Sony: Stellar 2017

The latest results from Sony (NYSE:SNE) were yet more evidence that the company is set to boom in 2017 and beyond. This will be on the back of PS4 and Image Sensor divisions in particular. Other revived divisions such as Music and Insurance will also contribute healthily. Microsoft's new console will not trouble PS4 very much as Sony has the software and user base advantage.

Results & Valuation.

The full consolidated results can be read here. Sony's record profits occurred back in its glory days of 1998 when it achieved 525.7 billion yen (US$4.72 billion). For the fiscal year up to 31st March 2017 the company achieved a figure of 288.7 billion yen (US$2.6 billion). That figure was affected by the one-off incident of an earthquake in Kyushu hitting its image sensor and chip business. It was up 19% on what the company had forecast. Analysts are predicting that this year could see the figure of 525.7 billion yen surpassed. Recent analyst reports from Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase and Zacks Investment Research all had Sony as a Buy.

If the company achieves expected targets for this year, the profit per share of US$2.14 would give it a very healthy PE ratio of 15.7 for what is to my mind now a true growth company.

Sony tend to be conservative in their forecasts, but their expectations for the coming year are bullish, as shown below:

Although a very international company, Sony should also benefit greatly from the improvements in the domestic Japanese economy. The Japanese Government has just announced the fifth consecutive quarter of GDP growth. This is the longest expansion in a decade. Domestic demand and exports both performed strongly.

A recent report by Bernstein predicted a fourfold increase in GAAP profit by 2018. That would make today's stock price seem very cheap. On a sales multiple basis the company stock price is still very cheap. The low price to sales ratio of 0.57 compares very favorably to an average of 1.11 for the S&P Global Consumer Discretionary. The price to free cash flow of 11.18 is about average for the sector. Sony re-started a dividend at what is now only a 0.50% yield. However free cash flow is set to increase and the company seems in principle to favor increasing dividends over time.

With a US$42.6 billion market cap and US$4.9 billion in net cash, this gives an enterprise value of US$37.7 billion. That in turn gives an enterprise value-to-free-cash-flow ratio of a very healthy 12.2.

PS4.

This is the jewel in the crown for Sony. My article in March explained why this was so. Operating profit in this division rose 53% last year to 135.6 billion yen (US$1.2 billion). The company is forecasting 170 billion yen (US$1.53 billion) this year. That would amount to perhaps one-third of all company profits. PS4 had an installed base of 53.4 million users as of February this year. This compared to 27.6 million for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Microsoft is coming out with its new console, "Project Scorpio", later this year. This will have pure 4-K resolution and Blu-Ray. The key elements of processor speed and graphics capability will presumably be an improvement on the PS4 Pro released by Sony last year. There are key drawbacks though. It will almost certainly cost quite a lot more than the PS4. It will not have such a core of exclusive games as does the PS4. Sony's new games in 2017 have been well-received and Sony has a better relationship with games developers. In time Sony will come out with its own new better console. This is not really a hardware battle game anymore.

Recent game successes for Sony include "Horizon Zero Dawn" and "MLB17:The Show". The sales of all games this year has increased in total, partly because of the release of the new console from Nintendo. This continues to be a growth industry.

The company is the leading light in Virtual Reality (VR) sales. My article in October last year detailed this. It is still uncertain how big VR will be. However big, Sony is likely to remain the market leader on its cost/quality proposition. It has been branching out more recently in applications of VR to commercial customers. It was reported that 915,000 VR units were sold in the first 4 months of its release.

Absolutely essential to Sony's bright PS future is the fact that last year online games sales, downloads and streaming produced more PS4 revenue than did hardware sales. Much like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Sony has a huge user base on which to enjoy software revenue for years to come. It is flourishing on the back of vertical integration.

Image Sensors.

Sony is predicting operating profit to reach 120 billion yen (US$1.08 billion) this year. The iPhone 8 is almost certainly going to be using Sony's image sensors in their cameras, as do the new phones from Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). Dual camera sensors are increasing in usage all the time in mobile phones. There is a fast-growing market in their application for video surveillance cameras. This will be very much to Sony's advantage. They have a very strong market share in a business which is capital intensive for rivals to compete in.

The level of new product innovation is something Sony are concentrating on to regain the old reputation for innovation. An example of this is the IMX382 high speed vision sensor they have just unveiled. This has the capability to detect and track objects at 1000 frames per second. It will be available as from October this year. It shows the ability Sony has to ramp up opportunities between divisions. Developed by the Image Sensors division, it is expected to have strong applications in robot usage. Sony is a leading innovator and developer in the fast-growing robotics sector. Other cutting edge new product areas in which it is involved include Artificial Intelligence, drones and smart car sensors.

Other Divisions.

CEO Kazuo Hirai has transformed the company by his re-organizations of the company's divisions. After cutting out the dead wood, other divisions should contribute more in the future. The company is becoming rapidly more profitable. The schematic below illustrates this:

The much-discussed Pictures Division has been a somewhat tricky one for Sony. Those who have speculated Sony would sell it fail to understand what the company is achieving. It is offering a full suite of games, mobile and music to the youth dynamic. Pictures will remain an integral part of this. Sony recently appointed ex-Fox man Tony Vinciquerra as the division's new Chairman and CEO. It will be interesting to see if he can improve its performance.

There are high hopes for the latest iteration of the Spiderman franchise this summer. "Spiderman: Homecoming" will be released in July. Sony and Disney (NYSE:DIS) have rather complex joint rights over the Spiderman franchise. It remains to be seen how this arrangement pans out. Sony is planning a series of movies involving Spiderman enemies, starting with his arch-nemesis Venom in 2018.

The Music division is going from strength to strength. My recent article gave details on this.

Other divisions are making strong turnarounds after several years of effort from Hirai. Financial details can be seen here.

Conclusion.

Sony's stock price has doubled since 2013. It could easily double again over the next three years. The 5-year stock chart illustrates the long-term stock price rise:

Some analysts have said Sony needs the "next big idea" to move to the next level. They say much the same with Apple and it's not true. Sony is just starting to leverage on its newly profitable divisions. There is a lot of increased profitability to be gleaned from what they have before their new initiatives need to bear fruit.

The company has an "Investors Day" scheduled for 23rd May. It will be interesting to see what this reveals. It could cause another surge in the stock price which has already risen 26% year-to-date. Its profits should rise strongly over the next few years on current products and new product developments. This makes Sony both a short-term and long-term strong Buy prospect.

