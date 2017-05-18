U.S. Shale Oil Initial Production Now More Than 2014 Peak Offshore Is Still Waiting For $75...Don't Hold Your Breath

Offshore needs $75Points to low oil prices for next three years.Then a spike is likely due to under investment in offshore E&P.

U.S. Shale Oil Initial production is now more than the 2014 peak.

Last year there was a debate about at what price U.S. shale-oil would re-boot. Now we know. The magic number is $45 WTI.

The line to watch is Initial Production (IP):

Whether anyone is making money is irrelevant. What matters is the amount of new oil brought on line. In April-2017 Initial Production of U.S. Shale was more than the previous all-time-world-record peak in December 2014. Then the driver was $100-oil; this time it was $45-oil.

Before the price-crash, many shale-oil plays were not making money even at $100. So what happened?

According to the DPR, late 2014 there were 1,300 rigs working U.S. Shale oil, now there are 600 bringing in the same amount of new oil every month...So same production with half the resources, plus half of the rigs are not working so day-rates are likely 40% down on 2014. Same applies for the service companies, particularly for the services used for conventional oil, since that market is still stone-cold-dead.

Whether the doubling of nominal productivity was thanks to new technology or simply the result of a learning curve financed by $100 oil, is irrelevant also. The point is, it's happening.

So if in a year's time all the rigs are working IP might go to 900,000 barrels per day per month. Legacy loss is running at 350,000, so in a year from now U.S. Shale might be adding net 550,000 barrels per day per month, which would make OPEC cuts look like a drop in the ocean.

The service companies; who previously supplied the whole world, got hit by a 40% drop in E&P spending. And day-rates..From wire-line to cementation to coil tubing, dropped 40% or more. U.S. Shale oil represented 5% of their market, so what if that ticks-up? Big deal, they still have massive over-capacity.

The point is that until conventional E&P spending picks up, for the U.S. Shale oil business, it's going to be Christmas with bells on.

Looks likely the re-booting of U.S. Shale oil; which is going up in a straight line, will prevent the recovery of conventional E&P. That needs more than $60 to re-boot, regardless of all the cold and hot-stacked jack-ups that are clogging up quays from Galveston to Guangdong.

The "fundamental" price of oil..Absent a constraint on how much people are willing to pay for it, which thanks to QE is $100 or more...is the cost to get new oil. International Valuation Standards calls Other-Than-Market-Value, specifically Depreciated Replacement Cost (DRC).

In 2012 that was about $75 per barrel, which was the price that made sense for E&P companies to find more, and the price the punters could afford to pay, without going into debt (Parasite Economics).

$45 changes everything. The big surprise will be when shale oil can't take up the slack. Then the price could easily go back to $100 or more.

But don't hold your breath.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.