth. We seem to be standing at Hell's Gates and wondering if they will open. Of course, depending upon whom you listen to, the gates are already open, and it is our eyes that are not open.

I remind you all, once again, that being right or wrong is but a "secondary" consideration. Whatever the subject, Mr. Trump included, whatever you may think will happen, is not the most important issue. The big issue, flashing red again, is RISK.

If RISK is flashing then caution is always advised.

Did he fire six shots or only five? Well to tell you the truth, in all this excitement, I kinda lost track myself. But being this is a .44 Magnum, the most powerful handgun in the world, and would blow your head clean off, you've gotta ask yourself one question: "Do I feel lucky?" Well, do ya, punk? - Clint Eastwood, Dirty Harry

Investing, in my opinion, is not about being lucky. I am not interested in being lucky, at all. What I am interested in, is knowing what you are doing, assessing the RISK, and taking appropriate steps to offset it, in a bold and constructive manner.

I then turn my attention to bonds. Here is a "horse of a different color" and at a 2.22% yield for the ten year Treasury, according to Bloomberg data, we have a puzzle of a different sort.

If Mr. Trump ruptures, if RISK morphs into some kind of dark reality, then, in my estimation, you can forget any more Fed rate hikes this year. They won't be happening. We may, in fact, see the Fed up on its haunches, once again, and taking serious steps to underpin the financial markets.

The high support/resistance line is now 2.32%, one more time, in my calculations. Now, if we break 2.16%, technically, we could be in for a wild ride down to 1.87% in yield, for the ten year, and the "pain trade," for many institutions, may put some of them in shock!

There is only one kind of shock worse than the totally unexpected: the expected for which one has refused to prepare. - Mary Renault

In my opinion, we have now entered some kind of "Twilight Zone." You can't believe the politicians, the government, or the media that reports on them. "Who do you trust," is now an unanswerable question, because the only commonality, that now exists, in my view, is distortion. I feel like I am being dragged into some kind of surrealistic painting of Hell, imagined by Salvatore Dali.