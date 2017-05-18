China Zenix Auto International's (ZX) CEO Junqiu Gao on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Zenix Auto International Ltd (NYSE:ZX)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 18, 2017 8:00 ET

Executives

Junqiu Gao - Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Director

Kevin Theiss - Awaken Advisors Investor Relations

Martin Cheung - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Operator

Greetings and welcome to China Zenix Auto International Limited’s First Quarter 2017 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Kevin Theiss.

Kevin Theiss

Thank you for joining us today and welcome to Zenix Auto's 2017 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Kevin Theiss and I am Zenix Auto's U.S. Investor Relations Advisor. Joining us today are Deputy CEO, Mr. Junqiu Gao; and Mr. Martin Cheung, CFO.

This conference call script contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as aim, anticipate, believe, continue, estimate, expect, going forward, intend, ought to, plan, potential, project, seek, may, might, can, could, will, would, shall, should, is likely to, and the negative forms of these words or other expressions.

Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Zenix Auto's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Zenix Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its Annual Report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees.

Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Zenix Auto's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to the following: our growth strategies; our future business development, including our ability to successfully develop new tubeless steel wheels and the ongoing introduction of aluminum wheels; our ability to expand our distribution network; overall growth in the aftermarket and OEM markets in China and elsewhere which depend upon a number of factors beyond our control, including economic growth rates and vehicle sales; and changes in our revenues in certain cost or expense items as a percentage of our revenues.

In particular, readers should consider these risks outlined under the heading Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20F and in our current reports filed from time to time on Form 6-K. Zenix Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in the press release, script and any attachments are, as of this date, and Zenix Auto undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mr. Cheung will provide a broad overview and then he will review the 2017 first quarter results. Thereafter, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

For the purposes of today's call, first quarter financial results are unaudited and the numbers will be presented in RMB and U.S. dollars. Zenix Auto prepares the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Mr. Cheung, please start your opening remarks.

Martin Cheung

Thank you, Kevin. So, let me start with a brief discussion on the performance of our markets in the 2017 first quarter. The first quarter of 2017 experienced slightly higher economic growth than expected with the Chinese GDP growth annual growth rate of 6% to 9% according to National Bureau of Statistics.

According to data reported by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, CAAM, for the first three months of 2017, sales of commercial vehicles were little over 1 million vehicles, up 22.9% year-over-year. First quarter truck unit sales in China were up 30.1% with the heavy duty truck market, a key segment for us, rising 93% year-over-year and medium duty trucks increased to 12%.

Truck sales continued to benefit from the strict enforcement of those anti-overloading regulations, higher infrastructure spending and an increase in replacement units of older trucks. However, total bus unit sales declined 21.1% on sales of heavy and medium-duty buses declining.

The Chinese government’s goal of increasing safety through anti-overloading regulations and improving the environment through high emission standards affected the sales of both trucks and buses. The adoption of the more stringent emission standards of National 5 for on-road and Tier 3 for off-road markets beginning 2017 is generating a solid replacements size of older vehicles.

In the first quarter of 2017, electrical vehicles, EV sales, primarily in the bus market decreased to 55,929 units, a 4.7% reduction year-over-year. The general subsidies from the Chinese government which drove strong sales of the past few years have now been temporarily suspended due to questionable practices among some EV bus producers. This action has resulted in significantly reduced sales in this quarter of 2017.

It’s believed that the subsidies will be reestablished in the future at a less generous amount and EV sales will again grow, but at a slower growth rate than previously experienced. EV technology is increasingly adopted to help curb emission and public transportation and the strict anti-overloading regulations enable better road safety and reduced emissions.

Our light-weighted wheel products, such as aluminum wheels and tubeless steel wheels, as well as – either traditional or EV commercial vehicles to achieve these goals. So we will continue to benefit from the growth in either markets.

Our revenue for the first quarter increased 28% to RMB670.4 million or US$97.4 million from RMB525.4 million for the first quarter of 2016. Sales to the Chinese OEM market increased by 99.9% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2017 outgrowing the overall commercial vehicle market, our aluminum wheel continues to be well received in the market as sales in the first quarter of 2017 increased by 159.1% year-over-year.

Aluminum wheel sales now accounted for 5.8% of total unit sales in the first quarter of 2017. We continue to believe aluminum wheels offer performance advantages over steel wheels than we expect them to further penetrate the truck and bus markets.

Our strongest sales growth and enhanced cost controls resulted in basic and diluted income per ADS of RMB0.25 or US$0.04 in the first quarter of 2017, versus a loss per ADS of RMB0.06 in the first quarter of 2016.

Sales and distribution expenses declined 2.2%. Research and development expenses reduced by 31%, primarily because our aluminum research is now well developed and administrative expenses decreased by 8.5%. These reductions are indicative of our improved cost control measures via more efficient and achieving economies of scale, but we believe continue to develop our wheel designs and wheels with new materials to improve our performance reliability and in quality.

