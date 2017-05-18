Chimerix: This Misunderstood Biotech, Trading Near Cash, Offers Substantial Upside

Brincidofovir should be approved as the first antiviral smallpox treatment and the company will likely close on the BARDA smallpox contract involving brincidofovir.

Executive Summary

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) is a ~$230 million market capitalization Durham, North Carolina-based biopharmaceutical company involved in the development of novel antiviral drugs in areas of unmet medical need. The company's lead asset in development is brincidofovir (BCV; CMX001), a nucleotide analog, in Phase 3 clinical trials in several indications. CMRX was founded in 2000 based on its innovative drug delivery platform formed around the company's promising lipid conjugate technology.

Equity research analysts and investors were eagerly awaiting oral brincidofovir clinical trial results throughout 2015, with CMRX shares trading in the $50 per share range at one point during the year. In December 2015, CMRX reported a failed Phase 3 SUPPRESS clinical trial of oral brincidofovir in cytomegalovirus (CMV) in hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) patients, and the company's equity value plummeted to trade at cash levels. Over the following months, it became apparent that there might be reason to believe the clinical trial failed not due to a lack of efficacy on the part of the drug, but instead due to potential protocol deviations on the part of trial investigators. Specifically, investigators may have confused cases of diarrhea (a potential side effect of brincidofovir) for graft-versus-host disease in HCT subjects and consequently prescribed immunosuppressants to these patients in the trial, muddling trial results and limiting the degree to which the drug's efficacy could be seen.

Despite positive fundamental news more recently in November 2016 (namely, that the company's new formulation of IV brincidofovir may enable efficacy to be demonstrated more clearly by ameliorating GI adverse effects), the company's equity shares continue to trade not much higher than tangible book value per share and cash value per share. Investors have stopped paying attention to the company and its compelling assets under clinical development. There is good reason to believe the company will have a number of positive catalysts over the remainder of calendar year 2017. Accumulating an equity stake in Chimerix to take advantage of these catalyst events is prudent and represents extremely favorable reward/risk given current share prices.

Situation Background

CMRX is a fundamentally underfollowed, overlooked, and misunderstood investment opportunity. This compelling opportunity exists because the company's market capitalization makes it not scalable enough for large specialist hedge fund investors, while its clinical programs and the complexity of the scientific knowledge required to properly diligence an investment in the company preclude a large retail investor following.

Regarding the company's background and fundamentals, Chimerix's novel lipid conjugate technology was able to create brincidofovir, a clinical-stage nucleotide analog lipid conjugate (of existing drug cidofovir) that has demonstrated antiviral activity and safety in an orally administered dosing regimen. Brincidofovir has shown in vitro efficacy against all of the families of DNA viruses that affect humans - cytomegalovirus (CMV), adenovirus, BK virus, and herpes simplex viruses. This makes it the only antiviral to demonstrate broad spectrum in vitro and clinical activity against multiple DNA viruses. The drug's long intracellular half-life of ~4-6.5 days supports twice-weekly (b.i.w.) dosing. It has been shown to be well tolerated in highly immunocompromised pediatric patients as well, with no evidence of hematologic or renal toxicity to date. In ~900 subjects, there has been no drug-related renal dysfunction reported. Unlike its related molecule cidofovir, brincidofovir is not a substrate of human organic anionic transporter 1 and is thus not concentrated in renal tubular cells.

As shown in the above figure, brincidofovir has demonstrated efficacy on various fronts. Above, the drug is statistically significantly shown to be better than placebo for the prevention of cytomegalovirus after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation in CMV-seropositive patients. Below, brincidofovir's potential benefit to patients who do not respond to IV cidofovir is apparent:

Brincidofovir has received U.S. FDA Fast Track designation to speed development for the prevention of CMV as well as the treatment of adenovirus and smallpox. The European Commission granted orphan designation to brincidofovir for the prevention of CMV disease in April 2016. More recently, in December 2016, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted orphan designation to brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox.

CMRX's lipid conjugate technology also has the potential to form new chemical entities as antiviral drug candidates, representing room for further upside to equity value. In November 2016, the selection of CMX521, an output of this Chimerix Chemical Library platform and the company's new clinical candidate to treat and prevent norovirus, was announced.

CMRX is currently in late-stage development to treat adenovirus infection in pediatric and adult patients:

The AdVise (NCT02087306) trial is a fully enrolled, open-label trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus infections in pediatric and adult patients. Chimerix is currently enrolling patients in Study 351 to provide patients with serious adenovirus infection or disease access to treatment with brincidofovir. No therapy is currently approved for the treatment of adenovirus infection in immunocompromised patients.

