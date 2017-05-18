End Of The Auto World! - Film At 11

Cities will ban human drivers once the data confirms how dangerous they can be behind a wheel.

The problem with many visionary savants is that, in their determination to account for downstream positive effects of their "revelation," they tend to overlook or omit parallel or necessary evolutions that may not support their thesis, or at least tend to dull the timing or extent of the prognostication(s).

That problem is apparent in the extent of this doomsday-future forecast of ground transit activities and of their provision. It importantly makes no recognition of the fuel source of the marvelous electricity making possible all the other expectations.

There is an obvious source, already amply available in cost-economic volume to provide for the seer's desired outcomes. But no mention or even veiled reference is suggested as to the impact about to be felt by the natural gas and electric utility industries.

Natural gas in the 20th century was an impediment to the production of crude oil (the payola product) because of safety considerations, and because of the difficulty of maintaining an even rate of discovery and supply. Conventional E&P operations were focused on Crude, and the Natty simply sometimes occurred at the location of the crude reservoir discovery and needed a disposal market.

Its irregularity of occurrence and localized nature limited venturers willing to up-front the cost (and necessary bond financing) of pipeline take-away facilities. Fracking and horizontal drilling discoveries changed all that with reliable identification of natgas reservoirs having BTU reserves well in excess of most or all of known liquid petroleum reserves in the U.S.

That condition does not deny or delay the likelihood of many of the Stanford-blessed forecast outcomes, but it does grossly overlook one lifeline held by the Oil & Gas industry.

Much of the current-day energy investment discussion revolves around 20th century competitive circumstances, approaches, and products pricing. Heavy focus is on dividend payments to investors derived from crude production, now in the process of being shifted from vertical to horizontal drilling activities. Growth of, even continuation of, such dividends is getting more and more questionable.

In the evolution of extraction technology the lower-cost economics of production put US potential exports (presently in the form of actual reduced US imports) into serious play on the world energy scene. They will be accelerated as other geographies learn how and where to participate locally with the new recovery technologies. Crude prices sustained much above the present $45-50 level are not likely.

The parallels of high-grade ore veins running out, in gold and other mineral mines, are strikingly instructive. Evolving technologies there allowed lower grade recoveries only to the extent that market prices would support an economic supply. In Oil, most tar sands and deep-water offshore extraction projects are already uneconomic, and future prices are unlikely to ever revive them. BP has already written off its sunk cost in one major arctic venture. XOM is confronting a similar decision elsewhere at its mid-2017 reviews.

Instead, Natural Gas as an energy fuel for electricity generation will likely keep some present Oil producers alive as they shift focus to more demanded but less profitable product.

Electric Utilities find themselves in the path of progress because they have delivery systems in place to recharge electric vehicles overnight at residential or distribution center locales. Not much discussion is evident yet about this advent.

The combination of technology advances in energy extraction and conversion, the parallel in motive vehicle systems advances, and public attitudes regarding air pollution are likely to team up with significant vehicle operating cost reductions to drive vehicle ownership conversions. Conversions that can happen only as rapidly as general economic conditions allow the public to finance the disposal of an existing vehicle fleet and find the means of financing replacement vehicles. Not a quick or simple task.

Conclusion

There are many parts of that chain of events which can be delayed or significantly modified by unknown or yet-to-come developments. They are real, but way beyond the time horizon of our sources of stock price forecasts. The best we can do at this point is to urge present energy-industry investors to carefully examine other investments with better-odds of future dividends and/or capital gains, in comparison with their present holdings. Holdings which longer-term are likely to be endangered by serious trends already underway. It may be better not to wait until the music stops.

