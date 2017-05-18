Alexion: Shares Look Ready To Bounce

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is an American pharmaceutical company founded in 1992. They are best known for their rare blood disease drug Soliris. Soliris is currently the most expensive drug in the world; patients in the United States need to pay over $400,000 a year for the drug. Alexion also owns another important drug Strensiq and the drug is expected to drive revenue growth in the upcoming years. The company has been in the spotlight recently after Brazilian authorities raided their offices in an effort to investigate Alexion's sales practices in the region. Shares have dipped over 6 percent in reaction to this news, and the market volatility sparked by political uncertainty has exacerbated the sell-off. I believe that there is no reason to worry about this probe and that it only creates a buying opportunity.

Alexion's revenue comes from two main drugs and they both have more potential for sales growth, neither of them has peaked in sales. For example, Alexion is still forecasting a moderate pace of growth which was in line with analyst expectations for Soliris in 2017. Alexion expects Soliris revenue to be in a range from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion for 2017. There are also potential future growth catalysts for Soliris sales as well. Soliris, for the treatment of Refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis, is currently pending approval by the FDA. If approved, it would be the only effective treatment approved to treat this condition.

Strensiq is the only FDA approved treatment for infantile and juvenile onset hypophosphatasia. It was first approved in 2015 and is still undergoing launch in Germany, the US and Japan. The company expects that more countries will approve the drug and that sales will continue to increase throughout the years to come. So far, Strensiq has a good record of consistently increasing sales. Sales for Strensiq are up over 100 percent year-over-year.

Alexion shares have been down quite a lot recently; they are down over 6 percent since the 8th of May when Brazilian authorities first raided their offices. The reason for the raid was because of an investigation into if Alexion was funding lawsuits against the Brazilian national health service or not. The Brazilian government believes that Alexion funded illegitimate legal lawsuits that allowed people to get Soliris through the Brazilian health service. It is not a coincidence in my opinion that this raid comes during a time of deep political turmoil in Brazil, a time when the Brazilian people grow ever increasingly frustrated with the government. Ever since the Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) scandal, the full extent of Brazilian corruption has been uncovered. The current president who replaced Dilma Rousseff when she was impeached currently enjoys an approval rating which hovers around 10 percent. People have been protesting a slowing economy, unimaginable levels of corruption, and austerity measures which have gutted federal funding. In April, the tension between the government and the people got so bad that the first national strike in decades occurred, and protestors clashed with police while causing chaos. The people are unhappy with the government; the current administration will do anything to try to distract the public from the real internal political corruption that is so widespread. When the Brazilian police raided Alexion's offices, it was all meant to try to show the people that they are tackling "corruption." The police have not presented any evidence to back up their claims and have so far failed to produce any evidence from the raid that Alexion did anything wrong. For now, it is very premature to sell based on the idea that Alexion will be punished for sales practices in Brazil when all the cards are not even on the table. Barclays' (BCS) analyst Geoff Meacham recommended that investors buy the dip caused by the Brazilian raid.

From a technical analysis viewpoint, it is likely that Alexion shares will bounce eventually. The full year chart for Alexion shows that every time that Alexion shares approach the low $110s, they bounce. Alexion currently trades at $116.15; this is mainly due to the sales probe in Brazil and political uncertainty over Trump. The market had its worst day in 8 months because of news about Trump pressuring Comey to not investigate Flynn. The DOW Jones Industrial average fell over 300 points and the whole market sold off in reaction to this news. This, combined with the Brazilian probe, has caused quite a headache for Alexion shareholders. I would not advise selling, though. The full details of the Brazilian probe are not out yet and even if Trump does get impeached, it will not actually affect Alexion's fundamentals. A Trump impeachment would cause the market to have a fire sale of stocks.

I would not advise holding Alexion long-term, though. In 2016, over 90 percent of the revenue for the company came from Soliris. The patent for Soliris expires in 2020 for Europe and 2021 for the United States. Currently, Alexion is racing against the clock to diversify their pipeline and to find other sources of revenue. Their most recent attempt at diversifying their revenue was a complete flop. Their purchase of Synageva in 2015 for $8.4 billion has not and is not expected to pay for itself. The expensive purchase led them with a product which had an unsuccessful launch and a pipeline which failed to materialize. Synageva's main product, Kanuma, only brought in $12 million last quarter. And that's $12 million a quarter two years since its launch; sales growth for the drug has been basically flat. This drug was expected to become a blockbuster drug but in the end it failed to provide a meaningful return to Alexion's shareholders. If Alexion cannot find different meaningful sources of revenue in the next few years, then the long-term future of Alexion is, for sure, bearish. For now, I would recommend to buy shares but sell on the bounce up. I have a price target of $130 in the next 6 months.