Moreover, CMRX is in the final stages of discussions with the U.S. government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop brincidofovir as a countermeasure for smallpox outbreaks:

We are working with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop brincidofovir (CMX001) as a medical countermeasure to treat potential smallpox outbreaks in the event of bioterror attacks or accidental release. In the 100 years preceding its eradication, smallpox is estimated to have killed more than one billion people worldwide. In what may be the greatest achievement of modern medicine, smallpox was officially declared eradicated by the World Health Organization in 1980 following a global vaccination campaign. Declared smallpox stocks remain, for research purposes, in freezers in the United States and Russia; however, undeclared stocks are suspected in a number of other countries as well. Due to adverse effects associated with the vaccine, routine vaccination ceased long ago. Because smallpox has been absent from the population for many years, our population could be highly susceptible to an outbreak. Brincidofovir was originally selected for pharmaceutical development based on its activity against poxviruses in vitro and in animal models. In 2003, Chimerix began a partnership with the National Institute of Asthma and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to complete the initial work needed to begin human testing. By 2011, the collaboration with NIAID had reached its conclusion and a new partnership with BARDA began, with the goal of developing brincidofovir as a medical countermeasure against smallpox. The Chimerix Smallpox Animal Efficacy Development Program is being conducted under the FDA's Animal Efficacy Rule, which allows for testing of investigational drugs in animal models to support effectiveness in diseases that are not ethical or feasible to study in humans. Initial results in a pivotal study in a rabbit model of smallpox have been positive, as the trial met its primary endpoint. Animals treated with brincidofovir upon the first clinical sign of disease, and animals that received brincidofovir 24 or 48 hours after the first clinical sign of disease, demonstrated a statistically significant (p < 0.05) reduction in mortality compared to rabbits that received placebo. Final results from this study, including data on the incidence and severity of clinical and laboratory events in each cohort, will be submitted to an upcoming medical conference and to the FDA for discussion of next steps.

While discussions have been underway between CMRX and BARDA for some time now, final contract negotiations have stalled pending federal budgetary priority discussions. With the outcome of the November 2016 U.S. elections being favorable for the defense industry and defense spending more broadly, there is good reason to believe the BARDA contract will close in the near future and the company will finally see expected revenues in the hundreds of millions of dollars over the next several years. As previously reported, the BARDA contract with CMRX under discussion has a total estimated base value of $100 million and an anticipated period of five years. The total contract value could reach $435 million over this time frame if BARDA chooses to exercise its full options to acquire drug from CMRX.

Investment Thesis

1. Brincidofovir should be approved as the first antiviral smallpox treatment, and the company is expected to close on the BARDA smallpox contract involving brincidofovir in 2017.

a. Under the animal efficacy rule, CMRX is developing brincidofovir as a potential medical countermeasure against smallpox, an orthopox virus that is considered a Category A bioterror agent by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (NASDAQ:CDC). BARDA is the financial sponsor of this program, which has been underway since before CMRX's 2013 initial public offering. BARDA has already exercised options to provide additional funds to CMRX to support the development of brincidofovir over the last years, and is likely to see the investment through instead of wasting valuable funds.

b. A three-week course of brincidofovir has been proposed for use as a medical countermeasure and is the basis for the oral dosing CMRX is using in the animal efficacy studies for smallpox. In 2016, CMRX provided regulators with an in-depth review of the safety and tolerability of a short three-week course of oral brincidofovir in healthy adults and in immunocompromised adults and children. The company has also submitted the final study report for the rabbitpox efficacy study, which demonstrated 100% survival in animals that were treated immediately after confirmed pox virus infection. Following the completion of the second animal efficacy model in the mouse model, CMRX plans to meet with the FDA to review the proposed submission of these two animal efficacy studies. The FDA has already agreed with CMRX that the intradermal rabbitpox model in rabbits and the intranasal ectromelia model in mice are acceptable animal models to support brincidofovir as a therapeutic indication for the treatment of smallpox. Taken together with the drug's already demonstrated efficacy, regulatory risk is substantially mitigated.

c. BARDA funding is imminent as soon as the U.S. Congress approves the 2017 fiscal year budget (which should have been approved by October 1, 2016 when the fiscal year began). Congress may pass another continuing resolution to avoid a shorter-term budget fight, keeping the BARDA budget in suspense and unresolved, but the current BARDA director, Richard Hatchett, has expressed to Congress that getting a procurement contract for brincidofovir for smallpox is one of this top priorities for fiscal year 2017.

