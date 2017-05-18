Smart & Final Looks Tempting As It Bounces Off The Lows

The bull/bear case for grocer Smart & Final (NYSE:SFS) essentially comes down to this question: do you believe management when it insists a rebound in the business is just around the corner? From the point of view of SFS management, deflation will ease, cannibalization from new stores will moderate, and a business that grew rather nicely until last year will get back to normal. If that's the case, SFS probably has more upside even after bouncing off 25%, an all-time low below $11 reached in early March.

A lot of investors appear to disagree. Short interest in SFS doesn't sound that high at 7.77%, according to finviz.com. But given that private equity fund Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE:ARES) still owns over 60% of SFS, close to 20% of the float is sold short at the moment. And in a grocery space that has struggled, SFS has been one of two short targets, along with Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA):

KR Percent of Shares Outstanding Short data by YCharts

At the moment, I'm inclined to side with the bulls - though I'm not sure I have quite enough confidence, or that the valuation is quite cheap enough, to jump in. There's a real case that the past five or so quarters have been impacted by outside factors - and an equally strong case that the headwinds will diminish within a matter of months.

On the other hand, I'm still not in love with the space as a whole. Increased competition - notably from German entrant Aldi - is a key pillar of the short case (see this Value Investors Club article from August) and seems a significant risk going forward. For its part, SFS management insists the threat is overblown, citing little direct impact from Aldi. But there's still a case that Aldi's entrance into the southern California market could provide pricing pressure across the space, which will in turn make its way to Smart & Final.

All told, there's just enough of a stretched valuation (on a peer basis) and just enough risk to make me question the bull case at current levels. But a pullback, or a Q2 that shows progress, could change that in a hurry.

The Smart & Final Business

Smart & Final operates in two segments. The Smart & Final banner operates smaller stores with what the company calls "legacy" stores carrying ~12K SKUs and Smart & Final Extra! locations around 16.4K per the 10-K. That's about 35-50% lower than average for larger supermarkets, and the average size (including the Cash & Carry banner) of 23,000 square foot is barely one-third that of Kroger (NYSE:KR).

Within the smaller footprints, S&F operates a sort of hybrid conventional/warehouse format. The stores offer larger sizes a la Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and other warehouse stores but with no membership fee. B2B revenue is about 30% of the total. S&F stores also focus on quality produce: perishables account for 37% of sales against 24% at Kroger (though Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) generates 67% of revenue in that category).

It's an interesting niche model, one generally focused on price competition as opposed to selection. The larger Extra! format has been an effort to have the best of both worlds: as of the end of 2016, 70% of the 246 locations were Extra! with over half of those converted since 2008. 93% of S&F stores are located in California, and those stores drive 95% of sales.

The Cash & Carry banner has a broader footprint concentrated more in the Pacific Northwest. The 60 stores there focus more intently on B2B sales, offering warehouse-style shopping to restaurants and caterers, again with no membership fee. The company dates back to the 19th century, was taken private by Ares in 2012, and went public in September 2014 at $12. After some early gains, it's been mostly downhill:

SFS data by YCharts

Comparable-store sales have decelerated noticeably, dipping from 4.5% company-wide in 2015 to -0.5% last year. The Q1 numbers looked even worse from that standpoint, declining 2.5%. Adjusted EBITDA fell 6.5% last year as a result and dropped a startling 30% in Q1. The quarter was roughly in line with expectations, and combined with a poor Q4, it's difficult from a backwards-looking fundamental perspective to understand what is driving the recent optimism. Gross margin declined almost 60 bps last year; Adjusted EBITDA margins have compressed from 5.12% in 2013 to a guided 4.02% (at midpoint of guidance) this year. Clearly, investors are anticipating a rebound - and relatively quickly.

Is A Rebound Coming?

The argument for SFS's rebound is that the weakness over the past 4-5 quarters largely is being driven by one-time factors. In 2015, Smart & Final acquired 33 stores of the bankrupt Haggen's chain, which reopened in Q2 2016. Those openings "cannibalized" sales from existing S&F banner stores, which had a 2.3% impact on segment comps, per the Q4 conference call. Deflation took another 1.4% off the figure. Net of those two factors, comps would have risen 3.1% for the year. Similar math for Q1 suggests a 2.8% "normalized" comp, to coin a term.

Those effects are starting to recede. The Haggen's openings will be lapped in Q2, after which cannibalization effects from new stores should moderate to 40-60 bps annually. Deflation is trending down, per the Q1 conference call, and expected to similarly reverse in the back half. Add to that the fact that the Haggen's cohort - which is performing modestly above expectations - will enter the comp base in Q3 and should help same-store growth in the back half. The Cash & Carry segment is ~22% of revenue and has faced similar effects, albeit to a lesser extent - and it, too, should see its headwinds ease starting in Q3.

In other words, what looks like a significant deceleration in comps...

SFS Comps, 2011-2017

Year Comp 2011 9.5% 2012 6.7% 2013 4.0% 2014 6.3% 2015 4.5% 2016 -0.5% 2017 1.5%*

* - midpoint of guidance

...isn't nearly as drastic as it seems.

