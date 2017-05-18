Aaron's Stock Will Give Back These Gains

There's two ways an investor can get burned on a short. The first is if the business performs in a way that is different than expected. The second is if the market reacts differently than the trader thought it would - or should.

The latter is the case with my short of Aaron's (NYSE:AAN), which is ~10% underwater as I write this. To my eye, both Q4 earnings - which tanked the stock - and Q1 earnings - which have underpinned a nearly 30% rally off post-Q4 lows - support a substantially lower valuation. The legacy rent to own business is a mess, and may not be fixable. Growth in the Progressive financing business - which I thought after Q4 was the major risk to a short - is solid, but long-term risks to that business remain.

Aaron's remains a combination of a retailer - which the market hates - and a subprime lender - which the market likes better than it used to. And yet it's trading at 16x the midpoint of 2017 EPS guidance. That's simply too high given the consolidated growth outlook - let alone any cyclical/credit risk. I thought coming out of Q4 that AAN was a low-$20 stock; Q1 frankly changed my opinion little. And so I see no reason to call off the short just yet.

Q1 Earnings

Aaron's clearly benefited from low expectations in Q1; but even I'll admit its earnings beat did show a strong performance in the quarter. Adjusted EPS was expected to decline; it instead rose 12.7%, with only modest help from share repurchases.

A -9.3% comp in the Aaron's business isn't impressive, but the company held the line on margins (-10 bps year-over-year). Additional store closures are coming in Q2, and if Aaron's can retain some of that revenue, margins should stay stable for the near term, keeping EBITDA declines in the segment relatively modest.

The better news came from Progressive, and it's pretty clear simply from the tenor of the Q1 conference call that investor focus is on that business rather than the legacy RTO segment. Revenue increased over 19% year-over-year, on a 38% increase in door count. EBITDA rose 39%, with writeoffs down to 4.8% and bad debt expense continuing to improve, to 8.7%.

The numbers were better than expected, and extrapolating them forward I can perhaps see incremental enthusiasm toward AAN after the quarter. But the stock already had filled the gap, and then some, going into Q1. And from a broader standpoint, I'm still not sure what exactly investors are getting excited about.

A Holistic View

The core of my valuation argument toward AAN is that the company essentially is a combination of a furniture and electronics retailer and a subprime lender. Yet the combination is being valued on an EBITDA and net earnings basis as somehow better than its parts. That's despite the fact that in theory, there should be some cannibalization of the RTO business by Progressive, whose basic business plan is to add an RTO option to more standard retailers.

On the retail side, Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is valued at about 6x EBITDA at the moment - and I see little reason for the Aaron's business, whose same-store sales figures are worse, whose product assortment is worse, and whose customer base is much smaller, to merit any premium. Furniture retailers like La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) and Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) are in the 8-9x range, and 42% of Aaron's segment 2016 revenue came from that business, per the 10-K. But it's not as if investors are hot for that business, as the sector has been weak. Meanwhile, Aaron's sales are declining whereas LZB, ETH, and Bassett Furniture (NASDAQ:BSET) have been able to drive choppy, but generally modestly positive, growth.

Without Progressive, I simply don't see how AAN would get more than a 7x multiple - and 5-6x seems far more appropriate. And more broadly, I'm not sure why investors have become more optimistic toward AAN over the past few months. BBY shares have improved; rival Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) has strengthened as well. But RCII is in the middle of a turnaround amidst disastrous execution (which in theory should have benefited AAN), and improvement there shouldn't be a positive for AAN. (That bars a speculated tie-up between the two companies, which commentary from Aaron's management about keeping a "conservative" balance sheet would cast as unlikely. Note too that Aaron's reportedly rejected offers from RCII in the past.) The same goes for Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN), whose shares have skyrocketed not necessarily because of industry/market improvements but because of an aggressive change in its lending practices.

The more interesting question is relative to Progressive. Clearly, investors are intrigued by door growth there, and a recent agreement with Conn's promises additional top-line growth.

