Look At What Wal-Mart Is Doing!

Comps are not doing what they are doing at most other retailers.

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) reported first quarter results on Thursday morning, and it appears the company is very different from other retailers: Wal-Mart's comps as well as total revenues are growing, the company is successful at establishing an online presence, and profits are increasing as well. It looks like Q1 has been a good quarter for this retail giant, and since the valuation is not very high the company is not unattractive.

Wal-Mart's shares are trading at $75, which is well above the 52 week lows. The market has rewarded Wal-Mart for being able to grow their comps over the last months, sending Wal-Mart's shares close to their highs -- a big difference from most other big retail stocks.

Wal-Mart's same store sales increased by 1.4% in the US, which was slightly ahead of analyst estimates, and at the same time much better than what we have seen from other retailers in their most recent reports: Target's (NYSE:TGT) comps dropped one percent, Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) comps dropped 3% and Macy's (NYSE:M) comps dropped by a whopping 5% in their most recent quarters.

The fact that Wal-Mart is able to withstand this trend shows that the company apparently is able to attract customers in increasing numbers (whereas the others cannot), and it also is a big plus for the company's financials: Higher sales per store mean that profits can grow as well, since operating expenses (which mainly correlate with a company's store count) do not really grow much as long as the company's growth is driven by comp sale increases. The reverse is true as well, which explains why many retail stocks saw their earnings drop substantially even if comps declined by single digits only.

Wal-Mart's own guidance for Q1 saw comp sales increase by 1.25%, thus actual results were better than the company's (conservative) forecast. Wal-Mart has guided for 2.0% comp sales growth in the current (i.e. second) quarter, if Wal-Mart once again has been conservative with its estimate, we could see a big comp sales increase in the next earnings report.

Wal-Mart also reports a big 63% online sales increase for the first quarter, which outpaces the growth rate of its traditional retail competitors as well as the growth rate of Amazon's retail sales (although from a smaller level).

Wal-Mart's business is producing vast amounts of cash flows, and at the same time the company is not spending a lot on capital expenditures. This means that the company's free cash flows are high as well, which translates into the ability to finance huge shareholder returns.

In the first quarter Wal-Mart's operating cash flow totaled $5.4 billion (for more than $20 billion annualized, even from the traditionally not so strong first quarter), $3.7 billion of that has been returned to shareholders.

WMT Dividend data by YCharts

When we look at the above chart we see one line going down steadily, and the other one going up steadily, and that is exactly what investors want to see: Continuous dividend growth that provides growing income, and continuous share count declines (due to the company's stock buybacks), which increases each share's portion of the company's earnings, and thus makes each share more valuable -- a key factor in driving share prices and thus capital appreciation.

Lower share counts also mean that the company must pay dividends to less individual shares, thus the dividend growth rate can be higher -- even investors seeking income only should thus be happy about a declining share count.

Wal-Mart's dividend yield of 2.7% is not the highest it has ever been, but a lot higher than what investors are getting from the broad market right now (2.0%), and at the same time Wal-Mart's dividend looks reliable and will likely continue to grow at a rate above the rate of inflation.

We can summarize that Wal-Mart is a company that, unlike many of its traditional retail peers, manages to grow comps and earnings, and at the same time the company is generous towards its owners, paying attractive dividends and shrinking the share count.

WMT PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Wal-Mart trades at 17.1 times trailing earnings and an even lower forward earnings ratio, which looks like a low valuation relative to the broad market's 24.9 times trailing PE ratio, and at the same time Wal-Mart doesn't look very expensive versus how the company was valued in the past. Five years ago Wal-Mart was trading at about 16 times trailing earnings, thus the multiples have expanded only slightly since.

WMT Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

We can also make a comparison to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN): At half the market capitalization, Wal-Mart is producing three and a half times as much revenue as Amazon, as well as roughly twice the amount of operating and free cash flows (we won't even look at earnings). The low valuation of some retail stocks is justified, as declining sales, net income and cash flows do justify low multiples, but Wal-Mart isn't one of those declining retailers, and thus the low valuation makes shares attractive, I believe.

Takeaway

Wal-Mart isn't like most other retailers: Comp sales, revenues and earnings are increasing, and guidance sees comp sales accelerating further.

At the same time Wal-Mart is very shareholder friendly at continues to trade at a relatively low valuation, especially versus the broad market (which is very close to all time highs).

With its 2.7% dividend yield and 11 times price to free cash flow ratio Wal-Mart looks compelling at today's price.

