Nike Is The Most Undervalued Large-Cap Stock In 2017

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is the largest seller of athletic footwear and apparel in the world with a stellar historical performance. Revenues and EPS compounded at high-single digits in the past 20 years, beating the S&P 500 by wide margins. NKE has generated high and increasing returns on capital (ROE~19%), and demonstrated formidable resilience during economic downturns. Fears of a retail slowdown and increasing competition in athletic retail hit NKE stock in the past year (-8% vs S&P +15%). Under Armor, a competitor to NKE, saw its stock declined by 48% in the same period. However, these fears are unlikely to affect NKE strong fundamentals. Investors are overlooking NKE's excellent track record, above-industry returns, and competitive advantages including a culture of intense innovation, legendary expertise in marketing, and a talented CEO. Valuing NKE as a compounder, NKE is worth about $72 (upside ~40%).

NKE has an excellent, market-beating track record as a "compounder". Trailing return-on-equity (ROE) is 18.7%, more than double the level in 1999. In the past 20 years, NKE has compounded revenue and EPS at 2-2.5x market levels (see Table 1).



The recession-resistant quality of NKE is evident from growing revenues during the 2008/09 financial crisis (see Table 2). After near-stagnant revenue growth in 2010, growth bounced strongly post-2010. Despite two major economic crises in the past 20 years, NKE never lost money annually when measured by net income. EPS was positive in 20 out of the past 20 years.

NKE also performed well relative to Adidas, its closest competitor. NKE compounded revenue and EPS far greater than Adidas, and achieved a higher level of ROE than Adidas (see Table 3).

Supporting the incredible performance at NKE are two pillars - a culture of intense innovation and a legendary expertise in marketing. The first pillar - culture - is a powerful competitive advantage because it attracts talent, engenders loyalty, clarifies priorities, and is the toughest for competitors to replicate. Google Chairman and former CEO Eric Schmidt talked about how Google's culture was a competitive advantage over Microsoft's. NKE practices a culture of intense innovation by showing relentlessness in improving every business area from 3D printing in manufacturing to material science in design. NKE filed 5x more patents than close competitors Adidas and Under Armor combined in 2016. Table 4 shows that NKE filed more patents than Amazon, defense giants Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, and pharmaceutical firms Merck and Pfizer in 2016. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos emphasized the crucial role that experimentation plays in innovations and the success of Amazon. From the large number of patents filed, NKE clearly focuses on similar elements.

NKE's culture of intense experimentation is perhaps most obvious in a distribution center in Europe. In a report by Fast Company, the distribution center runs entirely on renewable energy. A thermal energy systems stores warm water in the summer to use for heat in the winter, and flips when the seasons change. The center receives almost all incoming shipments of shoes by canal instead of on trucks, avoiding 14,000 truck journeys annually. Hybrid cranes generate energy as they work, helping power conveyor belts and other cranes. An experimental "daylight delivery system" delivers natural light to dark corners without electricity. Nike plans to take best practices from the facility to the rest of its global supply chain. It will help the company meet a major goal: by 2025, Nike plans to run on 100% renewable energy.

The second pillar is NKE's legendary expertise in marketing. NKE invests enormous resources and places the best people it has into marketing. NKE spent $1 billion more than Adidas in 2-year cumulative marketing expenses. One year of marketing expenses at NKE is 40% higher than the total operating profits at Under Armour over 14 years. Current CEO Mark Parker was a VP in marketing. Both Presidents of the Nike Brand and Merchandising used to be senior executives in marketing. By investing the most and best resources into marketing, NKE has built substantial mind-share with consumers, and created a brand with instant credibility that is very difficult for competitors to replicate.

A Huffington Post report described Nike as the "king of promotion leverage". During the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, Converse paid $10 million to be the official shoe sponsor. Nike outsmarted Converse by spending much less to create a commercial showing songwriter Randy Newman driving around Los Angeles, and receiving free news coverage of the video in Los Angeles and around the world. The paid spots by Converse were dwarfed by free news coverage received by Nike. As a result, Nike gave most people the impression it was the official shoe sponsor of the Olympics. More recently in 2010, when the news media was focusing their attention on the Tiger Woods cheating scandal, Nike made a commercial with Tiger Woods that became its own news story and capitalized on the widespread interest in the scandal.

Leading the excellent execution at NKE is CEO Mark Parker. Mark is only the third CEO in NKE 38-year history as a public company. Under his leadership, NKE has compounded revenues and EPS at higher rates than it did before he was CEO (see Table 5).

Mark is an excellent CEO because he focuses on the right elements and avoids common mistakes that plagued empire-building CEOs . One of the right elements is relatable innovation. Innovation is useless unless it connects with consumers. The following are among many quotes in Mark's letters to shareholders showing his focus on relatable innovation:

· "We will continue to invest in the innovation engine that defines the essence of Nike's competitive advantage"-2006 letter to shareholders

· "One of our great strengths is our ability to connect with consumers. We have a shameless sense of curiosity. We want to know everything about their dreams and needs, and we're willing to dive deep to learn how to deliver relevant products and messages. This is increasingly important as consumers face a dizzying array of choices in the marketplace" -2006 letter to shareholders

· "We're also developing NIKE-owned store concepts that will connect with consumers at the category and brand level in ways I think no other company can do" -2007 letter to shareholders

· "Innovation gets us closer to athletes and consumers. It shatters the traditional methods of manufacturing and distribution, and bridges the physical and digital worlds of sport. Innovation makes NIKE more competitive, sustainable and profitable" -2013 letter to shareholders

· "Deeply personal and responsive, our digital ecosystem drives strong relationships, growing the NIKE+ community exponentially every year" -2015 letter to shareholders

Mark is astutely aware that much of NKE success relies on its ability to penetrate popular culture and sports. To be intimately relatable to the consumer in creative ways is central to his strategy for NKE. In an interview with BOF, Mark spoke about HTM, a three-person design collaboration team involving himself and two designers that incorporates popular culture in nature, music, art, technology, fashion design, and other areas into design. Mark has excelled at assembling, nurturing, and leading unfettered collaborations such as HTM that has made Nike so progressive in design and successful in business.

Perhaps the biggest mistake that Mark avoids as CEO is excessive M&A . Many large corporations tend to have trouble generating organic growth. Their CEOs thus look at merging or acquiring other companies to revive growth, and neglect core businesses because of excessive resources spent on integrating other companies. Warren Buffett discourages M&A as easy solutions to growth. Mark describes NKE as a "growth company" even as NKE market cap approaches $100 billion. His focus on organic growth prevents him from pursuing costly M&A opportunities.

Valuing NKE as a compounder, NKE is worth about $72 (upside ~40%, see table 6).

