Why I Bought Pennsylvania REIT

Before I even begin on the subject of another mall REIT, I would like to start with the following cover from Time Magazine from July of 1998 (source):

The death of the mall has been talked about for a long time, and yet, they live on. Admittedly, since 1998 on-line shopping has become much bigger and widely used, but the mall lives on.

I recently wrote an article on Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) where a reader (phxaz1977) stated:

Retail isn't dead, it is evolving.

This statement resonated with me as it is one of the core theses in my recent mall investments, and is the central concept that we have been hearing from the mall REITs.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) or PREIT, has a primary investment focus on retail shopping malls. The REIT currently own interests in 30 retail properties, of which 26 are operating retail properties and four which are development or redevelopment properties. The 26 operating retail properties have a total of 21.7 million square feet and include 22 shopping malls and four other retail properties.

Properties

PREIT is predominately an East coast mall REIT comprised of what are A/B malls.

In 2012, PREIT had 49 properties, which were comprised of 38 shopping malls, eight community and power centers, and three development properties. Since 2012, PREIT has sold 16 malls, which had sales of approximately $276 per square foot, or class C malls. The REIT realized that the landscape of retail - especially malls - was changing and began to focus their portfolio on higher value properties.

The following chart shows the progression of the asset dispositions:

As retail has been pressured, there has been some volatility in the occupancy rate of the portfolio.

Much of the recent concern has been focused on department stores and the anchor tenants within the mall REITs, especially Sears (SHLD), J.C. Penney (JCP) and Macy's (M). The following table shows PREIT's exposure to these tenants (as well as their other large tenants).

The comparison between their current tenants and prior to their dispositions:

As the REIT has transitioned tenants, it has also been transitioning their tenant segments and focus. Over 20% of their space is committed to dining and entertainment, insulated from shifts in apparel preferences.

Consider the following from the company's first quarter earnings call:

We agree that the historical view of mall one that relies heavily on apparel and accessories really is dead and a new model is rising. We also agree that there is too much retail in this country... ..we are reducing reliant and exposure to department stores right. And much of what we'll be doing in the balance of those boxes is bringing in all price discounters, sporting goods, first to market concepts, et cetera, dining, entertainment.

We heard a similar focus expressed by GGP (GGP) on their call:

We're experiencing demand from grocery stores, cinemas, innovative entertainment venues, fitness center, and the list goes on. I mean, food has gone from 6% to 13%. It's projected to go to 20% by 2025. I think it's useful to share with you how we are thinking about proportioning the expansion at Staten Island Mall. Entertainment will be 54% and will include an amphitheater and Dave & Buster's. Apparel will be 17% and includes ZARA. Food and dining will be about 20%

Now consider the following from PREIT's recent announcement about changes at their Plymouth Meeting Mall:

PREIT has executed a lease with 5 Wits, a unique entertainment destination named after the five senses. This live-action entertainment experience immerses guests in realistic situations that includes hands-on challenges and requires teamwork. 5 Wits offers a variety of adventures with elevated special effects and compelling storytelling. A new-to-region and first-to-portfolio tenant for PREIT, the experience will offer several adventures for a range of guests – from families, to kids ages seven and older, to corporate groups seeking team-building activities. The 14,000-square foot location will be located in Plymouth Meeting Mall across from LEGOLAND Discovery Center and will open in Fall 2017. In addition, CYCLEBAR, premium indoor cycling that offers a high-energy workout in a concert-like atmosphere, opens its Plymouth Meeting Mall location on May 18 occupying more than 2,700 square feet of space. CYCLEBAR’s state-of-the-art studio and dynamic classes will complement the unique mix of tenants at the mall.

The Capital City Mall:

At Capital City Mall in Harrisburg, PA, a lease has been executed with Dave & Buster’s. The 28,000 square foot dining and entertainment venue will open in Fall 2018 and support the mall’s continued diversification strategy.

