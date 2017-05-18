Northern Dynasty: Confessions Of A Speculator

Just a little lighthearted Northern Dynasty (NAK) banter

Fresh off last week's warning that the NAKetship was going to be buffeted by near term turbulence, the article Northern Dynasty: The NAKetship Is Flying Into The Danger Zone, angered many readers and fellow NAKeteers who tried to force me off the NAKetship for a keel hauling, and then proceeded to roast me in the flames of the afterburners.

Also, I was accused by some of causing the flash crash where I personally lost and regained on paper over one percent of my financial net worth. The day the article came out, NAK plummeted 30% in a few minutes time, on several million shares of volume.

My first reaction to the accusation that I caused the flash crash was indignation and anger, because I was being accused of something I could not even comprehend as being infinitely possible. My second reaction was sheer terror that there would be a SEC investigation for stock manipulation.

My last and final emotion was amusement, as I daydreamed of what actually happened. When the article came out, only the headline got read, causing massive sell orders to trip the circuit breakers, leading to a temporary halt in trading. Then, during the trading freeze, as the article was fully read, those same sellers noticed in the article's conclusion was that NAK had the potential of going to the moon. Realizing they had made a huge selling mistake, they bought every share back, bringing the price back where it started.

NAKetship is now trademarked

Today I am laying claim to intellectual property, to be held in trust by me to potentially transfer to Northern Dynasty for a future $1 sum, should they ever require its use. From here and going forward into the future, NAKetship may only be used with my permission.

There was some ridiculing of the title, "Northern Dynasty: The NAKetship Is Flying Into The Danger Zone", where one reader said the title was nonsense. My apologies to all the millennials and non Americans who have never watched Top Gun or heard the theme song, Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins. Actually a better title to derive from Maverick's adventures, considering the price action since the last article, with a range low of 1.64 to a high of 2.42, would have been "Northern Dynasty: Take My Breath Away".

Northern Dynasty management: you are my heroes

To all the management of Northern Dynasty, thank you for keeping the faith. You are great American heroes in my book. Yes, I know that you are Canadians, but you are also Americans. I learned while growing up near the Canadian border that Canadians are Americans too, which is unfair because all Canadians get to be Americans but all Americans don't get to be Canadians.

You stood up to the most powerful government in the world and have prevailed. There is a reason the president of Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ronald W. Thiessen is in the Miners and Explorers Hall of Fame.

From the outset of this unfortunate saga, we've asked for nothing more than fairness and due process under the law - the right to propose a development plan for Pebble and have it assessed against the robust environmental regulations and rigorous permitting requirements enforced in Alaska and the United States," Ronald W. Thiessen

Another great American in my book of heroes whom I also respect and honor is Robin Samuelsen, an Alaskan and Bristol Bay native, Curyung tribal council chief and a commercial fisherman, who vows to oppose Pebble for the rest of his life. I respect the respectable, and admire people who are honest enough to live by their convictions.

I will continue to fight Pebble for as long as Pebble wants to build a mine in Bristol Bay. I'm 66 years old and I'll give it my last breath. Robin Samuelsen

I know many readers will not agree with me about having two diametrically opposed heroes in the same book. My pre-response is that I've always admired the Davids over the Goliaths my whole life. Feel free to have your own book of heroes.

NAK investors vs. traders vs. speculators vs. gamblers

Since there seems to be so much disdain between the SA camps of "investors", "traders", "speculators", and "gamblers" I wanted to make an effort to make peace amongst the warring factions so we could unite under the SA banner to do war with evil people who make money by separating retail investors from their money only to brag and laugh about it after the fact.

On some posts I postulated that buying NAK is pure speculation and I got some angry replies. Another reader accused me of being an in and out trader, which I was not at the time of writing, but the disdain was clear and the insinuation was that trading=bad and investing=good. That reader posted on my article, claiming to be a long term investor and was adamant that his investment horizon for NAK was a hold for many years. Fair enough, but I caught that same reader posting on another NAK article the very same day on a different author's article that he was gambling hard on NAK and was hyping readers to buy that day up to $3 on the same day the EPA announcement and press release were official. One reader vowed to stop reading me after I posted that anyone buying stock in NAK is a wild eyed speculator.

According to Merriam Webster, the word invest comes from the medieval Latin word investire, which means to clothe or robe.

