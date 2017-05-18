Alibaba Beats Amazon

Valuation is not low at all, but much lower than that of Amazon.

Profitability is much better than that of its peer Amazon.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has reported fourth quarter earnings results on Thursday morning, a small bottom line miss sent shares lower. The growth rates Alibaba is showcasing are astonishing, but the valuation looks pretty high at the same time.

Alibaba's shares have had a good year so far, rising almost 40% since the beginning of January. Shares are currently trading relatively close to the 52 week high, although shares dropped by another 3.5% pre-market on Thursday morning (on top of a 2.7% drop on Wednesday).

The reason to the drop was that Alibaba missed earnings estimates ($0.63 versus $0.65 estimate). Since Alibaba beat revenue estimates by a whopping 7%, I don't think that the small earnings miss is too significant.

BABA Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Revenues have climbed significantly since Alibaba went public, and the most recent quarter continued that trend: Revenues totaled $5.6 billion, which was an increase of 60.0% year on year -- more than twice Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) growth rate.

The big revenue increase came from a number of contributing factors:

Core commerce, the company's biggest segment, saw revenues grow by 47% to $4.6 billion. This growth was based on higher customer numbers as well as on higher revenues per user. Annual active buyers grew by 11 million to 454 million, which means a growth rate of 2.5% -- this was the quarterly increase. When we annualize this number, we get to a growth rate of a little more than ten percent (the user growth rate also has accelerated during the most recent quarter, as the growth rate for the full year has been lower, at 7%).

Growing the user count by double digits, despite having close to half a billion users on the platform already is compelling, and the fact that these users are spending vastly growing amount of money on Alibaba's platforms is even better: Revenues per user for Alibaba's core commerce segment increased from $7.40 to $10.10 year over year (an increase of 36%), making up the majority of the growth Alibaba is experiencing here.

A 47% revenue growth for core commerce is a great result, yet this is Alibaba's lowest growth division. The company's cloud offerings saw revenues grow 103% year on year $314 million -- now at an annual run rate of more than a billion dollars. The growth rate here is outstanding, although the overall size isn't as big as the size of the cloud revenues of competitors such as Amazon, IBM (NYSE:IBM) or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), whose cloud business produces multiple billions of dollars in annual sales, respectively.

Digital and media entertainment revenues increased by an even faster 230% to $570 million, with an annual run rate of more than $2 billion and its strong growth this could become a major contributor to Alibaba's top line going forward.

BABA Net Income (TTM) data by YCharts

Despite revenues being a lot lower than the revenues of Alibaba's peer Amazon, Alibaba's profitability is superior, with net earnings twice the size of Amazon's (whose revenues are about seven times as high as those of Alibaba).

This can be interpreted by saying Amazon is being focused on growth, thus not caring about earnings too much, but one could also argue that Alibaba's executives are superior at managing costs, thus producing much more value for the company's owners.

In the most recent quarter Alibaba's net earnings totaled $1.4 billion, up by a whole 85% year on year -- Alibaba is not only growing its top line at a strong pace, the company also generates growing margins, which leads to outsized earnings growth.

Another positive about Alibaba is that the company's share count is not growing, quite the contrary: Due to a lower number of shares outstanding, earnings per share grew by an even higher amount than the already high 85% net income increase, with diluted EPS hitting $0.60 for a 95% increase year on year. At Amazon we see the contrary:

AMZN Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

A steadily rising share count diluted existing shareholders, thus the earnings per share growth isn't as high as the growth of Amazon's bottom line.

Alibaba plans on keeping the share count shrinking, the company has announced a new share repurchase program of $6 billion on Thursday morning -- enough to lower the company's share count by another three percent.

BABA PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Alibaba looks less expensive than Amazon right now, with a trailing PE ratio of roughly one third of Amazon's, and a forward PE ratio of roughly one fourth of Amazon's.

When we look at the price to free cash flow multiple, we see that Alibaba's shares are trading with a free cash flow yield of roughly 4%, versus roughly 2% for Amazon. Neither is a very low valuation, but Alibaba's is much lower for sure -- despite Alibaba generating higher revenue growth rates, higher earnings growth and being more shareholder friendly.

Alibaba's valuation looks rather high, but due to the company's enormous growth rates it could still be justified -- if the company grows its earnings per share by almost 100% for a couple of years, the current share price might look low versus what the company's intrinsic value might be by then.

Long term investors who are not shy of some risk (and who are willing to invest in a China-centered company) could find the current price justified, despite the trailing PE ratio being roughly twice the market average.

Takeaway

Alibaba's revenues are growing fast, especially in the cloud and media business. Higher user counts and vastly increasing revenues per user should continue to propel Alibaba's top line higher.

At the same time the company manages to increase its (already high) profitability, and also rewards shareholders with stock buyback that are having a beneficial effect on the company's EPS growth.

The valuation looks much lower than that of Amazon, but still not low when we use traditional metrics.

With earnings per share growth of almost 100% the high multiples could be justified nevertheless, thus Alibaba could be a good buy for long term holders.

