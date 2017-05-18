Digging Into Bimini Capital Management And Orchid Island Capital

Going through their earnings release, I was able to deduce the changes in their position before the 10-Q came out. I’ll show you how I did it.

Management of both companies is the same, and they have done a great job of maximizing shareholder value.

Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM) reported earnings on 5/8/2017 after the market closed. With a market capitalization under $50 million, I've got a good shot that no other analyst has looked through it yet (originally published this a couple hours after close). If you haven't heard of BMNM, that's because the company is a micro-cap managing Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC).

The company reported their consolidated financial statements, but the breakdown between line items leaves a bit to be desired. However, I had already calculated what some of the line items would be, and I know about what the others should be. That means I can build out the most relevant parts of the statement. Here is their official release:

I added the red box to highlight the "other income" category because unlike an actual mortgage REIT, the major play in investing in BMNM comes down to the value for "other income." Bimini reported a few of the values that go into the calculation (all are in the 10-Q), but they were rounding to $.1 million at each point. Despite the rounding error, I can tell that their value for the gain or loss on ORC does not match what they would've had if they simply held their position.

This is very interesting because the commentary in the earnings release says nothing about change in their position. However, if they had simply held their shares from the end of Q4 to the start of Q1, they would've had a net loss running $1,171,830, give or take about $1 (yes, one actual U.S. Dollar, not in thousands) on the fair value of the position. Instead, they are rounding to $1.1 million rather than $1.2 million. Assuming that is accurate, then their loss has to be smaller than $1.1499999 million.

So was BMNM selling shares of ORC or buying them?

For that we can check the total asset value on the balance sheet. The asset value moved up slightly, even though ORC's share price fell from $10.83 to $9.99. I divide each asset value by the share price for that day and I can tell that BMNM now owns about 1,520,036 shares of ORC, give or take 1 share to the rounding difference. How much of a change is that? It appears BMNM added 125,000 shares of ORC. If we wanted to include the decimal, it would be another .025. I think that is the rounding error, but the very round nature of that number supports the premise that BMNM was buying up shares.

However, for BMNM to have lost less than $1.5 million while buying new shares, we know the new shares must have been acquired at a price below the ending value of $9.99. So I checked the price history (knowing the earnings release collapse was the only buying opportunity last quarter).

Yes, it had to be early March. Everything works out quite nicely if we assume BMNM was buying ORC when they fell to around a 5% to 9% discount to book value. Everything was public information, so I don't see any problems. This is a great way for an external manager to allocate cash. If they can buy their externally managed company at a discount to book, that is the first place for them to invest cash. As long as everything is public information, and it was on the only dates where those prices were available, I don't see any problem.

How Issuance Works

When ORC issues above book value they are bringing in enough cash to grow the book value per share, which means each share of ORC has more capital to leverage into their portfolio of agency RMBS and derivatives. When shares trade at a discount, BMNM can pick some up. If the discount gets huge, as it did in early 2016, ORC was also buying back the shares to enhance their total return to shareholders.

Other Developments

ORC had an asset labeled "retained interest in securitizations." After several quarters of great performance it had a bad one. That's a downer. However, the growth in the management revenues is excellent and knowing that management is willing to use BMNM to buy shares of ORC when ORC trades at a material discount is another positive. This is exactly how external managers should work. When their managed company trades at a large discount, they should support the price by buying up shares. In essence, it is a way "See, our shares are fine. We're buying them."

I've been a vocal opponent of internally managed companies seeking attempts to externalize, but I have nothing against buying shares in an external manager if I think it makes solid sense as an investment.

Expenses were up compared to the average last quarter (but not the fourth quarter in isolation). I think that will most likely include some bonuses to management for growing revenues by causing ORC to issue new shares. I'm okay with that. An increase in base salary would be a larger concern, but paying once for recurring revenue is fine. Until the 10-Q is out or unless management addresses it, I don't think we'll know which it is.

No Dividend

BMNM does not pay a dividend. This is strictly a play on capital gains with an expected period of 3 to 10 years.

Conclusion

I'm still expecting BMNM to have some solid room to run. The quarterly report was a little disappointing in my view because I was hoping their retained interests would continue throwing off huge amounts of cash for a few more periods. The bigger factor right now is that Orchid Island Capital just finished another day above $10.50 and ORC should be issuing new equity to take advantage of that high pricing. So long as that trend continues, it dwarfs everything else.

I think the long-term story remains intact. I'm substantially long on BMNM and not planning to close the position down any time soon. Shares closed at $2.75 on 5/17/2017, which is below my target entry price. Consequently, I'd like to tag this for a buy rating on BMNM. I have a view on ORC, but it isn't referenced in this piece.

