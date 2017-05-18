Twitter: Big Live Video Catalyst

Analysts must start increasing estimates for 2018 based on a full slate of shows by the start of next year in comparison to this year.

The expansion of content is massive and likely to grow from here.

On a day that Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) plunged 6% on a big market selloff, the market needs to remember the turnaround at the company. The live video strategy is only beginning to play out.

The stock is back down to $18 after surging to nearly $20 on the news of co-founder Biz Stone returning to the company. Twitter needed a pause after the massive rally from the all-time lows, but the focus on premium live video is encouraging.

As my investment thesis highlighted, Twitter became a big time turnaround play as engagement started growing at the end of 2016. The key to the story was that the engagement came from live streaming events outside of the NFL and changes to the product such as using artificial intelligence for sorting relevant tweets.

DAUs went from limited growth back to start 2016 to 14% YoY growth by last quarter. The growth rate expanded each and every quarter in that time period.

Those selling today are missing the momentum in the live video pipeline. For Q1, the social-media giant only saw 45 million unique viewers for the premium shows or roughly 15% of the total MAUs.

In total, Twitter had 450 events that totaled over 800 hours of live streaming video for Q1. The amount of events were limited compared to where the company is headed with a focus on video 24-hours a day.

The company is already partnering with Bloomberg for a 24-hour streaming TV service starting later this year. Twitter called out that the existing daily shows had 11 million unique viewers during Q1.

The scale of a 24-hour service though brings a sea change in user behavior. Assuming 91 days in a quarter, this deal with Bloomberg alone brings in 2,184 hours of premium content per quarter. As well, a new sports network will potentially double those hours and together far exceed current programming that already drove significant user engagement growth.

Most importantly, the social platform will now have the scale to bring viewers back for premium live video alone. In addition, Twitter signed numerous additional deals to bring substantially more live video to the platform.

WNBA - 20 games per season.

MLBAM - weekly 3-hour show.

Stadium - original 24/7 network focused on exclusive live collegiate sporting events and highlights.

The Players' Tribune #Verified - series focused on fan interaction with the most popular players.

PGA Tour - 70 hours of live competition across 31 tournaments.

The Verge - weekly live program focused on tech gadgets.

BuzzFeed News MorningFeed - brand new morning show focused on 'fire tweets'.

Cheddar - added a new hour-long show in the morning.

Live Nation - hosting concerts and other original content.

IMG Fashion - live content program focused on exclusive runway shows.

Propagate - new live daily primetime show focused on entertainment.

NFL - new 30-minute live digital show five days per week during the NFL season hosted by NFL Network talent.

With the addition of Bloomberg and Stadium offering 24/7 premium video networks, Twitter will reach at least 5,000 hours of premium live video per quarter later this year. The approximate 525% surge in video provides an incredible catalyst for engagement growth.

At a market cap of $13 billion, the market continues overlooking the changes going on at the social-media giant. No way that revenue estimates for 2018 remain relatively flat with 2017 levels despite substantial user and content growth during the year. A lot of the above media partners had existing trial shows on Twitter so the only reason to expand is the ability to reach more users and eventually grab a larger share of ad budgets.

The key investor takeaway is that Twitter is poised to exceed analyst estimates. Investors should use any dips to buy the stock as media partners clamor to expand shows on the platform while analysts question the future and ability of the company to grow ad revenues that is so obviously not in doubt anymore.