2. Positive news from brincidofovir's clinical trials will likely be reported in 2017, increasing CMRX's commercial sales potential outside of BARDA/government revenue.

a. Brincidofovir's new intravenous (IV) formulation will result in an improved tolerability profile over the oral formulation which failed in late 2015, allowing the drug's real effect to be better demonstrated in a clinical trial setting. A press release issued by the company in November 2016, accompanied by data presented at the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists' Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado, demonstrated that the IV formulation of brincidofovir delivered more uniform drug exposure levels to key organs such as the small intestine, liver, and kidney relative to the oral formulation. IV administration also delivered higher central nervous system concentrations, which may support indication expansion into viral brain infections in the future.

i. Clinical studies of IV brincidofovir initiated in 2017 will demonstrate that the gastrointestinal side effects observed in prior studies of oral brincidofovir can be addressed while maintaining at least a similar degree of antiviral efficacy. These studies will likely be able to proceed very quickly given the company's inclusion of bowel injury markers in safety assessments which will facilitate bridging to the efficacy database established by oral brincidofovir.

ii. In preclinical testing, animals given four weeks of IV drug showed no clinical signs of GI injury, even with plasma exposures that were several-fold higher than was ever achieved with oral dosing. The animals tested had no diarrhea and actually gained weight over the four-week courses of the trial. The absence of GI side effects with IV drug means the same plasma exposures that were effective for CMV prevention and for the treatment of adenovirus are likely to provide potent antiviral efficacy without GI side effects in clinical trials involving the IV formulation.

iii. As areas for further development, the company has specifically highlighted BK viremia in kidney or stem cell transplant recipients as well as BK virus associated nephropathy, which impacts thousands of kidney transplant recipients each year. More than half these patients go on to lose their new kidney and return to hemodialysis. Both BK nephropathy and hemorrhagic cystitis are manifestations of BK virus reactivation in stem cell transplant recipients, and no treatment is currently available for patients. CMRX plans to initiate studies of IV brincidofovir in these patient populations in 2017.

b. The company will initiate its next comparative trial of oral brincidofovir as an intervention to treat adenovirus infection. CMRX is running an educational initiative in the U.S. and Europe to facilitate enrollment in this trial, and has highlighted early identification of adenovirus patients through screening programs in multiple discussions.

i. CMRX has presented 24-week interim data from the AdVise trial of oral brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus in allogeneic stem cell transplant recipients. AdVise data showed marked declines in adenovirus viremia across cohorts. There was significant evolution of mortality observed over the course of the study; however, as the trial progressed, mortality figures improved. Investors are misunderstanding this AdVise data as another clinical failure; in fact, in pediatric subjects who enrolled in the last quartile of the study, just 14% mortality was observed (relative to 50%-80% mortality rates from literature in those with untreated disseminated adenovirus disease). The company is specifically focusing on shorter times from diagnosis of adenovirus infections to the first dose of oral brincidofovir as a significant driver of the observed improvement.

ii. CMRX is currently finalizing the design of the additional comparative trial of brincidofovir versus standard of care in pediatric stem cell transplant recipients with serious adenovirus infections, where the drug has already demonstrated compelling reductions in mortality. This study will initiate in 2017 and should have positive data thereafter.

c. CMRX will move newly selected molecule CMX521 from the Chemical Library Platform into the clinic in development to treat norovirus, which is a disease with a compelling market opportunity. The company has not emphasized their plans for CMX521 prominently, but initiation of further clinical development plans in 2017 on this new asset will call renewed attention to the stock, to CMRX's diversified pipeline with many shots on goal, and to the power of the Chimerix Chemical Library antiviral drug discovery platform.

i. CMX521 is a well-tolerated nucleoside analog with limited drug interactions that targets a part of the norovirus that is common to all strains. Similar to influenza, there are many genetically diverse strains of norovirus that circulate each year. CMRX plans to pursue prevention of norovirus disease in uninfected individuals during an outbreak, targeting settings like nursing homes, inpatient hospital wards, military barracks, and college dormitories.

ii. CMX521 will also be developed in the primary patient population of transplant recipients and other immunocompromised patients who are at risk of more serious complications of chronic norovirus infection.

iii. CMX521's market opportunity is tremendous and remains entirely unappreciated by investors. Currently, there are no approved therapies to treat or prevent the nearly 700 million norovirus infections that occur globally each year which result in ~220,000 deaths (about 25% of which occur in children). In the U.S., there are nearly 20 million cases of acute norovirus gastroenteritis annually, with most outbreaks occurring in health care facilities (not cruise ships as might be thought). Military facilities also have a high incidence: in 2003-2004, more than half of U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan and 75% of those in Iraq contracted norovirus. The U.S. Department of Defense has expressed interest in agents that can prevent norovirus transmission during outbreaks, and CMX521 may be an ideal candidate with a large potential buyer if approved.

