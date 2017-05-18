What's Next For Sage Therapeutics?

"I have yet to see a piece of writing, political or non-political, that does not have a slant. All writing slants the way a writer leans, and no man is born perpendicular." ― E.B. White

As we watch the market post its worst day of 2017 on the political kibuki going on in the D.C. and in the media, I thought it might be a good idea to revisit Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE).

I did a deeper dive on this CNS play in late December. The shares had moved from around $50 at the time of that piece to over $70 before moving down to the mid-$60s in today's market sell-off. Therefore its seems to a good time to review the company's progress and the investment case for Sage going forward.

Company Overview:

With a market capitalization of around $2.5 billion, shares of Sage Therapeutics have risen nicely over the past six months. Earlier in the year strength in shares was attributed to interest by potential acquirers in addition to positive signals shown by clinical candidate SAGE-217 in the treatment of major depressive disorder. Shares have stayed relatively flat over the past month, suggesting consolidation for the next move upward.

Starting in 2010 the company chose as its focus discovering medicines to treat life-threatening CNS disorders, an area which represents 35 percent of worldwide disease burden. Unfortunately many treatments approved for these patients are not completely meeting their needs and often times accompanied by undesired side effects. The firm´s approach to treating these disorders centers on correcting imbalances between two key nerve transmitter receptor systems utilized in CNS signaling, GABA and NMDA.

GABA: A widespread neurotransmitter in the brain (source: JP Morgan Presentation)

Pipeline:

The company's varied pipeline consists of a pair of candidates in mid to late stage studies for five indications, followed by a stable of various preclinical programs waiting to be pushed forward.

Lead candidate brexanolone (SAGE-547) is currently involved in dual phase 3 programs for super-refractory status epilepticus {SRSE} and postpartum depression {PPD}, with data for the first indication slated for the first half of the year and data for the latter coming in the second half of 2017. For SRSE, the trial is a global randomized placebo-controlled study being conducted under special protocol assessment {SPA} and management believes if successful data generated will be sufficient for approval in both the United States and European Union. For postpartum depression, the company is conducting separate studies in severe PPD patients and those with moderate PPD. Management estimates a US patient population in the range of 25,000 to 41,000 for SRSE, with preliminary pricing estimates in the range of $25,000 to $75,000 per patient. Estimated addressable US patient population for PPD is in the range of 500,000 to 750,000.

Also noteworthy, brexanolone has received the coveted breakthrough designation from the FDA and been granted prime designation by the EMS for the latter indication. In September of last year the company reported additional data from a phase 2 trial in PPD, in which the totality of the data was quite convincing and demonstrated a strong durability of effect. Improvements in the Edinburgh Perinatal Depression Scale (EPDS), Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9), primary endpoint Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAM-D) and Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale {MDRS} were all observed as compared to the placebo group.

As for SAGE-217, its strong pharmacokinetic profile could potentially allow for once-daily oral dosing (as opposed to IV like 547) and a selectivity profile that should minimize side effects. The candidate has been significantly de-risked, having been enrolled in several phase 2 trials in a variety of indications. Management chose major depressive disorder as an initial focus due the majority of patients not showing adequate response to initial therapy utilizing currently approved treatments and large scale studies demonstrating the need for additional options. In the first portion of an ongoing trial, treated patients experienced a 19.9 mean decrease in their HAM-D total score at day 15, while 11 of 13 patients (85%) experienced at least a 50% reduction. Remission from depression, defined as a HAM-D score of less than or equal to 7, was observed in 62% of patients. The candidate was well tolerated on the whole with no serious adverse events or discontinuations reported, while most common side effects included sedation, headache, dizziness and myalgia. Phase 2 open label data for the drug candidate in Parkinson's disease is expected in the first half of the year, while top-line data in essential tremor should be forthcoming in the second half of the year.

As for progress with earlier stage candidates, next generation GABA modulators SAGE-105 and SAGE-324 have recently entered IND enabling studies. Management intends to develop them for orphan epilepsies and other disorders related to GABA hypofunction. In regards to the company´s NMDA programs, lead NMDA positive allosteric modulator SAGE-178 will be advanced into phase 1 studies in the first half of 2017. Preclinical data for the candidate has revealed robust activity, a solid pharmacokinetic profile and limited off-target effects.

Preclinical data (source: corporate presentation)

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company ended the first quarter with $342.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. R&D and operational expensed totalled just under $60 million in the quarter.

The company has recently taken steps to strengthen its executive lineup, including the appointment of Michael Cloonan as Chief Business Officer (former SVP at Biogen). Other key appointments include Christopher Silber, M.D., as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, Paul Hodgkins, Ph.D., as Vice President of Health Economics and Outcomes Research and Value Demonstration, and Frank Sanders as Vice President of Marketing and Sales. The latter trio hail worked in related functions at Lundbeck, Vertex, Shire, Janssen, and GlaxoSmithKline.

The name appears to be widely followed by Wall Street analysts and outlook positive, with several upgrades coming from well respected firms. Goldman has a $103 price target for shares, noting that impressive phase two data for brexanolone bodes well for pivotal trial outcomes and additional upside could come from SAGE-217 data to be reported later in the year. Price targets from J.P. Morgan and Leerink, $83 and $82 respectively, also leave room for shares to run higher, with the latter noting that preliminary 217 data should raise the floor valuation for the company and be included in risk-adjusted sales models. Lastly, Cowen and BMO have set price targets of $95 and $82, respectively.

Outlook:

The company has made nice progress since my last update on this concern. I continue to hold shares. If the sell-off in the market continues, I might add a few shares to my core stake.