Our portfolio of aluminum wheels is expanding to make them more applicable to more vehicle models as we have gained more experience and knowledge. We continue to focus on our financial strength, balance sheet and cash flow generation. Our net cash is around US$63 million, our DSOs at lower than that of 2016. As our shareholder equity is at US$370.5 million, we are at 0.2 times book value.

Now, let me go over the first quarter results of 2017. Revenue for the first quarter was RMB670.4 million or US$97.4 million from RMB525.4 million for the first quarter of 2016. The increase in revenue on a year-over-year basis was mainly due to a strong sales to the domestic truck OEM driven by Chinese government enforcement against truck overloading.

The increase of total revenue was attributable to the higher price adjustments in response to the rising raw materials. Sales to the Chinese OEM market increased by 99.9% year-over-year to RMB347.6 million or US$50.5 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared to RMB173.9 million in the same quarter of 2016. Total unit sales in the OEM market increased by 38.2% year-over-year during the first quarter of 2017.

Aftermarket sales in China decreased by 9.9% year-over-year to RMB231.5 million or US$33.6 million in the first quarter of 2017 from RMB257 million in the first quarter of 2016. Total unit sales in the aftermarket decreased by 31.4% year-over-year as the aftermarket wheel segment remained weak.

International sales decreased by 3.5% year-over-year to RMB91.2 million or US$13.3 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared to sales of RMB94.5 million in the first quarter of 2016. Total unit sales in the international sales decreased by 15% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2017, mainly due to continued weak demand in Southeastern Asian countries.

In the first quarter of 2017, domestic OEM sales, domestic aftermarket sales, and international sales contributed 51.9%, 34.5% and 13.6% of revenue respectively.

Sales of tubed steel wheels comprised 44.9% of 2017 first quarter revenue, compared to 54.8% in the same quarter in 2016. Tubeless steel wheel sales represented 45.4% of 2017 first quarter revenue, compared to 38.2% in the same quarter of 2016.

While tubed and tubeless steel wheel sales remain the main sources of our revenue for the company, sales of aluminum wheels increased by 159.1% year-over-year and accounted for 5.8% first quarter revenue, as compared to 2.9% in the same quarter a year ago. The tightened regulation by Chinese government to curb emissions and increase road safety fueled high demand for light-weight tubeless and aluminum wheels.

First quarter gross profit increased by 5.1% to RMB105.7 million or US$15.4 million, compared to RMB100.6 million in the same quarter in 2016. Gross margin was 15.8%, compared with 19.1% in the first quarter of 2016. The decrease in gross margin on a year-over-year basis was mainly due to the rise of raw material costs, the company raised selling prices during the first quarter, but they were not high enough to offset the increase of the raw material costs.

Selling and distribution expenses decreased by 2.2% to RMB42.4 million or US$6.2 million from RMB43.4 million in the first quarter of 2016. The decrease in selling and distribution costs was primarily due to lower marketing and advertising expenses in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the same quarter last year. As a percentage of revenue, selling and distribution costs were 6.3% in the first quarter of 2017, compared to 8.3% in the same quarter a year ago.

Research and development expenses decreased by 31% to RMB14.0 million or US$2 million, compared to RMB20.3 million in the first quarter of 2016. R&D as a percentage of revenue was 2.1% in the first quarter of 2017, compared to 3.9% in the same quarter a year ago. As the company's aluminum products continue to mature, R&D expenses were lowered.

Administrative expenses decreased by 8.5% to RMB31.6 million or US$4.6 million from RMB34.9 million in the first quarter of 2016. As a percentage of revenue, administrative expenses were 4.5%, compared to 6.6% of revenue in the first quarter of 2016.

Net income and total comprehensive income were RMB12.9 million or US$1.9 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared to a net loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB2.9 million for the first quarter of 2016.

Basic and diluted income per ADS were RMB0.25 or US$0.04 in the first quarter of 2017, compared to a basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB0.06 in the first quarter of 2016.

During the first quarter of 2017 and 2016, the weighted average number of ordinary shares was 206.5 million and the weighted average number of ADSs was 51.6 million.

Now let me go over some highlights of our balance sheet and cash flow statements. In the first quarter of 2017, the company recorded net cash outflows from operating activities of RMB167 million or US$24.3 million. Higher sales to domestic OEM market increased total account receivables which affected operating cash-flows.

However, Days Sales Outstanding remained at 58 days in the first quarter of 2017, which is flat in comparison with 60 days during the full year of 2016. Capital expenditures for the purchase of property, plant and equipment in the first quarter were RMB 0.2 million or US$35,450.

Before we open the floor for questions, I would like to share with the success that steel and aluminum wheel has the potential to capture additional market share in the domestic – China domestic markets, increase infrastructure developments and ongoing strict enforcement of the anti-overloading regulations of driving higher demand for larger trucks.

The increasingly more stringent emission standards in both on-road and off-road markets beginning in 2017 is generating a new replacement cycle. We are well positioned to benefit from this up search in demand for truck while we wait for resurgence and the demand for buses.

Now, that rounds up my operating – my presentation. Kevin?

Kevin Theiss

Operator?

