PetMed Express: Q4 Breaks The Bear Case - For Now

PETS still looks overvalued to my eye - but I thought the same thing in the low 20s, and I'm not sure I'm thrilled about shorting after Q4.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) has been an under-the-radar battleground stock for some time, and last week, the shorts lost a major battle:

PETS data by YCharts

I've generally taken the bearish argument, and have been sniffing around a short of PETS for some time (to the point that I had "take another look at PETS short" on my to-do list before Q4). But I do like management, particularly CEO Mendo Akdag, and that combined with broad market strength generally kept me from actually putting on a short.

After the huge post-Q4 run, I'm again tempted to short PETS - and, again, I doubt I'll pull the trigger. The fundamental short case here was based on the idea that margin benefits from declining advertising spend were running out, and against a flat top line were setting the company up for a return to its zero-growth ways (at best). Add in potential competitive pressure from Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and privately held Petco and PetSmart, and PETS looked like a stable stock in the best-case scenario and a victim of competition in the worst-case outcome. With PETS trading near a high-teens multiple plus cash heading into the report, there seemed to be a "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" aspect to the bear case.

Obviously, that forecast was wrong. The question now is whether the bear case is strengthened by the higher valuation post-Q4 - or damaged by the results for the quarter. Answering that broad question requires answering at least two key smaller ones:

1. Is Q4 a trend or a blip?

Part of the reason why the market reacted so strongly to the Q4 results is that the headline numbers were good against a very difficult comparison. New order sales rose 17%, reorders jumped 13% and revenue increased 14%. That's against year-prior numbers of 11% revenue growth, including an 8.4% rise in reorders and a sparkling 24% increase in new order sales. All told, between Q4 FY15 and Q4 FY17 (PETS fiscal years end in March), new order sales increased 44%; reorder revenue rose nearly 23%.

And across the board, the trend certainly looks like it's steadily improving. This is a company that saw new order sales decline year-over-year for 13 out of 14 quarters between Q1 FY13 and Q2 FY16. Overall revenue growth was negligible at best. But the last few quarters look much better:

source: author from PETS filings

New customer growth has returned as well:

source: author from PETS filings

It's hard not to see Q4 as confirmation of an inflection point in the business. Revenue growth finally has returned, EPS growth is accelerating (+38% in Q4), and gross margin jumped 320 bps in Q4, driven by mix shift. There's substantial operating leverage in the online model, and it certainly seems like PetMed Express benefited from that leverage in Q4 - and should continue to do so going forward.

The only potential flaw in that logic is if there's something going on in the business that is impacting seasonality:

PetMed Express Seasonality, FY15-FY17 Fiscal Year Rev Growth Q1-Q3 Rev Growth Q4 2015 -2.9% 2.8% 2016 0.0% 10.8% 2017 3.8% 13.8%

The first possibility, which seems somewhat confirmed by limited commentary (this year and in past years) from Akdag, is that warmer weather is pulling the flea & tick season earlier, benefiting Q4 (again, the March quarter) at the expense of Q1. The numbers seem to bear this out: Q1 FY17 revenue rose just 1.2% after a 1.3% decline the year before.

The second possibility is that the core of the recent improvement, even on a full-year basis, is coming mostly from heartworm and flea & tick. "New generation" medications, as Akdag refers to them, have higher pricing and better margins.

So if that category is driving much of the growth - and it's big enough that the company ascribes its seasonality solely to it - and it's shifting from fiscal Q4 into Q1, then the Q4 FY17 numbers might not be representative of what to expect on a full-year basis.

There might be modest truth to that argument. There still seems to be enough in the TTM numbers over the past few years to suggest that business is improving. Investors aren't necessarily expecting double-digit revenue growth and 38% EPS growth in FY18. But it does seem like expectations should increase coming out of Q4 - even if seasonality and weather played a role in the quarter's numbers.

2. What's the plan here?

What's interesting about Q4 is that PetMed Express changed course on its strategy rather quickly, and apparently successfully. What PETS was doing for several quarters was cutting advertising spend, mostly from TV ads that CEO Akdag said weren't effective enough. In turn, the company increased discounting. The lost margin dollars were more than offset by the saved advertising dollars, and EBIT and net margins steadily improved:

source: author from PETS filings

The bear case for PETS over the past few quarters (my bear case, anyway) was based in part on the idea that the strategy was about to run its course. Q3 ad spend was 6% of revenue; there wasn't much left to cut.