The mall is becoming the new "lifestyle and entertainment center" with apparel mixed in. While anchor stores' troubles have been the impetus for the "big short" narrative, some REITs have been turning the "anchor problem" into a value enhancer. PREIT has already been having success repositioning their portfolio to a higher value portfolio and more recent changes should help drive traffic - and sales - to their malls.

The disposition of lower quality malls since 2012 has led to increased sales per square foot:

At their current sales per square foot, PREIT is what I would consider a lower tier 1 mall owner, but still in the tier 1 box. I typically view North of $400-450 per square foot to be a premium mall.

While sales per square foot has increased, NOI has essentially moved sideways with a downward bias:

Despite the sideways trend of NOI, PREIT has been able to grow funds from operations ("FFO"), although it has turned somewhat since the middle of 2016:

As the REIT increased FFO, the dividend has flatlined:

The dividend has been flat despite being well protected with a low payout ratio:

The low payout has allowed PREIT to use their funds to adjust their capital structure.

The following is the capital structure of PREIT:

FFO retention has allowed PREIT to reduce debt by approximately $170 million during the first quarter of 2017.

PREIT's debt is well distributed and servicing the debt should not present the REIT with a significant challenge in the near term.

The debt has covenants that help prevent it from becoming over-levered:

I do believe that the REIT is over-leveraged at over 7x EBITDA and while the REIT's goal is to lower that to below 7x, they should target a maximum of 6.5x in order to solidify their balance sheet.

In order to get a feel for the space, a view of the landscape is necessary.

PREIT is often lumped in with the "non-premium" malls, but the following chart suggests that it is something more than the "non-premium" peers:

But it is not fully in the "premium" space:

Similarly, PREIT's FFO multiple is half that of the premium REITs, which doesn't seem appropriate for their performance or their trajectory.

PREIT has always traded at a discount to the premium sector on an FFO multiple basis.

The multiple differential has not been narrowing, despite the improvement:

Averaging the premium malls into a single multiple, we see the following:

The differential between the premium mall sector and PREIT has come down over the last two years, but has been flat (on average) for the last year. Recently, however, the multiple differential has gapped out a turn:

The following table shows the change in the FFO multiples since the 2016 multiple high:

The sell-off in the mall sector has increased the dividend yield of the sector - PREIT, CBL & Associates (CBL) and Washington Prime (WPG) especially:

Some readers might recognize the following table from my Tanger Factory Outlet's note (here). I have highlighted the implied cap rate (the cap rate where the NAV is approximately equal to the current share price) and the NAV at a more appropriate capitalization rate (in bold) and the premium or discount between the two:

Graphically:

Finally, a picture of the other side of the trade - short interest:

And as a percent of the float:

Bottom Line: I established a long position in Pennsylvania REIT as I believe that the mall sector sell-off has been overdone (especially the "non-premium" malls) and the value that PREIT has created is not being recognized by the market in terms of capitalization rate or FFO multiple. I got in too early (established the position at $12.59), but I believe I will realize upside from that level and will add to the position at/below the current price. I do not take a full position immediately in troubled sectors, but will leg into a position over time. It must be noted that PREIT is the smallest of the mall REITs and is less well known.

It must be stated that this is a stressed sector that is undergoing fundamental changes. The equity will be volatile and should be considered higher risk - a position should be sized accordingly.

If the equity is too volatile, the preferred might be attractive to income investors. The following are the outstanding preferreds from PREIT:

The following table shows the pricing of the preferred - note that their prices are not down significantly like the stock:

While the Series B will be callable in October, it does not seem overly likely that it will be redeemed or refinanced (due to the cost of doing so versus yields at which they can raise money). The PEIpA will be redeemed (potentially interesting short-term play).

The following table shows the PREIT preferreds versus other REIT preferreds in their sector and outside their sector:

Graphically:

I don't believe that PREIT should have the same yield as CBL preferreds due to the portfolio differences between the two. I do, however, believe that both the PEI and CBL preferreds are attractive.

I have also been trying to provide periodic trading updates on the retail REIT sector on my instablog (found here). If nothing else, the price is right (free)!