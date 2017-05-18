Freeport-McMoRan: Trump Slump

Seven months ago, Trump shocked the market by winning the election. Trump's promise of a $1 trillion infrastructure plan and his pro-business agenda sent infrastructure-related stocks soaring. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), being a copper miner (NYSEARCA:JJC), took part in the rally as well:

The move did make sense since copper is a commonly used metal in infrastructure development. Back then it would have been silly to be bearish on FCX as the commodity environment (higher copper prices) and the political environment (Trump's plan) were both huge tailwinds to the company. While a bull would say that both tailwinds still exist today, the stock is telling a different story. After Wednesday's selloff, shares are now definitively trading below pre-election levels.

I don't always agree with the market, but when it makes sense, I won't hesitate to be a part of the crowd.

Too Slow

While Trump's policies will stimulate the economy, thereby increasing copper's demand and its price, timing is crucial. The stock didn't run up because investors thought that Trump was going to implement the infrastructure plan four years from now, it shot up because there was supposed to be something tangible in the near term. Unfortunately, Trump has failed to prove to the market that he is able to execute on his promises in a timely manner.

For example, tax reform was the biggest catalyst that the market was looking forward to, but even though Trump promised "big tax plan" to be unveiled in March, we didn't get any clarity until late April. We don't know if the bill will pass the House, and it's probably being put on the back burner right now as Trump deals with the recent scandal.

I don't mean to bash Mr. President, as I believe that he is doing his best to get things done, but the fact of the matter is that the political certainty that pushed the stock up has now diminished significantly.

Copper Prices Falling

Copper prices rose rapidly after the election, but the metal has been on a downward trajectory over the past couple of months.

Q1's realized price was $2.67 per pound, a bit higher than the current price of $2.54 per pound and much higher than the pre-election level of around $2.20 per pound. But even when things were better in Q1, the company only generated 16 cents in EPS. The Indonesia situation did drag down volume (190 million pounds of copper and 280,000 oz of gold) so the number isn't normalized, but even if we double the EPS and annualize it ($1.28/share), the stock would still be trading at 9x P/E.

This isn't cheap enough for me given the aforementioned Trump problems and the company's $11 billion debt pile (net of cash). Note that copper prices have yet to retrace its post-election gains. So should more drama develop in D.C., copper prices should have more room to fall.

Conclusion

With shares trading below its pre-election level, it would appear that investors no longer believe that the stock will see any immediate benefit from the new administration. It's not hard to see that it is a bit chaotic in the White House right now, so I agree with the market's assessment. On a more fundamental level, copper prices have also pulled back from Q1's average. And should the market give more credence to Trump's recent scandal, the metal would have more room to fall as it's still trading above its pre-election level. Given the above, I don't think now is the right time to be bullish on Freeport-McMoRan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.