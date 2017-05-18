Ivanhoe Mines: More Exciting News

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) announced results of an updated Kakula resource estimate. As expected, the initial resource estimated was expanded significantly (table below). The indicated resources grew to 24.9 billion lb copper at a 1% cut-off grade and to 15.6 billion lb at a 3% cut-off grade. The combined inferred and indicated resources increased to 27.9 billion lb copper at a 1% cut-off grade and to 16.7 billion lb copper at a 3% cut-off grade. Compared to the initial resource estimate, it grew by 34.78% and 30.47% respectively.

Also the copper grades remain to be exceptional. At a 1% cut-off grade, the combined inferred and indicated resources have copper grade of 3.13%. At a 3% cut-off grade, it is 6.73%. And at a 7% cut-off grade, it is 8.1%. Kakula is most probably the only copper deposit in the world, that can use a 7% cut-off grade and still have inferred and indicated resources of 6.3 billion lb copper.

The best thing is that Kakula keeps on growing and its potential is sky-high. Kakula is still open to the west and to the south-east. And there is an extremely high probability that the area included in the current resources estimate is connected to the newly discovered Kakula West zone, approximately 3 kilometers to the west. According to the recent news release, there are 3 drill rigs drilling Kakula West right now. Another 5 drill rigs are extending the western boundary of the currently defined resource area, 2 drill rigs should focus on the area between Kakula and Kakula West and 2 drill rigs are focused on expanding the Kakula deposit in the south-eastern direction.

The company has also announced that a new PEA for the Kakula deposit will be prepared. The Kakula mine should be able to process 6 million tonnes of ore per annum. Also the Kansoko mine that will be constructed in the Kamoa area should have a capacity of 6 Mtpa, which is double the capacity projected by the February 2016 PFS. The combined operation should have capacity of 12 Mtpa.

Based on the results of the December Kakula PEA, it is possible to make some rough estimates of what to expect from the new PEA. According to the December PEA, the combined Kamoa-Kakula project with a capacity of 8 Mtpa should be able to produce almost 644 million lb copper per year, over the first 10 years. It is able to expect, that the production capacity of the 12 Mtpa operation will be approximately 50% higher. It leads to an estimated capacity of 966 million lb copper per year.

The total cash costs were estimated at $0.97/lb over the first 10 years and $1.05/lb over the life of mine, according to the December PEA. It is able to expect that the total cash costs of the 12 Mtpa operation won't be higher. Actually, they should be even lower, given the economies of scale. The economies of scale should have a positive impact also on the initial CAPEX. In the PEA, it was estimated at $999 million. It is able to expect that due to the economies of scale, the 12 Mtpa will have an estimated initial CAPEX below $1.5 billion. However, it is important to note that the PEA expected that the Kamoa-Kakula project will be developed in stages. The Kakula mine was expected to start as a 2 Mtpa operation, expanding to 4 Mtpa after the first 2 years of operations. After another 2 years, the 4 Mtpa operation at Kansoko should be added. If Ivanhoe Mines and its partner Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) decide to speed the whole process up a little, the initial CAPEX may exceed the $1.5 billion level quite easily.

In light of the successful step-out drilling at Kakula West, as well as the potential to find additional resources in high-priority targets located in the untested parts of the Kamoa-Kakula Project area, the Kamoa-Kakula development plans will be reassessed and amended as the project advances.

It means that the company quite clearly says, that the new PEA will outline a 12 Mtpa operation, but there is a relatively high probability that another study, outlining an even bigger operation will follow. It is a great news but also a little disappointing news. Yes, it is great that Kakula keeps on growing and that there are other Kakula-style targets on the property. It is great that Ivanhoe Mines is able to find more and more copper, at better grades and closer to the surface and that it must make new and new studies that keep on improving the economics of the Kamoa-Kakula project. The problem is that all of the positive developments may start to delay the realization of the whole project. Also the new PEA itself was originally expected in Q1. Now it seems that it will be completed in Q3 or Q4. But this is the price that most of the investors must be prepared to pay. It takes time to develop a world-class project. Let alone three of them.

Conclusion

As expected, the Kakula deposit keeps on growing. A new Kamoa-Kakula PEA will be prepared. It should outline a 12 Mtpa mining operation that should be probably able to produce more than 900 million lb copper per year, at total cash costs around $1/lb. The initial CAPEX probably won't be more than $1.5 billion. But the Kakula deposit keeps on growing, there are 12 active drill rigs in the area right now and another resource estimate is expected later this year. Shareholders of Ivanhoe Mines should be prepared for more exciting news from Congo.