So PetMed Express simply reversed field. Advertising spend declined 26% year-over-year in the first three quarters; it jumped 17% in the fourth quarter. Gross margin declined 200 bps in Q1-Q3; it rose 320 bps in Q4, as noted.

Obviously, the strategy change worked in the fourth quarter: advertising dollars increased $636K and gross profit dollars rose $4.5 million. But is that opportunity on the table going forward? Akdag essentially brushed off questions on that front on the Q4 conference call, saying that pricing and advertising would largely come down to competitive dynamics. (One commenter on the Q4 conference call transcript suggested Akdag sounded like he had something to hide. For readers somewhat unfamiliar with PETS stock, he is always that brusque, and generally keeps commentary minimal to avoid "copycats", as he's said in the past.)

Even with the new and very different valuation profile at PETS, there's upside if the new strategy has multi-year or even multi-quarter legs. The gross margin figure suggests that PetMed Express pulled back on discounting somewhat; Akdag attributed the expansion to "a shift to new generation medications", which may be less price-sensitive than other products. But the incremental leverage in this model is attractive; if there's room to jumpstart advertising in the digital channel effectively, then there's a case for overall margin expansion. FY17 EBITDA margins by my numbers were about 16.4%; incremental margins almost certainly are higher than that. If there is room for further revenue growth in FY18, margins will expand as well, and double-digit EPS seems a reasonable expectation (something like mid-single-digit revenue growth and ~100 bps of margin expansion gets EPS up 11-12%).

Trading And Valuation

All that said, I still think it's rather tough to justify PETS' current valuation. This traditionally (going back to when I owned it earlier this decade) has been a low-growth, low-multiple value/dividend play. At a current price of $34.34, PETS now trades at 27x trailing EPS plus cash (with that cash balance a bit inflated by accounts payable timing around the quarter). That's basically a ten-turn expansion off the back of a single report. It's hard not to see post-earnings trading as evidence of a short squeeze, which is beneficial for the stock price in the near term but raises valuation questions in the mid- to long-term. All told, the Q4 reaction implies that the quarter absolutely confirms an inflection point for PetMed Express - and I'm not nearly that sanguine.

There's still intense competition. Amazon.com's decision to shut down wag.com (and integrate into its legacy platform) might help a bit. But PetSmart acquired Chewy.com, perhaps putting more muscle behind that already fast-growing competitor. With PETS at $34, it's worth pointing out that the ~3.7x revenue multiple paid for Chewy would value PETS at $48. Bulls might point to that comparable as upside - from here, it looks like a cautionary tale. Chewy is much younger and much faster-growing than PetMed Express, and it's tough to see PETS getting anything similar to that type of valuation in a buyout.

There's also the problem that PetSmart has Chewy, and Petco has bought Drs. Foster & Smith. That's two well-funded competitors with brick-and-mortar presence - and no logical acquirer for PetMed Express beyond private equity.

Still, a short seems tough to stomach at this point. For one, the uncertainty is difficult. I don't begrudge Akdag his brevity on calls nor his company's in filings - in fact, I respect the PETS CEO, one key reason I haven't pulled a trigger on a short in the past. But without a better understanding of the business plan going forward, it's hard to answer the key question of whether Q4 is a sign of sustainable growth ahead. And "I think growth expectations might be a little high, but we'll have to wait until Q1/Q2 to find out" is not a short catalyst, particularly in this market.

Secondly, there's likely a change in narrative around the stock. Again, this largely was a dividend/value play for years; now PETS is coming off a year with 6%+ revenue growth and a 16% increase in net income. Combine that with PETS being a 'dotcom B2C retailer' in an attractive, semi-defensive, category, and 27x isn't quite the absurdity it feels like for someone who has followed PETS for years.

But, most importantly, valuation aside, Q4 pretty much disproves my bearish thesis toward the stock. The argument that advertising-driven margin expansion was at an end might have been true - but it didn't account for the strategy change. Meanwhile, PETS' own historical numbers suggest a reasonably large runway for new customer acquisition to improve. Higher average order values help margins substantially. PetMed Express' prospects looking forward look much better than I had thought. The question is whether they look good enough to support what is now a growth stock valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.