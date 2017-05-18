Communication Services 'Safer' Dividend Dogs Stunned By Veon's Prediction For May

Analyst one year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safe" Communication Services stocks projected 17.26% more gain than that from $5K invested in all ten.

"Safer" Communication Services dividend dogs also reported payout-ratios (lower is better), total annual-returns, and dividend-growth, as of 5/12/17 to substantiate cash reserves. 27 of 61 were disqualified for negative annual returns.

13 of 61 Communication Services top yield stocks showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 5/12/17. Those 13 were tagged "safer".

Actionable Conclusion (1): Brokers Alleged Top Ten Communications Services "Safer" Dividend Dog Stocks May Net 2.99% to 33.7% Gains By May, 2018

All ten top "safer" communication services dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices as of 5/12/17. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for May proved 100% accurate.

The ten probable profit generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

VEON (VEON) netted $336.80 per estimates from nineteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 148% more than the market as a whole.

Consolidated Comms Holldings (CNSL) netted $145.19 based on estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T, Inc. (T) netted $98.73 based on mean target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 71% less than the market as a whole.

Intouch Holdings (OTCPK:INTHY) netted $58.25 based only on projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

SK Telecom (SKM) netted $40.69 based on on mean target price estimates from three analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

TDC (OTCPK:TDCAF) netted $36.45, based on dividends alone analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

BCE (BCE) netted $33.10 based just on dividends plus price estimates from twenty-one analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% less than the market as a whole.

Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) netted $31.25 based only on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT) netted $29.91 based on dividends only less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% less than the market as a whole.

Vodacom Group (OTCPK:VDMCY) netted $29.89 based just on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole

Average net gain in dividend and price was 8.4% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten “Safer” Communication Services dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (2): (Bear Alert) Brokers Projected One Basic Materials "Safer" Dividend Dog To See A 5.77% Loss By May, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

Rogers Communications (RCI) projected a loss of $57.72 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-one analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

"Safer" April Communication Services Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here May 12 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YCharts for thirteen of sixty-one stocks from the Communication Services sector revealed actionable conclusions discussed herein.

One Industry Represented By 13 "Safer" Communication Services Equities

The Communication Services sector includes just two industry groups. Telecom Services is huge, and Pay TV is miniscule. All 13 selected by returns and/or yield for this writing were telecoms.

Communication Services Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 40 Top yield Communication Services stocks. Below is the list of 13 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success, however, is easily manipulated by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Wall St. Analysts Estimated A 2.98% 1 yr. Average Upside and 6.69% Net Gain From Top 13 “Safer” Communication Services Dogs

Dogs on the “Safer” Communication Services stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 12, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 4% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten May communication services "Safer" dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 1.4% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied.

A beta ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Uncovered Better Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Communication Services Dogs

Ten "Safer" Communication Services firms with the biggest yields May 12 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Analysts Expected 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Communication Services Dogs, To Deliver 9.85% VS. (5) 8.40% Net Gains from All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten basic materials pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 17.26% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced "safer" communication services dog, VEON (VEON) showed the best net gain of 33.68% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend communication services dogs as of May 12 were: VEON (VEON); TDC (OTCPK:TDCAF); Intouch Holdings (OTCPK:INTHY); Vodacom Group (OTCPK:VDMCY); Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF), with prices ranging from $4.12 to $16.23.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend basic materials dogs as of May 12 were: Consolidated Communications Holdings (CNSL); SK Telecom (SKM); Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT); AT&T Inc. (T); BCE (BCE) with prices ranging from $20.64 to $44.73.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: pinterest.com

