S&P 500: The November Lows Of 2,085 Should Hold

The 43 point drop in the S&P 500 (NYSE:SPX) yesterday (17th May) definitely plummeted short term sentiment to levels we have only seen a couple of times this year. Our premium portfolio holds plenty of long positions and we will be holding these underlyings for quite a while yet I suspect. Why? Well as outlined in a previous article, I feel that there is plenty of upside left in the S&P 500 (NYSE:SPX) especially when you observe the present position of commercial traders (commitment of traders) and retail traders (robo-ratio). Presently I believe there are two options in play for the S&P over the next few weeks. I firmly believe that long positions will continue to get rescued but investors should be prepared for more downside momentum here especially if the March lows get breached.

As the chart clearly shows above, the last daily low we had in the spiders was in March at around the 2,325 level. However what is aiding the bull camp at present is that this daily cycle is now nearing 40 trading days which means it is getting stretched as it is. Therefore I would be swaying towards the March lows holding here and if they do, this would mean that these lows also marked the start of a brand new intermediate cycle - one that would be in its 7th week or 38 days as previously mentioned.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

The second option (chart below) which would mean the intermediate cycle that started in November would still be in play. For a brand new intermediate cycle to initiate, we would need to move under the March lows and print a lower low. Again, this would be perfectly normal as usually in advancing intermediate cycles, the final daily cycle is left translated which means that the intermediate low bottoms below the previous daily low. Therefore I would advise investors and traders who have significant long deltas in their portfolios not to panic if the March lows get breached. Look for probably the 38% or 50% retracement levels for a bottom to occur. Then we would be back to the races once more.

I am still leaning towards the first scenario though. Intermediate term sentiment in the spiders didn't move down much yesterday - at least nowhere near the levels we saw in March (see below). Furthermore if lower lows are to come, that would mean that the present intermediate cycle would be almost 35 weeks which would be a very long cycle and would mean lower lows would have to take place very quickly.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

So I would advise investors to not panic if there is another 100+ handle down move in the S&P 500. The index continues to make higher highs and as long as the November lows hold, we still very much have a bull market on our hands.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.