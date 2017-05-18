Iconix: Hidden Gem On Earnings Call - 65% Boost In Earnings From Amortization Approach

It will also help investors realize that reductions in book value of intangible assets is a part of Iconix's business model that's a positive, not a negative.

A major benefit of the approach is that 2017 earnings will be 51 cents higher than they would be without the approach, a difference of 65%.

Iconix announced it's now reporting a new non-GAAP metric that includes the tax savings it's getting from its approach to amortizing intangible assets.

In my last article about Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON), I focused on the things in the earnings report and conference call that garnered the most investor attention.

I promised I would cover other items from the call in the next articles. I will start with the biggest of them, which was hardly noticed by investors and is actually far more important in the long-term than the things I covered in my last article.

On the earnings call, CFO Dave Jones announced:

"The cash benefit of amortizing our intangible assets for tax purposes is a unique attribute of our business model that we have found is often unknown or misunderstood, after presenting at multiple conferences and speaking with numerous investors this year, we've determined that highlighting this advantage will be useful for investors in evaluating the business. For the remainder of this year, we will report non-GAAP metrics, both including and excluding the benefit."

For reference, I'm going to refer to their usual non-GAAP metric they've used the last few years that excludes the tax benefit as their "classic non-GAAP" metric. I'm going to call the metric that includes the tax benefits the "new non-GAAP" metric.

Reporting the new metric quarterly actually has two major benefits. First, investors can now quickly and easily see how profitable the company actually is. Taxes are a real expense that bites heavily into profits, so major savings on taxes increase real profitability.

Without the tax savings, the company's 2017 EPS guidance is between 70 cents and 85 cents, with a mid-point of 77.5 cents. With the tax savings, the company's 2017 EPS will be between $1.21 and $1.36, with a mid-point of $1.285. That's 65% higher than the classic non-GAAP EPS metric that doesn't include tax savings. It's a rather enormous difference.

For the first quarter, the company said its benefit from the approach of amortizing intangible assets was 13 cents. The profit with the tax savings is real money that they can use for things like paying down debt or making acquisitions.

The second major benefit is that investors will realize that the annual impairments the company started doing sizable amounts of at the end of 2015/start of 2016 are in fact a big benefit to the company. Due to their not understanding impairments, investors have reacted very negatively to the impairments when they've been announced, causing drops in the stock when the company is actually benefiting greatly from them. For example, when the company announced an impairment in early March of 2016, the stock dropped 40 cents that day.

When an impairment is done, it lowers the book value of the company, so investors mistakenly assume the actual value of the company has gone down by a similar amount. This isn't the case for two reasons. One is that the book value of a company like Iconix with mostly intangible assets is a nearly meaningless number because when the majority of their brands go up in value (such as the Sharper Image, Peanuts, Danskin, Ocean Pacific and other brands), Iconix isn't allowed to increase the book value of those brands in their books. That's simply how accounting works.

For example, say a company like Facebook acquires 2 companies for $10 billion each for a total cost of $20 billion. If one of the companies doubles in actual value, it will still be valued at $10b on the books, even if Facebook wants to value it higher. If the other company goes down in value by 50% (as determined by some impairment formulas), Facebook is required to reduce the book value of it (an impairment) by $5 billion. The actual real combined value of the two companies is $25 billion (an increase of 20% overall), yet the book value is only $15 billion, seemingly a decrease of 25%.

And even though its real value is 20% higher, Facebook gets to amortize the $5 billion impairment and skip paying taxes on $5 billion in future profits. Thus, when Iconix's brands gain in actual value, it prefers that the book values of those brands don't go up because they'd have to pay taxes on the gains in value.

For a company like Iconix that owns 30 brands, of course some of them will go down in value over time. As the saying goes, you can't win them all. It's natural that even when the majority go up in value, that some will go down. The benefit to Iconix is that it can realize tremendous tax savings by doing impairments to reduce their book value, then amortizing the amounts over the course of several years, and cutting a sizable chunk out of their annual taxes. Then, if the brand is revamped and increases in value, Iconix doesn't have to increase its book value (nor pay taxes on the increase).

Of course, if it sells a brand, it will have to pay taxes on the gain it makes between the book value and the actual value. But Iconix mostly buys and holds brands, so this won't be much of a factor. Plus, even when it does sell brands, the taxes on the gains will be reduced by the amortization of the prior impairments.

