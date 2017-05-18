Equities Dump, The Toothpaste Is Out Of The Tube

A one day wonder, or the start of something more?

Equities did not take kindly to news of Trump influencing or impeding an FBI investigation. The S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) closed at the lows, down 1.82%, and the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) wiped out 18 days of gains in one session.

Some are suggesting the president will be impeached and the markets will crash.

But how much of this is hyperbole? Any drop of over 1% seems to get the market excited and for 8 years it has always led to nothing. Exactly how much damage has been done?

To answer this I will look at how the market behaved yesterday and what it may mean going forward.

Context

The last time SPY sold off like this (high to low range of 1.71%) was March 21st, when aptly enough, the market sold off on news the FBI were investigating coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia during the presidential election.

Four sessions later the market bottomed and went on to make new all time highs like nothing happened.

The news this week may seem like a bigger deal, but according to ING, the media frenzy is just that,

While the term 'impeachment' may appear more frequently in the press today, the process is initiated by a vote in the House, where Republicans hold a 45 seat majority. A House impeachment of President Trump would look unlikely. That said, this is proving a distraction from the President's agenda, including what should be a more detailed budget released next week.

So perhaps it's nothing more than yet another distraction. We've had plenty distractions before...

But sometimes the market only needs a catalyst to start a move, and once initiated, it goes with it. Sometimes the reasons don't make too much sense. Think the Trump rally in reverse.

So rather than trying to interpret the news and end up fighting the market, it can be more helpful to listen to what it is saying.

Dissecting A Trend Day

In context of the Trump rally, the Trump dump (or whatever you want to call yesterday) seems pretty insignificant.

A simple daily chart doesn't tell us too much, except that the session closed at the lows so there can be no reversal signs yet. Simply put, the clock was stopped whilst the decline was still in motion.

This view of the E-mini S&P500 futures lets us see inside the action a little better. It shows the session on 5 minutes bars with a volume profile overlay.

charts by Think or Swim

It is quite usual for the low or high of the session to be made in the first 60-90 minutes, and yesterday buyers stepped in and tried to make this happen at 11am. The most volume of the day was traded at 2372, but ultimately the bids failed and prices collapsed further in the last 2 hours.

A look at the internals gave us a clue this break-down was coming. NYSE Advancing Issue - Declining Issues stayed below -1500 all day.

This is why most of your watchlist looked blood red. There were 2399 declining issues at close. The only gainers I saw caught a bid as they correlated to bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT).

If you looked at the volume trends on the session there was no way you would try to buy the dip.

This chart shows volume in advancing securities - volume in declining securities. There was barely a bounce and volume never let up in the declining issues.

This is the snapshot for the end of the day:

Source: WSJ

On complete washout capitulation days the ratio of declining to advancing issues and volume is over 90%. If you see this after a sustained multi-day/week sell-off it often marks the low (or the low comes on the next day). If it is seen near the highs it often marks the start of a sustained sell off.

Yesterday we saw a 77% ratio for issues and 82% for volume. I think it's enough to say the selling was serious and this is the start of something more significant.

It's usual for a small bounce after such a heavy fall, but I'd be wary of buying this particular dip until closer to 2300.

Conclusions

There are always many angles to a news story. Some will say the market has lost all faith in Trump and he may be impeached. Others point to the fact the Republican majority in the House make an impeachment unlikely.

It helps to focus on the market and what participants are doing. Judging by yesterday's session, the market is going to correct further regardless of what happens in Washington. The toothpaste is out of the tube...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.