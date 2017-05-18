Ascena: Sharply Undervalued After Sell-Off

The rise of e-commerce and especially Amazon has left a path of destruction through the traditional retail sector. With industry leaders like Macy's (NYSE:M), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) all down around 50% in market value since November and the most retail bankruptcies in 2017 since the Great Recession, the retail sector is extremely beaten-down. More bankruptcies are expected ahead-- perhaps even large industry stalwarts such as Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD)-- and over 8,600 brick and mortar stores will close in 2017.

The destruction in the sector led me to wonder whether or not there were some value opportunities amidst the wreckage. A screen for cheap valuation metrics, strong cash flows, and serviceable balance sheets uncovered Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA), the owner of women's and girls' brands including Dressbarn, Maurice's, Justice, Lane Bryant, Loft, Ann Taylor, and Catherine's.

As I write on the afternoon of May 17th, Ascena has just issued a press release to cut 2017 guidance and the stock is down over 30% to $1.95 per share, approximately 80% off its 52-week high. That price values the company at a market cap of just $378 million. Are we looking at a huge bargain or another retailer about to go bankrupt? This report will more closely analyze the company to determine whether or not Ascena provides a value opportunity.

Hemorrhaging Comp Sales

In the Wednesday press release, CEO David Jaffe announced that Ascena is expecting aggregate Q3 comp sales to be down 8% and that full-year 2017 comps will be down 6-7%. Those are ugly numbers; worse than Ascena saw in fiscal 2016:

Justice -13% Lane Bryant -1% Maurice's -2% Dressbarn -5% Catherine's -4% Total -5%

Ascena's brands are extremely vulnerable to today's environment of weak mall traffic, and the consumer trend towards online purchases is unlikely to slow. Jaffe's insight on industry headwinds was bleak, stating that management "no longer believe it appropriate to expect a stabilization of traffic and resulting normalization of comp sales." Therefore, it appears probable that Ascena will be looking at a continued trend of declining comp sales in the near future. This will almost certainly lead to weaker top-line results, as Ascena will likely continue to close stores in the tough environment. The company had 11 net store closures in 2016 as closures of Justice and Dressbarn stores more than offset openings of Maurice's and Lane Bryant. With store closures and declining comps, it is not unreasonable to estimate that Ascena may be looking at annual revenue declines in the high single digits over the next few years.

Profitability

Though the top line is likely to be ugly for Ascena in the near future, there is reason to believe that the company's earnings may hold up a bit better (even if that just means a smaller decline). The first reason for this is the potential for cost cuts. Buried amongst the ugly guidance update was a bit of good news; Jaffe also announced that cost savings related to management's "Change for Growth" plan would be in the range of $250-300 million, vs the $100-150 million expected previously. If management takes the approach of cutting costs, strategically closing stores, and cutting capex (this will be discussed more later), a lean version of Ascena has the potential to remain profitable through this tough period for the industry. Management guided non-GAAP earnings of $0.10-0.15 per share in 2017, which is likely to correspond to a GAAP loss as the company has written off several expenses in their non-GAAP accounting process already this year. However, the loss will be marginal and cost-cutting would help prospects of profit in future years.

Additionally, the retail industry is currently in an extremely competitive, promotional period that is lowering profits all around to shake out competitors and send the weakest players into bankruptcy. As firms "lower the supply" and exit the market, either through closing stores or filing for bankruptcy, inevitably there should be a point when the intense competition subsides and prices are able to be increased. It would be at this point when the surviving companies would be rewarded with higher profits.

Amazon is the wild card that impedes that theory. Amazon has been content keeping prices low and targeting market share, relying on other segments such as their AWS cloud services division to contribute profit to the company as a whole. As this policy continues, it will be impossible for traditional retailers to see a full rebound to profitability. My belief is that while a large portion of the traditional retail depression is a secular downtrend caused by the likes of Amazon, there is also a significant portion that is cyclical and that bankruptcies and store closings will provide some hope of at least a moderate industry rebound for Ascena and its peers.