The company will almost always be gaining from this factor. As CFO Dave Jones stated on the earnings call, it's an important built-in advantage to their unique business model. This is because almost all of Iconix's assets come via acquisitions, and almost all of its assets are intangible. That is a unique combination. The majority of companies get their assets via purchasing products from other companies (not acquiring other companies); and most of the purchases are of tangible items, not intangible assets like brands.

By contrast, while Iconix's impairments are only to its intangible assets, many companies take impairments/markdowns that hit their tangible assets. For companies with a high amount of tangible assets, changes to their book value can be meaningful.

For example, if a manufacturing company has $100 million in accounts receivables, and many of its corporate clients are failing to pay, it might take an impairment of $12 million to account for the fact that some of them aren't going to pay. That's a loss of actual money. Or if a deep sea driller has 40 rigs and 15 are inactive with no prospects for deployment, it might take an impairment on the value of some of them, since some will probably need to be scrapped.

Tangible assets rarely ever gain in value on their own (except for artwork). A deep sea drilling rig almost never goes up in value (it declines in value from aging). Inventory almost never goes up in value. Accounts receivables never increase in value on their own.

For most companies, a lot of their value is in their tangible assets, and those tangible assets don't gain in value except when the company spends money to produce or buy more assets. However, spending that money reduces its cash asset, so it's still not an actual gain in value.

Iconix has a unique model in which the value of the majority of its assets increases over time. Yet it doesn't pay taxes on the increases in value. And when the value of some of its intangible assets decreases, it's able to reap great tax benefits. Then when many of them rebound, the company doesn't have to increase the book value or pay taxes on the increase.

It's a one-way street going in the right direction of tax savings that are increasing its profitability by a whopping number: approximately 65%.

When the two drops in the stock price occurred from announcements of impairments, I posted a comment saying the impairment would most likely help them via tax savings, and at worst would have a neutral effect on the company. But because the company didn't detail this information (nor much tax detail in general), I couldn't say with certainty that it would help or how much of an effect it could have. It turns out it will definitely help and will have a very large effect.

I do think the company needs to put more emphasis on this in two ways:

1) Emphasize that the metric is the best measure of its real profitability. That these are real savings on expenses and money that the company can put to use. For example, in the footnotes of its press release, the company wrote: "The Company believes these are useful financial measures in evaluating its financial condition because they are more reflective of the Company's business purpose, operations and cash expenses."

I think it would make sense to say a similar thing out loud on the next few earnings calls.

There is already some degree of confusion by way of sites like Yahoo Finance using the GAAP EPS which includes the impairment charge and thus shows an EPS loss of $5.07 per year.

The GAAP EPS number is meaningless because it includes impairments in brands that have decreased in value, yet no gains on all the brands that increased in value. The classic non-GAAP at least excludes the impairment, but it still doesn't show the benefit of tax savings. So the new metric will help by showing its real profitability.

If it's fine accounting-wise, I'd favor the company switching after a year to only using the newer non-GAAP metric to put further emphasis on it; and also to reduce any potential confusion from having two non-GAAP measures. Perhaps that's what they're planning to do, but they need to keep the classic non-GAAP metric for another year or two so people can have year-over-year comps of the same metric. But after a year, it will have YOY comps of the new metric, so might be able to put their classic non-GAAP to bed.

2) Spend time on earnings calls explaining how it works. When people understand how something works, they'll have far more confidence in it. Related to this, educating investors will move them from seeing the impairments as very bad news, to seeing them as a benefit to Iconix. The earnings calls are never longer than 60 minutes, so there is plenty of time on the calls to spend several minutes on this.

As Jones noted, most investors don't understand it, so it will take some ongoing effort to educate them about it. Some investors will be motivated to figure it out on their own. But for the majority of investors, explaining it on earnings calls will help significantly.

With the big Peanuts sale news and the sub-par first quarter sales taking up so much of the oxygen, I think the meaning of the new metric was missed by most investors. But I think they will increasingly begin to see its importance and how profitable the company actually is.

The media will also increasingly focus on the new metric. For example, even in the last article in which I examined valuation, I used the classic non-GAAP EPS in calculating the PE ratio. In part, I wanted to wait until I wrote this article about the new metric. The PE ratio is far lower if we use the new metric. That means the reasonably doable upside I detailed in the last article is actually a lot bigger.

In upcoming articles, I will cover the other items of note from the earnings call, and I will describe two upcoming catalysts I haven't described yet.

