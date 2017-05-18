Axalta Coating: Too Much Risk, Too Little Return

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) are up about 12% over the past twelve months. In my view, shareholders should count themselves lucky for achieving this return and should abandon the shares. Those who have been considering purchasing them would be better off avoiding the shares. I'll go through my reasoning by reviewing the financial history here, talking about the dangers of using free cash flow to justify a stock price, and by commenting on the stock itself.

The Financial History

Whenever I come upon a company that seems to be trading at the premium that Axalta is at the moment, I go instantly to the financials to see if the premium is justified. In my view, the financial performance of this company doesn't justify the current lofty valuation.

Although it rose in the first quarter of 2017, revenue has actually been relatively flat over the years. In fact, it was 6.6% lower in 2016 compared to 2014. At the same time, management has issued more shares (the share count has increased by just under 7% over the past few years). Admittedly, net income has grown at a CAGR of ~21.8%, and that is perhaps what has the market excited.

Turning to the capital structure, the debt levels are high but more than 95% of it is due after 2021, so there's little risk of a credit freeze with the company anytime soon.

A bigger challenge on the balance sheet relates to the intangibles here. Specifically, 36% of the capital structure here is made up of intangible assets, relating to the string of acquisitions the company has made. Intangible assets are difficult for a host of reasons: management has too much discretion in deciding to write these assets down or not; they represent the premium that management paid to acquire companies; and, most perniciously, intangible assets can draw down rapidly and obliterate earnings. When more than 1/3 of the capital structure is intangible, I become nervous.

Free Cash Flow versus Earnings

At the moment, Axalta is trading at a price to free cash flow per share ratio of "only" about 17 and this is on the low side for the company, as free cash flow seems to be growing robustly. The difficulty with using free cash flow is that it ignores depreciation and amortization. Some investors consider this to be acceptable, as they consider depreciation an accounting fiction. In my view, the FASB doesn't support the idea of depreciation as a matter of caprice. There is such a thing as economic depreciation, and to ignore it creates a false sense of security amongst investors in my view. Capital equipment must eventually be replaced, and to ignore that may lead to a unjustifiably rosy view of a company's future. Depreciation expense may be imperfect at capturing the timing of needed capital expenditures, but at least it doesn't ignore them.

The Shares

Sometimes fortunately, sometimes unfortunately, shareholders can't access the future cash flows of a company directly. We need to purchase the shares, which supposedly represent the fortunes of the company going forward. Oftentimes, though, the up and down price movements of the shares bear very little relationship to the fortunes of the underlying business. In the case of Axalta, the shares have decoupled from the value here and represent a particularly dangerous situation for investors.

At the moment, the shares of Axalta are priced for perfection. For instance, the company sports a PE of 115, and a forward PE of ~23. Holding all else constant, that means that the market is forecasting a growth in earnings over the next year of about 400%. You may consider earnings to be irrelevant (and prefer "free cash flow" for some reason), but on an apples to apples basis, this is too optimistic a forecast. This relationship between current and the forward PE suggests that the shares are priced for perfection and this is troublesome. If the company grows rapidly, it's quite possible that not much will happen to the shares as the great news is already "priced in." If, on the other hand, the company missteps at some point, the shares are likely going to be punished. Thus, there's limited upside from here and the potential for tremendous downside.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for AXTA would turn bearish with a daily close below $31.00. This would signal a bearish breakdown from a topping pattern that started to form on the daily charts on March 9. From here we see the shares falling to the $28.00 level over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when what see on the charts supports the fundamentals. Today we will buy AXTA Put Options which will provide us with approximately 11x leverage on our LONG trade (for details on the call option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $32.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you sell to avoid any further drop in the share value.

Conclusion

The shares may continue to rise, but that doesn't eliminate the validity of the bear thesis here. When you buy shares, it's as much about risk as it is about potential return. Investors would do well to ask themselves "how many units of risk must I spend to achieve a given return?" Net income has grown nicely over the past few years, but not by a sufficient amount to justify the current valuation. In my view, there's too much risk and too little return here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AXTA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.