3. Valuation support and a compelling drug discovery program both offer a compelling margin of safety in the event catalysts do not unfold as planned.

a. As the below financial overview demonstrates, CMRX equity shares are currently trading at quite compelling valuations on multiple metrics.

b. Investors who were playing for the success of oral brincidofovir in 2015 have capitulated. Their investment theses did not hold and thus they sold their equity shares at unfavorable prices, causing significant stock price overhang during all of 2016.

i. Brincidofovir did not achieve its primary endpoint for the prevention of clinically significant CMV through week 24 after transplant in HCT patients in the Phase 3 SUPPRESS trial. The stock was down ~80% on this news in late 2015. Despite mitigating information released by the company in 2016, equity prices have still not recovered. Specifically, the company has investigated the reasons for the SUPPRESS trial's failure and announced in February 2016 at a Honolulu conference that GI graft-versus-host disease may have been diagnosed by study investigators, leading to the prescribing of immunosuppressants which obscured brincidofovir's efficacy:

c. Upside potential exists in the form of the company's drug discovery programs. CMRX's current focus is on novel nucleosides with activity against the CMV/BK virus, norovirus, influenza, and other viruses which have significant global impact and for which there are currently no effective treatments.

i. Late stage registrational studies of IV brincidofovir in the prophylaxis setting in stem cell transplant recipients could begin in 2018.

ii. Indication expansion of brincidofovir into viral brain infections or other areas is likely; the ability to explore higher exposures with the drug using the IV formulation opens the door for the effective treatment of many viral diseases which were previously untreatable. Specifically, the company has highlighted CNS infections, herpes simplex virus in adults or newborns, or JC virus, which is associated with progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML, a disease of the white matter of the brain) in patients receiving immunosuppressive therapies.

iii. Future antiviral drug candidates, like brincidofovir and CMX521, that are the output of the Chimerix Chemical Library platform will have substantial maximum intellectual property protection due to their status as new molecular entities.

d. Further upside potential exists from global defense contracts from governments. While the company has not discussed this publicly, the December 2016 orphan designation of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox by the EMA unlocks the potential stockpiling of the drug in Europe to combat potential bioterror attacks. This is even more likely given recent security threats in Europe from ISIL and other nefarious actors.

4. CMRX is an attractive acquisition or partnering candidate for a larger pharma company.

a. The company has a strong net cash position with no debt on the balance sheet, with equity shares trading just above cash per share. As such, given CMRX's <$250 million market capitalization, a potential partner could pay a substantial premium and essentially obtain all of CMRX's pipeline assets and development programs for pennies on the dollar relative to their value.

b. The Chimerix Chemical Library, as highlighted herein, is an attractive drug discovery program. Its ability to spin out novel drug candidates with long-dated intellectual property protection which are able to target numerous drug indications is unique within the field, and this is something for which major pharmaceutical companies have demonstrated a substantial willingness to pay.

c. Brincidofovir is on the brink of commercialization. Rather than building a commercial infrastructure from scratch, CMRX management and directors may be interested to partner with or be acquired by a larger pharmaceutical company with existing commercial infrastructure and sales forces in place. The synergies are tremendous and further increase the likelihood of a mutually agreeable partnership.

d. CMRX has substantial net operating losses which would provide tax efficiencies for larger. cash-flowing pharmaceutical companies.

e. Board members and senior management are deeply connected within the pharmaceutical industry. As an example, CEO Michelle Berrey has substantial experience in the antiviral field, serving as CMRX's Chief Medical Officer prior to assuming her role as Chief Executive. Before that, she worked with Pharmasset (which was acquired by antiviral giant Gilead) and GlaxoSmithKline.

Risks & Mitigants

Potential risks to the investment thesis include:

Competitive risks are possible; for instance, Merck's (NYSE:MRK) letermovir has recently emerged as a potential market share competitor given successful Phase 3 results. However, this risk is relevant only on the commercial side and only becomes relevant post-approval given the limited choices physicians have today. Letermovir is a CMV-only product that has a low barrier to resistance; the drug's mechanism of action may lend itself to prevention rather than treatment, unlike brincidofovir. Moreover, brincidofovir has demonstrated compelling in vitro antiviral activity even relative to letermovir and other potential competitive compounds:

Management team departures are possible, but are unlikely given powerful stock incentives at current stock prices and the fact that management turnover has already occurred and the company has stabilized to some degree since.

Delays in execution are possible. However, in this event, risk (as defined by the probability of permanent capital impairment) is significantly mitigated through time horizon arbitrage: if investors in the targeted investment fund have a long enough time horizon, the value of CMRX's assets will ultimately be realized. The market opportunities for CMRX's antiviral candidates is immense and they are highly likely to be brought to the finish line of approval and commercialization - if not by January 2018, then within 1-2 years thereafter. Given the depressed valuation at which the stock is currently trading, there is a substantial margin of safety.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.