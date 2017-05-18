Ciena Continuing To Execute Well In A Growing, And Perhaps Changing, Optical Market

Ciena (NASDAQ:CIEN) has done alright since I last wrote about the stock, with the shares up around 8% versus a 10% gain in the S&P 500, a 9% gain in Nokia (NYSE:NOK), and a slight decline in Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN), but this optical player remains a controversial and volatile name. Nobody seems to dispute that Ciena today is a stronger company both financially and competitively than it has been in a long, long time (if not ever), but some analysts and investors are still reluctant to trust that the optical equipment market has really changed and that these good times can last.

I hate "it's different this time" stories because in the vast majority of cases, it really isn't different, and investors go away with singed eyebrows. That said, telco metro deployments seem less lumpy than in past cycles, and the industry has benefited from consolidation. What's more, data center interconnect is a meaningful growth opportunity, and traffic growth seems well-supported by growing use of streaming services and increased fiber-to-the-home deployments.

Given the trends in both telco and non-telco spending, I don't think my long-term revenue forecast of 5% for Ciena is ridiculous or even all that ambitious, though I do have some concerns that the actual "flight path" along that trend line will be choppy. I'm a little more nervous about modeling double-digit FCF margins on a sustained basis, but Ciena management does seem to have the company in better shape. All told, if Cisco can, in fact, deliver 10% long-term FCF growth, a fair value in the mid-$20s is reasonable, and the shares hold some appeal here.

How Different Is It This Time?

Ciena's core markets (converged packet optical and packet networking) have never really supported consistent financial performance, as boom/bust deployment cycles and cutthroat competition made it difficult for anybody to prosper for an extended period of time. Now, though, things look a little different. Major U.S. telcos like AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) seem to be taking a different approach with their deployment strategies, and non-telco service providers like cable companies are now a more significant part of the addressable market. Add in the growing opportunities in data center interconnect (or DCI) led by companies like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and I will admit that the landscape does look different.

But will those differences matter in the end? As a sector, including companies like Acacia (NASDAQ:ACIA), Infinera, Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE), performance is still pretty volatile on a quarter-to-quarter basis, and Ciena management has commented that analysts have been mis-modeling the Verizon roll-out path. What's more, there's still a lot of competition overall in optical, and the numerous competing approaches to 400G DCI (pluggables, board optics, and so on) could lead to a fragmented market that limits margin leverage opportunities.

As it pertains to Ciena, I think it's well worth remembering that non-telco customers are still only about 30% of the company's revenue and the DCI business is only around 10% overall (at least in direct terms). In other words, things are changing, but it's not a night-and-day difference. What's more, investors are still reluctant to trust the company and/or the market - Ciena shares have been exceptionally volatile around earnings (Goldman Sachs has calculated a median move of +/- 11% around the last eight quarterly reports).

Ciena Is Changing Its Approach

One of the biggest developments at the OFC Conference back in April was Ciena's announcement that it will be entering the merchant silicon business with its new WaveLogic Ai chipset. Ciena will provide chipsets to companies like Lumentum, Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR), and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) who will manufacture Ciena-designed 5x7 coherent modules with their electro-optic technologies for sale to other equipment manufacturers.

This is an interesting development on multiple levels. Ciena's strong DSP technology has definitely played a role in the company's market share growth in recent years, and this next evolution looks like a meaningful step forward. Not only does Ai support 400G per wavelength, it can also support it up to 300km (and it can support 200G+ over 3,000km). That's strong next to Nokia's reported 400G over 150km, and it's definitely a leapfrog over Infinera, which has had some challenges recently with its chip development. It's also worth noting that the Ai chipset offers significant programmability, allowing users to employ a single module (that can be programmed to work in DCI, Metro, Long-haul, or Subsea) and allowing Ciena to move forward with a single universal module.

Making this technology available to the likes of Lumentum certainly creates a cannibalization risk, but Ciena believes there are offsetting factors. First, Ciena has been taking more of a "total solution" approach, packaging its hardware with increased programmability and software, as well as offerings like Blue Planet and Liquid Spectrum. Second, Ciena currently has no meaningful business in China (around one-quarter of the optical market) and making its technology available via modules could allow it to enter that market. Third, the merchant segment of the market (where Acacia is strong) is about 30% of the market and this strategic shift gives the company a chance at capturing some of that and at decent (if not good) margins.

Strong Drivers In Multiple Segments

Business seems to be going well for Ciena on the whole right now. The DCI market is growing rapidly, and the company continues to add new customers for Waveserver - with 11 additions in the last quarter bringing the total up to 36. Overall, hyperscale cloud/Web 2.0 is developing well for Ciena and likely to continue to growing in influence (right now, it seems to be growing 5x to 6x faster than the telco market, albeit from a much smaller base). Although Infinera is hoping to regain some momentum with CloudXpress 2, Ciena has established a pretty solid competitive position for itself.

On the telco side, management has guided to flat-to-down contributions from AT&T this fiscal year but suggested that spending should pick up again in FY2018 and FY2019. Verizon has finally started its long-awaited build-out (which Ciena is sharing with Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO)), and Ciena has arguably had under-appreciated success in signing on other customers like CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), Sprint (NYSE:S), and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), not to mention success in Europe and India. Margins have moved back into the mid-40%s (and management believes that WaveLogic Ai could help push them into the high-40%s), and Ciena is generating more free cash flow than ever before. What's more, the fiscal first quarter backlog was the highest in the company's history (despite a sub-1.0 book-to-bill for the quarter), and there are still drivers ahead like AT&T's large fiber-to-the-home initiative and Verizon's plans to roll 5G fixed wireless this year on a limited basis.

The Opportunity

With the exception of 2009, Ciena has seen year-over-year improvement in reported revenue every year for the past decade, and though ROICs are still unimpressive, free cash flow generation has improved significantly. Arguably, more importantly, management seems to have shifted the company from a boom-and-bust waverider to a company built around a more sustainable pace of business. Whether the end-markets cooperate with that shift in strategy remains to be seen and is the biggest risk factor in my outlook.

I'm looking for Ciena to generate long-term revenue growth of 5%, and while my projections call for a pretty smooth ramp, I'm relatively sure that the real trajectory will be choppier. I'm also projecting FCF margins to reach the double digits. It's hard for me to get comfortable with that, given the company's past, but that's where improved gross margins, incrementally better opex leverage, and slight improvements in asset leverage/intensity take the numbers. If those results materialize, Ciena will see roughly 10% annualized free cash flow growth, with mid-teens growth over the next five years slowing to mid-single-digit growth thereafter.

The Bottom Line

Discounting those cash flows back at a double-digit discount rate gives me a fair value of about $26 today. Relative to the current share price, then, it looks like there's upside here. I don't want to belabor the point, but I am worried that I'm falling into the "it's different this time" quicksand, and it's also worth pointing out that the stock can be wild around earnings reports. That said, for investors who can take the risk and believe that telcos, non-telco service providers, and Web 2.0 companies will continue to need to upgrade their networks to handle increasing traffic demands, these shares could be worth a look today.