1: to commit (money) in order to earn a financial return

2: to make use of for future benefits or advantages

3: to involve or engage especially emotionally "were deeply

invested in their children's lives"

According to Merriam Webster, the word trade comes from the Middle English, from Middle Low German; akin to Old High German trata or to track.

1: business of buying and selling or bartering commodities

According to Merriam Webster, the word speculate comes from Speculate which was adopted into English in the late 16th century from Latin speculatus, the past participle of the verb speculari, which means "to spy out" or "to examine."

1a: to meditate on or ponder a subject:

b: to review something idly or casually and often inconclusively

2: to assume a business risk in hope of gain; especially to buy or sell in expectation of profiting from market moves

According to Merriam Webster, the word gambler was first used in 1757, from early Modern English gamner "player in a game," from gamen "to play" (going back to Middle English gamenen)

1a: to play a game for money or property

b: to bet on an uncertain outcome

It is clear from the above definitions there is nothing wrong with committing (money) in order to earn a financial return. Such a person has no right to feel superior to a non investor. There is nothing wrong with the business of buying and selling or bartering commodities. Such a person has no right to feel superior to a non trader. There is nothing wrong with assuming a business risk in hope of gain. Such a person has no right to feel superior to a non speculator. There is nothing wrong with playing a game for money or property, as long as that person is not playing with family grocery money, as my father once did. Certainly such a person has no right to feel superior to a non gambler.

Based upon the definitions listed above, I personally only speculate and trade. The reason I trade and speculate is to make money to make a difference and learn the difficult lessons in order to teach others. I never gamble or invest in stocks. Gambling without an edge is for the most part the process of losing money through statistics, unless you are the house, in which case it is the making of money through the use of statistics. Some of my trades can last for years but I never invest or gamble in stocks. I don't love stocks and I don't love companies. I love and invest in people. I invest in my wife, my son, my daughters, employees and friends.

So that is my confession when it comes to NAK, for better or worse I am speculator and a trader. I prefer to be a speculator vs. a gambler in that I endeavor to take risks when the potential reward is a multiple of the risk. I have many people that depend upon me being financially stable so I have a rule that the total of all speculations cannot exceed 5% of my net.

NAK and the twin altitude buying lines

The following chart shows traders line of buying support. If this support breaks down, it will drop to another support trend line. This is opportunistic buying that will dry up if this support is broken.

The following chart shows the deep money and speculators line of buying support. This is where I plan to add to my position.

The following chart is more of an eagle eye view with the MACD indicator included.

Take note of the two arrows above where I show how the MACD divergence line is on the verge of crossing below the signal line. That last happened in early February.

NAK: On the edge of a mini nervous breakdown

There are many broken hearts and shattered dreams held by buyers that thought the EPA announcement was going to take NAK to the moon on the day of the announcement. Those discouraged buyers have not fully washed out yet.

Future articles

In the future I will probably not ever post more than one or two articles a month on SA. It's not that I don't want to, in fact I enjoy immensely a portion of the SA dialogue and the professional stress testing of ideas. The rest of my days are very full spending time running several different businesses and investing in people. These are the three main reasons I write on SA:

1) My family encouraged me and they get a kick out of my articles

2) Writing helps clarify ideas, preventing me from "doing stupid"

3) I am humbled by the concept of having followers

I don't know how long I will write for SA, as any recent article could also be my last, but for as long I write, I make a pledge to all readers and followers:

I carefully undertake my responsibility to you. I will never purposely mislead any of you. I will never manipulate or hype you in any way.

Conclusion

Look for the NAKetship to descend into a lower orbit which will lead to a buying opportunity before resuming higher orbits. I plan to be a buyer around 1.50. I will post on this article before I do something different.

Now that we have the EPA on the sidelines as watchdog instead of front line attack dog, this official development is a huge plus to potential partnering. Any rumors or announcements regarding partnering will lead to enormous spikes in altitude, but it has typically been a mistake to buy the news with NAK after the fact, so all interested buyers should pre-position accordingly in a risk tolerant stance.

Above and beyond personal disclosure

Right now I have a smallish long position in NAK. I have been continuously long and at times oversized in position since March of this year. My plans are to stay long in NAK for now in my downsized position. I have never been short NAK and do not understand why anyone would short a stock like this at these levels.