But if you look at where the door growth is coming from, the implied valuation at Progressive simply can't be supported. Recent commentary implies strength in mobile stores and the jewelry space. In other words, Progressive is going where GameStop (NYSE:GME) is with its Tech Brands, and looking to finance risky customers in the same jewelry industry where Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) stock has cratered amid concerns about its credit risk.

As for the Conn's deal, it became available because Rent-A-Center ended its agreement with the retailer (through its AcceptanceNow division). RCII claimed "the quality and performance of ANow customer accounts originating from Conns stores...consistently underperformed compared to the rest of its ANow portfolio in terms of delinquencies, losses and product returns" and that said accounts were "cash flow negative". Progressive is stepping in - at the same time Conn's has bounced its APR to 30% and added a $100 origination charge for its loans.

In other words, Progressive is going to get the customers who won't qualify for what is essentially RTO pricing to begin with. Conn's weighted average credit score as of the end of its fiscal Q4 was 589. The customers who Conn's can't qualify are going to Progressive. That doesn't seem like an attractive cohort. When asked on the Q1 call about the decision to add Conn's, CEO John Robinson maintained that the company would be "disciplined" in its decision-making. But given that CONN has nearly blown up given its credit decisioning - and Progressive is getting its leftovers - the agreement seems to be risky at best.

The broad point relative to the idea of Progressive driving enthusiasm toward AAN stock is that investors don't seem to want exposure to its core business of providing loans to riskier customers to purchase electronics, smartphones, furniture, and jewelry. BBY's gains aside, retailers are out of favor. SIG's credit risk is driving huge short interest. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) just cratered after earnings due to perceived weakness in its subprime credit book. The same happened at Capital One (NYSE:COF). Other subprime lenders are seeing some gains - World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) chief among them - but WRLD and Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) trades no higher than 6x EBITDA.

Progressive is growing quickly into what appears to be a shakier credit environment, and when asked why it can outperform RCII with Conn's, Robinson essentially says that Progressive will just do it better than AcceptanceNow did. We've seen that story before in subprime and in lending more generally - and not just in 2006-2007. Quite often, it doesn't end well.

Valuation

I simply don't see how the market is getting to a blended 7.7x EV/EBITDA multiple for this business. If Aaron's gets a more retail-standard 6-7x, then Progressive is being valued at close to 10x. That's way too much for a business that is making risky loans behind brick-and-mortar retailers - and emphasizing categories that don't look particularly strong at the moment. If Progressive is getting a more peer-logical 6-7x, then Aaron's is at 9x+ and that makes little sense for a business with declining sales and margins.

There's been a bit more optimism toward the space under a Trump Administration, particularly given GOP threats to gut or cut the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. But this isn't a good business, regardless, and if the valuation rests on Progressive, that seems a very poor foundation.

The problem for a short at the moment, and possibly the foreseeable future, is timing. SIG tripled between 2012 and late 2015, and it's not as if its credit book suddenly deteriorated over the past 18 months. Those issues have been there for some time - it simply took the market a while to understand them. As long as Progressive is posting high double-digit revenue, AAN probably can support what seems like a reasonable headline 16x multiple, if not more, barring some dislocation from a macro and/or credit standpoint.

That said, I still think there's more than enough to stay short here, between valuation, declines in the legacy business, and the risk to Progressive - even if the last catalyst make take some time to play out. Door count growth will slow in the second half, and I'm skeptical Progressive's retail partners are going to offer much in the way of underlying revenue growth. Progressive may drive revenue growth through share gains, but if the bull case relies on that business, then AAN becomes more exposed to credit shocks.

In terms of upside risk to a short, I'm highly skeptical AAN can get anywhere close to a 20x EPS or a nearly 10x EBITDA multiple. I don't think consolidated EPS growth is going to be more than minimal as long as Aaron's comps are declining double-digits, no matter how many store closures and cost cuts the company makes and no matter how much risk it takes on in Progressive. (We've seen that strategy in retail of late - it doesn't work.) The valuation at this point is stretched as is - and it doesn't incorporate the fact that Progressive's strategy implies running into markets no one else seems to really want. It may take some time, but at some point, AAN will come back to Earth.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.