Vanguard Fund Destroys The S&P 500

This research report was jointly produced with co-author Big Dog Investments.

My favorite supplier of ETFs is The Vanguard Group, though Schwab is a very strong contender.

Looking for some defense?

Different kind of van guard aside (pictured above), Vanguard has done a great job producing top performing ETFs along with low expense ratios. If you're looking for a more defensive allocation in your portfolio, The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) is a good option. For my own personal strategies, there are many times where I'm looking to reduce the risk in my portfolio. Many investors focus too much on maximizing returns investing in the market, instead of reducing their risk in favor of stable equity. It is my belief that searching for high volatility and high returns is the wrong way to view the market. Investing with due diligence in research is both more defensive and saves you from enormous drops that follow an overheated market.

Should you invest in VDC?

I will show you why this fund is a good idea for almost anyone's watch list, but for now you should just wait. The market is at all-time highs and there will eventually be a catalyst to send it into a temporary downturn. So for now, I'll be analyzing the ETF in hopes of purchasing it in the future.

Expenses

VDC is looking pretty solid here with an expense ratio of .10%. Personally, I want part of my portfolio to be in an ETF or something similar for both diversification and stability. I have no intentions of overpaying to get them. Some may tell you that expense ratios aren't that important, but if you have a long-term investment plan expenses will really pile up over a decade. Fortunately, VDC allows an investor to invest in the consumer staples sector without having to pay absurd fees.

Yield

The dividend yield for VDC is currently at 2.41%. This may seem relatively low for an investor hunting for high dividend yields, but this is a great yield for a defensive fund given the S&P 500 trading at levels I would consider "stupid". I see this as a significant addition to already being defensive.

Test of time

For reference, let's compare VDC to SPY. SPY currently has a yield of 1.89% which is materially lower than this fund. VDC has also outperformed SPY by an enormous amount since its inception. The only real benefit SPY has is during a large market climb it's more likely to see significantly more returns. The market has done quite well over the last five years, so let's compare the two when the market isn't seeing major panics.

Over the last five years VDC has returned 87.7% while SPY has had total returns of 97.5%. While this is a material difference, the point of VDC is to be defensive. VDC had annualized volatility of 11.1% and a max drawdown of -10%. SPY, on the other hand, had annualized volatility of 12.6% and a max drawdown of -13%. Notice how the ETF we're analyzing has a lot less volatility and risk? Let's see how VDC shines when the market takes some swings:

Since VDC was created January 30, 2004 it has had total returns of 271% compared to SPY's total returns of 175.1%. Do you notice the insane difference? The massive market drop near the end of 2008 and start of 2009 decimated the market, but consumer staples didn't take near the drawdown SPY did. The max drawdown for VDC was -34.2% compared to SPY's -55.2%. SPY had annualized volatility of 18.8% while VDC only had 13.3%.

When investing into the market, my approach is to play defensive unless I believe I can routinely make the right choices. I've come to understand how the mREIT sector will work, but I can't possibly do that with the rest of the market. What I can do is invest defensively with stocks that have less volatility and give me a dividend which is another defense against market swings. VDC also helps investors to not fall into the trap of buying and selling at the wrong times because higher yields encourage them to buy when it is cheap and to hold on when things seem bleak. For me, this fund is more of a buy-and-hold strategy for the investor who doesn't want to run the risk of the volatility the entire market has.

Holdings

Here are the top 30 holdings of VDC:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (NYSE:PG) PROCTER & GAMBLE 10.35% 3.20% (NYSE:KO) COCA-COLA CO/THE 7.99% 3.37% (NYSE:PM) PHILIP MORRIS IN 7.68% 3.66% (NYSE:PEP) PEPSICO INC 7.31% 2.83% (NYSE:MO) ALTRIA GROUP INC 6.18% 3.46% (NYSE:WMT) WAL-MART STORES 5.17% 2.72% (NASDAQ:COST) COSTCO WHOLESALE 3.77% 1.18% (NYSE:CVS) CVS HEALTH CORP 3.74% 2.62% (NASDAQ:WBA) WALGREENS BOOTS 3.66% 1.84% (NASDAQ:MDLZ) MONDELEZ INTER-A 3.44% 1.69% (NYSE:CL) COLGATE-PALMOLIV 2.99% 2.11% (NYSE:RAI) REYNOLDS AMERICA 2.70% 3.08% (NASDAQ:KHC) KRAFT HEINZ CO/T 2.64% 2.68% (NYSE:KMB) KIMBERLY-CLARK 2.30% 3.03% (NYSE:GIS) GENERAL MILLS IN 1.69% 3.43% (NYSE:STZ) CONSTELLATION-A 1.47% 1.15% (NYSE:SYY) SYSCO CORP 1.41% 2.43% (NYSE:ADM) ARCHER-DANIELS 1.35% 3.08% (NYSE:KR) KROGER CO 1.35% 1.68% (NYSE:EL) ESTEE LAUDER 0.98% 1.48% (NYSE:TSN) TYSON FOODS-A 0.98% 1.55% (NYSE:K) KELLOGG CO 0.94% 2.95% (NASDAQ:MNST) MONSTER BEVERAGE 0.91% 0.00% (NYSE:TAP) MOLSON COORS-B 0.90% 1.76% (NYSE:DPS) DR PEPPER SNAPPL 0.88% 2.57% (NYSE:MJN) MEAD JOHNSON 0.87% 1.85% (NYSE:CLX) CLOROX CO 0.87% 2.56% (NYSE:CAG) CONAGRA BRANDS I 0.83% 2.13% (NYSE:HSY) HERSHEY CO/THE 0.82% 2.27% (NYSE:SJM) JM SMUCKER CO 0.73% 2.38%

Portfolio tracker

I use a portfolio tracker to simulate buying the top 30 holdings, and using the same weighting. Since some investors like to mimic an ETF this way, this gives us a clear idea of what their portfolio might look like:

The next chart breaks down each individual investment for the weight in the portfolio and its contribution to the dividend income.

Conclusion

I want to start off by reminding readers I do not currently have a bullish rating on this fund. I do think it is one of the stronger ETFs out there, and I'd be willing to be significantly invested in it given the right price. If I had to choose between allocating to SPY and VDC in the immediate future, I would pick VDC. Fortunately, I also have the option of sitting on the side lines with my cash.

VDC is a defensive fund with a low expense ratio and has a material yield. This fund will be on my watch list and it should be on yours if you're at all interested in defensive funds, especially the consumer goods kind. If an investor were to not heed my warning about the market and was absolutely going to invest in an equity fund, then this would definitely be the fund for you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, FSIVX, PM, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CYS-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. The ideas, opinions, and ratings in this article reflect the views of Colorado Wealth Management Fund. Joint efforts primarily consist of having Big Dog Investments paraphrase or quote the views expressed by CWMF. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.