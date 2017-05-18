Pointer Telocation's CEO Discusses 'Best Ever Results'

By David Mahlab, CEO and President of Pointer Telocation

Earlier today, we published record results with strong growth in all parameters. You can find our press release on our website.

For those that are new to our story, Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) is a provider of cloud-based telematics services, and our solutions are used by companies or individuals managing mobile assets -- whether fleets of cars or containers of assets which are on the move. We provide actionable data to the fleet owners using our business intelligence (BI) engine. The vehicles and mobile assets of the future will be intimately networked with the outside world, and Pointer will be right at the epicenter, enhancing and optimizing the way they work. Our solutions are very relevant for the emerging Internet of Vehicles ((IoV)) and Connected Car markets. We have a full suite of tools, technologies and services for these markets.

Our platform is built in the cloud and sold as a software-as-a-service (SAAS) on a long-term commitment and recurring monthly basis. Our customers choose our products for the ability to collect and analyze their ongoing raw mobility data, converting it into valuable information with actionable insights, thus enabling our customers to improve the efficiency and safety of their mobile assets, and ultimately, their profitably.

I urge you to look at our two recent press releases. One includes our recent win with Mexico-based Femsa, the largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world, which chose our solution to improve its retail distribution activities and lower costs. The second is a large scale driver-behavior project that we are doing together with Mobileye (NADSAQ: MBLY) in New York City. Today, the project covers close to 5000 cabs servicing customers using popular app-based Transportation Network Companies ((TNCs)) such as Uber and Lyft, and will allow the TNC to monitor the safety profile -- primarily the driving behavior, accident and near-accident rates, of the drivers.

Now to our record results: Our growth is generally driven by the growth in subscriber base. It reached 231,000 subscribers -- up 25% year-over-year. Revenues reached $19 million, up 28% over last year and the operating profit reached $2.3 million, up 43%. This strong growth in revenue and even faster growth in operating profit demonstrates the strong operating leverage inherent to our SAAS business model.

Our business is built such that our growth capacity is not constrained. The operating infrastructure is primarily fleet, vehicle and asset management software in the cloud and sold as software-as-a-service with no limit as to the number of user or subscribers it can support. Thus, the large portion of the revenue from every new subscriber can move down to the bottom line, given an existing and mostly flat cost base. Hence, as our business grows through subscriber-adds on both an inorganic and organic basis, we should be able to consistently demonstrate strong operating leverage and improve our margins. In fact, gross margins on our subscriber base improved from 56.3% in Q1 last year to a record 56.6% in the current quarter, and as we continue to grow this subscriber base, I expect the margins to continue to trends upwards.

In summary, we are very pleased with our first quarter 2017 results and we look forward to continuing our growth throughout the coming year.