But because of the slowdown in reported sales, shorts are mistakenly seeing competitive pressure as a serious problem. Aldi entered the market a year ago - and Smart & Final promptly posted a big Q2 miss that tanked the stock. From its numbers since then, it certainly looks like Aldi is doing to Smart & Final the same thing it did to Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) Asda and Tesco PLC (OTCPK:TSCDY).

Smart & Final insists that's not the case. EVP Operations Scott Drew said on the Q1 call relative to Aldi that "they really haven't had a material impact on Smart & Final stores". Drew pointed out that Aldi doesn't have club packs, which drive 30% of S&F revenue, and it lacks business, which is another 29%. At a conference last June, CEO Dave Hirz said the impact was about $2,000 per store per week, which given under 30 competitive stores suggests a ~$3 million impact - about a 7 bps headwind to comps. Hirz also shrugged off Wal-Mart's newly aggressive pricing on the Q4 call, saying the impact was largely relegated to the Southern and Southeastern U.S. with limited impact on the California market.

All told, SFS seems to be making a pretty tough case. It's not the entry of a giant-killing competitor that impacted same-store sales, but rather the purchase of assets from a bankrupt rival, plus deflation, that has brought comp growth to a screeching halt. But SFS management makes that case pretty well. Having 60% of revenue protected from Aldi is helpful, and as someone who shops both at Aldi and our local Wisconsin version of S&F (it's sort of a S&F/Cash & Carry hybrid), in my experience, the two models have very different purposes. The burst of openings last year have had an impact not just on comps but also on margins unsurprisingly.

The argument from Smart & Final seems illogical on the surface - really, Aldi can hammer Tesco and threaten Wal-Mart but Smart & Final just cruises along? - but makes much more sense the more management speaks. Comps should benefit from the second-year ramp of the Haggen's cohort. Margins should benefit in 2H and 2018 as well. I don't think management is wrong in projecting a sharp rebound in the back half - and it is a sharp rebound with Q2-Q4 comps guided to average almost 3% and Adjusted EBITDA guided up 14% over the same period (using midpoint of both guidance ranges).

But with the recent bounce, there are factors that give me just enough pause. The first is that business might not have been that good before Aldi showed up. The comp numbers in the table above look solid. But S&F keeps relocated stores in its comp base, and it keeps converted and expanded Extra! stores in the base as well. The average store size rose 3% in 2014, 4% in 2015, and almost 9% last year. The 2016 number certainly is impacted by the Haggen's openings, but there is some level of inflation in the same-store sales numbers from conversions that cost between $2.5 and $3.4 million each, per the 10-K.

Margins meanwhile have trended down steadily. Adjusted EBITDA margins peaked at 5.12% in 2013 and dropped 14 bps in 2014 and 12 bps the following year. Even giving credit for some amount of disruption in 2016-2017, the trend wasn't going in the right direction, and it's tough to see how that gets better. Inflation should comps, but as even management admits, may pressure margins. S&F is counting on reduced shrink to offset some of that pressure and a rational competitive environment. But if Aldi and Wal-Mart, in particular, decide to go to war, expecting a rational environment may be far too optimistic.

Valuation

The other problem is valuation. SFS doesn't appear all that expensive, trading at 8.4x the midpoint of 2017 Adjusted EBITDA guidance. But that's a premium to the space, and even some acquisitions: Kroger acquired Harris Teeter for 7.9x EBITDA and Roundy's for ~7x. KR itself still trades at under 7x, as does Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA), with Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) closer to SFS's multiple. SFS is reasonably heavily leveraged - the net leverage ratio would be about 3.3x at year-end assuming the company hits guidance - to the point that the recent 25% run only implies a ~1.1 turn expansion in that multiple. But it's not hard to see that multiple expansion reversing if the space continues to struggle and/or if SFS misses its back-half targets at all.

There is a case that SFS merits that premium. Early 2017 weakness, particularly in Q1, sets up easy comparisons in 1H 2018 and sets the stage for better growth next year (SFS management already pointed to that outcome on the Q4 call). The company is planning ~10% unit growth going forward, a luxury that other regionals like IMKTA don't have. If Smart & Final management is correct, its growth prospects are better than peers in the second half, better than peers in 2018 - and better than peers after that. That would seem to merit a premium, and in that context, a ~25x forward P/E multiple and a low-20s multiple to normalized free cash flow (assuming lower capex post-2017 as ~$20 million in one-time projects are executed) seems much more attractive. And bulls looking for a catalyst should keep in mind that SFS could see an epic short squeeze if Q3/Q4 results beat expectations.

There's just a bit too many "ifs" though, and even that bullish scenario means that S&F management has to be right and the space has to stabilize, if not improve. I regret not being more nimble in the $11-12 range - paying a peer multiple for S&F's potential outperformance seems to incorporate a reasonable margin of safety. With some outperformance now priced in, SFS looks good, but not great. But some help from the industry, Q2, or a spooked market could change that quickly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.