Liquidity

One item that Ascena shorts love to point out is the $1.5 billion in long-term debt currently sitting on the company's balance sheet. The vast majority of this came in 2015 when Ascena borrowed $1.8 billion to finance its acquisition of ANN Inc.-prior to that transaction the firm had less than $150 million in long-term debt.

While the acquisition may not look overly favorable at this point to investors, there is no reason that Ascena cannot handle their debt load. Despite their comp sales woes, the company's operating cash flows have remained strong:

Operating Cash Flow (in millions) 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 TTM $362 $450 $375 $431 $445 $499

Compare this with Ascena's capex over that time period, including management's projection for 2017:

Capital Expenditures (in millions) 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017E $150 $291 $478 $313 $367 $235-260

The company is still firmly free cash flow positive, and by a fairly significant amount. Ascena has lowered long-term debt from $1.79 billion to $1.53 billion over the past five quarters, and they will likely be able to continue to gradually pay it off using free cash flow.

Furthermore, the company has time on their side. Just $54 million of Ascena's debt matures in 2017 and only $90 million matures per year between 2018 and 2021-all easily manageable payments for Ascena. The big payment comes due in 2022, the year the company's term loan issued to pay for ANN comes due. Ascena will owe $1.2 billion that year.

Looking at these required debt payments plus Ascena's interest expense of about $100 million per year, there appears to be no possibility of bankruptcy in the next few years. It would take several sustained years of downturn and a huge subtraction from Ascena's cash flows for there to be any danger of being unable to pay in 2022. Asset spin-offs would be another option to raise cash in that event-it would take a long, slow, painful road before the company would see liquidity problems and that scenario does not seem at all likely with cash flows holding up as strong as they have.

Valuation

Given the analytical background above, I subjected Ascena to a FCFF valuation as follows:

Notes:

Growth

I modeled -7% growth over the next five years. This corresponds with the assumption of high single digit decline in comp sales in the near term, softened slightly by Ascena's projected ability to cut costs. Five years may be a lengthy amount of time to project continued decline; I chose that time period to be conservative and additionally to account for a longer downturn in retail than investors may be expecting. As Ascena's press release indicated, a year of expected business depression can turn into two or three very easily. After the five years, I modeled a terminal growth of 2%, in line with long-run US economic growth.

Capex

This is a key point in the valuation. In my model, I decrease capex at 7% per year, in line with the decrease in OCF. However, if management comes through and cuts their capex to $235-$260 million in 2017 and is able to keep it that low, the company could be worth much more that this valuation projects. Changing the 2017 capex to $250 million in my model increases value to over $14/share. Ascena's capital expenditures are mostly involved with upkeep on existing stores, construction of new stores, and investment in technology and supply chain infrastructure. Now that the company is opening less new locations, it is feasible that capex would drop.

Conclusion

At a valuation of $6.32 per share (over triple Thursday's expected open), there is a lot of room for error in my model and a strong margin of safety. It seems that fear and despair in the broad retail sector has caused investors to overlook Ascena's strong cash flows and reasonable balance sheet. While the short-term may continue to be painful for Ascena investors, it appears obvious at this point that the business is trading at a deep discount to its intrinsic value and therefore it is time to buy-I will be purchasing shares on Thursday when the market opens.

There are any number of potential catalysts that could drive the stock higher and out of its depressed levels. Share buybacks using free cash flow could be a smart move by management to get shares back on the cheap-they currently have $181 million in approved availability for repurchases. Alternatively, management could choose to use cash flow to pay down their debt and save on interest expense. Either of these options would likely be received well by the market.

Another possibility is that part or all of Ascena gets acquired. With the company trading on the market for an extremely low EBITDA multiple (likely below 3x once the market opens Thursday), there are bound to be private buyers that would be interested in purchasing the company, making some structural changes, and then spinning off individual brands or reselling for significant profit potential.

Finally, it may just be in the best interests of investors to simply wait a few years for the retail business to improve a bit and Ascena stock to go up at that point. Regardless, the conclusion of this report is that despite the retailer depression and prospects of declining sales, Ascena is extremely undervalued based upon its intrinsic value and investors should look to acquire shares on the cheap.

