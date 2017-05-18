F5's Headwinds Aren't Letting Up

F5 has talked a lot about opportunities in hybrid clouds and security, but the revenue growth (at least on the product side) isn't there yet.

When I last wrote about F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the summer of 2016, I was skeptical that the company's new product launch/refresh cycle was going to deliver as much growth as the bulls hoped. So far, that call looks to be working out. Although the shares are up around 5% since that last article, that performance lags that of the NASDAQ and a broad peer group of companies like Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Juniper (NYSE:JNPR), and A10 (NYSE:ATEN). What's more, numbers have been heading lower as the expected product growth has been slow to arrive.

I continue to believe that F5 is dealing with some troubling secular headwinds. Cloud service providers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are improving their ADC/load balancing services, and companies like Cisco are tough competitors in security. While I do still think there are opportunities out there for F5, I worry about how the shares will perform without stronger revenue growth. The implied return at this price isn't bad, but I think there could be further revisions to estimates before this cycle is over, and low-growth/high-margin tech stocks can be frustrating to own.

Is The Product Refresh A New Beginning Or A Damp Squib?

Going back to the summer of 2016, bulls have been staking a lot on a significant product refresh/launch cycle from F5 as a path back to impressive (or at least double-digit) product growth. While the company did manage a beat-and-raise quarter back in October and has returned to product growth, that growth has, in fact, been underwhelming thus far, with 2% growth in the fiscal first quarter and 7% growth in the second quarter. What's more, guidance/estimates headed lower after that second quarter report.

Although the new iSeries product platform seems to be performing well and F5's software business continues to grow, there are still some underlying realities that are working against the company. The company's core market, application delivery controllers (specialized switches that help balance network traffic loads), continues to evolve in ways that are not favorable to F5. Virtual ADCs continue to gain share on physical devices, and although F5 competes in this market (and virtual ADCs offer good margins), it means less revenue.

At the same time, cloud service providers like Amazon and Microsoft continue to take potential business away. Amazon's AWS has grown to over 16% of the ADC market (and climbing), while F5 has seen its share fall from around 49% in 2015 to around 40%. Worse still, while the argument has been made that the ADCs/load balancers offered by Amazon and Microsoft aren't as good as what F5 offers, they are getting better, and the Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Skylake cycle seems to be helping that evolution.

F5 is also still not diversified enough. Management doesn't break out how much revenue it generates from its security offerings, but they can't be all that large yet relative to other players in the space. The company has done well with its Web App Firewall, and I'm optimistic about the opportunity in SSL, but the reality is that the numbers are what they are - fiscal second quarter product revenue was up 7% from the prior year and down slightly from the level of two years ago, and that's just not good enough.

Is F5 Targeting The Right Opportunities?

I can't fault F5 for continuing to "farm" its established ADC business. After all, we're talking about a business with tens of thousands of installed units and gross margins above 80%. That's not a bad business, and even if the long-term growth rate is not very good, it's still a business well worth serving.

Beyond that, though, I'm more concerned about F5's strategic vision and its ability to execute. F5 has been talking about security as the next big driver for some time, but again, it is hard to see that F5 has really disrupted the market in a significant way. Cisco has spent literally billions to bulk up its capabilities in security, network traffic visibility, and analytics, and companies like Cisco, Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW), and Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) are striving to grow their business in areas like DDoS - and thus far, I haven't seen all that much evidence that F5 really has a "secret sauce" that will lead it to the top of that pile.

On a more positive note, I do like F5's opportunity in SSL. With increased use of cloud-based apps, encrypted SSL is becoming a larger share of network traffic and that can slow firewalls and overall performance. With a standalone appliance (the Herculon Orchestrator) that can offload that processing burden, F5 could make some noise in this segment.

Turning back to the cloud, F5 management has talked about its ability to leverage opportunities in hybrid controls and act as a single point of control for multi-cloud environments. Maybe, but I'm unconvinced at this point that F5 has really found a "monetizable" opportunity, and I'm concerned that the company has focused too much on the traffic that goes in and out of a data center as opposed to what goes on within the data center for companies like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon. I'm no expert on microservice architecture by any stretch, but I look at what Avi Networks is doing within data centers with its software-defined load balancing (providing per-app load balancing, predictive auto scaling, and automation) and I wonder why F5 isn't doing more there.

The Opportunity

F5 has a large installed base, a lot of cash, and a new CEO (Francois Locoh-Donou, previously the COO at Ciena (NASDAQ:CIEN)). I don't believe F5 is beyond repair, but I think the company is behind the curve, and I think the thus-far lackluster results from the product refresh cycle suggest that it needs to find/develop new greenfield growth opportunities. I also notice, though, that there are still a lot of bullish analysts supporting the story - perhaps the impact of the product refresh cycle will show itself in the coming quarters, and I've been too hasty in calling it underwhelming, but it feels to me that F5 is pedaling harder and harder with each cycle and having less to show for it.

At this point, I'm modeling around 4% to 5% long-term revenue growth from F5, and I do believe the company can get operating margins back above 30% (a higher software mix certainly doesn't hurt). There are opportunities out there for F5 to build up its security offerings and play a bigger role in analytics, automation, and hybrid cloud management, but I think the new CEO needs to be willing to stake out a bolder path to realize those opportunities. I don't see F5 expanding its free cash flow margins all that much relative to what it has done over the past decade, but it's not as though its free cash flow generation capabilities are a problem area.

The Bottom Line

Given the risks that F5 is facing to its core/legacy business and end markets, I don't see enough reward in the shares at this price to adequately compensate me. This product cycle could still deliver some growth (and I expect the market would react favorably to that), but I need to see a more dynamic vision from management and a willingness to look beyond its traditional core before I get more excited about these shares again.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.