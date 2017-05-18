Sotheby's: Get Out

We believe its shares have rallied as though the art market has moved into an expansion phase.

The global art market looks likely to remain in contraction for at least another year.

The global art market has not been a great place to be during the last few years. After five years of expansion, the market has now gone through two years of contraction. But could news that Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has sold the world's most expensive earrings for $57 million this week be a sign that the market is on the verge of returning to growth once again?

The sale of the "Apollo Blue" and the "Artemis Pink" earrings absolutely smashed the previous record ($17.7 million) set by rival Christie's last year. But whilst it would be easy to deduce that this means that the art market is booming, it is worth noting that the pear-shaped earrings were expected to fetch between $50 million and $68 million. For us to be convinced that the market is booming, and about to return to growth, we would have needed to see the price reach the high-end of its range. By settling closer to the low-end of the range we'll need to see further signs of improvement in the market as a whole before we're sold on a turnaround.

As you can see below, the cyclical art market has struggled during the last two years, and fallen into contraction.

Source: Company presentation

The impact that these cycles have on Sotheby's top line and bottom line performance is clear to be seen.

Unsurprisingly these cycles also play a key role in determining the company's share price performance as well.

This means that timing an investment in Sotheby's is hugely important. For example, buying at the peak of the 1992-1999 expansion and the 2003-2007 expansion would have meant huge paper losses. In fact, if you'd bought at the peak of the 1992-1999 expansion you would have had to wait over seven years to be in positive territory again. Even worse, those that bought at the peak of the 2003-2007 expansion are still down around 10% today almost 10 years later.

Whilst we do believe that the rise in billionaires around the world and a growing appetite for art from Chinese buyers could be a great thing for Sotheby's, the typical art market contraction last three years. So, we wouldn't necessarily be betting on the art market returning to growth this year just yet.

Which rather worryingly appears to be what many investors are doing right now. As you'll see below, Sotheby's shares are close to a 52-week high and changing hands at a lofty 34x trailing earnings.

We would only be willing to pay this kind of premium to own its shares if we were on the cusp of a five-year expansion period in the art market. So is this what's happening?

According to the experts - no. "Although a market rebound in 2017 might be too optimistic, a consolidation around current levels would instill confidence and stability to the market." Amongst the reasons for the subdued outlook given by the experts surveyed were political and economic uncertainty. Unfortunately, with the Trump-Comey controversy weighing on global markets, Trump's economic policies failing to launch, and the Brexit impacting the UK market (20% of global art market sales) we think the outlook today is even worse than three months ago when the survey was conducted.

So at this stage we feel that even a consolidation could be a touch optimistic. In our opinion this could put Sotheby's at risk of a sharp decline as we can't help but feel that it is priced as though the art market will expand this year.

The market currently expects a 12% increase in sales for Sotheby's this year, with earnings per share expected to grow at an even quicker pace of 21%. With the economic and political situation as it is, we think low single-digit sales growth and high single-digit earnings growth would be the best-case scenario for Sotheby's this year.

This level of growth is unlikely to satisfy the market, not least with its shares trading at 34x trailing earnings. As a result we wouldn't be surprised to see its shares trading at a more justifiable multiple of 20x earnings by the end of the year. Based on this and our view that earnings per share will come in at $1.84, we feel fair value for its shares would be around $36.80 - well below its current share price.

If the share price fell to this level or lower we would be backing up the truck, but for now we believe the prudent thing to do is to stay clear of the company's shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.