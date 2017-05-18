Freeport-McMoRan: Buy On Weakness?

Copper prices have fallen in recent weeks, and that has hurt Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) stock. The company, however, is well positioned to continue improving its earnings and financial health. The weakness, therefore, could be a buying opportunity.

Copper started the current year on a high-note, with the benchmark 3-month LME copper price climbing from less than $5,000 per tonne in early-November to well over $6,000 in February. In this period, the shares of Freeport-McMoRan gained roughly 20%. The rally was driven in large part by optimism surrounding Donald Trump's promise to spend $500 billion on building US infrastructure and the positive impact of economic stimulus.

But since then, the commodity has come under pressure, with the copper price dropping to $5,613 at the time of this writing. Investors are weighing the possibility that Trump's infrastructure bill may not see the light of the day, at least in the near term. On top of this, copper has received little support from China. The country, which alone is responsible for 45% of the world's copper consumption, reported a decline in copper imports for the month of April. And copper's future is looking cloudy, thanks to the weakness in China's manufacturing activity, which was evident from the latest drop in the official as well as Caixin/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index. The country is slowly tightening its monetary policy which could negatively impact copper demand. Not surprisingly, Freeport-McMoRan stock has fallen by over 20% since mid-February.

This does not, however, mean that the sky is falling. Rather, the latest developments show that copper's short term outlook is not looking as bright as it did in early-2017. The metal's demand from China will likely still grow as the country ramps up its power grid and witnesses strong vehicle sales. In the long run, demand from China could improve further as the country embarks on the massive One Belt, One Road campaign. The country has recently committed more than $100 billion to finance various OBOR projects.

In addition to this Freeport-McMoRan has recently said that it is seeing signs of life in Europe and North America as well. Uptake in infrastructure spending in some other Asian countries, such as India, will also bolster copper demand. At the same time, the global mine production could drop by 1% this year, according to International Copper Study Group's forecast.

The improvement in the copper market's demand and supply fundamentals is likely what has kept the commodity from plunging this year. Although copper has recently dropped after peaking in February, it is still one of the best-performing commodities of 2017. On a year to date basis, copper is up 1.4%. By comparison, the broader commodities space, as measured by the Bloomberg commodity Index which tracks the performance of 22 different raw materials, has fallen by 4.4% this year. Copper has largely stayed above the $5,500 mark this year after staying under $5,000 throughout most of 2016. Currently, copper is priced 20% higher than it was a year earlier.

In this backdrop, Freeport-McMoRan will likely continue to profit from higher realized prices. The company has recently reported financial results for the first quarter of 2017 in which it swung to a profit of $220 million, or $0.15 per share, on an adjusted basis, from a loss of $196 million, or $0.16 per share a year earlier. The surge in earnings was driven in large part by the 22.5% increase in realized copper prices which completely offset the negative impact of 19.1% drop in sales to 809 million pounds of copper. In the coming quarters, the company will likely post strong earnings, on a year-over-year basis, as long as copper continues to hover above $5,500 level.

Moreover, that price level will also allow Freeport-McMoRan to generate strong levels of free cash flows. Freeport-McMoRan has sold nearly all of its oil and gas business, which has substantially reduced its capital expenditure requirement. In the first three months of 2017, the company spent just $365 million as capital expenditure, down from $980 million in Q1-2016. The company was able to self-fund the capital expenditure with operating cash flows of $792 million, which translated into free cash flows of $427 million. That further strengthened the company's already solid liquidity, which was $7.5 billion at the end of Q1-2017 ($4bn cash + $3.5bn revolver). Improvement in liquidity levels, particularly cash reserves, will go a long way in alleviating debt related concerns.

Freeport-McMoRan has managed to bring its total debt down to $15.4 billion by the end of Q1-2017 from $20.7 billion a year earlier. But the debt is still significant for a company that is valued at $17.5 billion. That being said, I believe the borrowings are manageable, thanks to strong liquidity and the company's ability to generate free cash flows. Freeport-McMoRan has two significant near-term maturities - $1.48 billion 2.375% notes due 2018 and $996 million 3.1% notes due 2020 - which can easily be met with existing cash reserves.

Freeport-McMoRan aims to further reduce its debt in the short term. Currently, the company carries a net debt (debt minus cash reserves) of $11.36 billion, but it wants to bring this down to the range of $8.4 billion to $9.7 billion by the end of this year. If copper prices stay elevated at more than $5,500 per tonne, then Freeport-McMoRan will continue to generate strong levels of earnings and free cash flows, which will help the company in achieving the debt reduction target. That can have a positive impact on Freeport-McMoRan's valuation.

The future of Freeport-McMoRan's Grasberg mine in Indonesia, however, continues to look uncertain due to the company's dispute with the government over its contract to work in the country. But if the company resolves the dispute then it could reduce its exposure to this high-quality but problematic asset by selling some or part of its Indonesian business. An asset sale will further improve Freeport-McMoRan's financial health and will also likely act as a major catalyst for upside.

